1. An oil mister so you never have to roll your eyes at the "toss in olive oil" step in recipes ever again. This kitchen essential does the work and keeps your hands free of sticky oils.
Promising reviews: "If you own an air fryer, you have to get one of these. Very easy to fill, sprays evenly, no mess. This is a must-have kitchen essential! Have already recommended to all my friends." —Tyra Davis
"This is a great item for lightly spraying salads, roasting vegetables, or adding some oil to a prepared plate of pasta. Avoids using more oil than necessary so that’s a savings right there. I also use it to put a light coating of oil on all my cast-iron cookware to prevent rust. Best of all, it looks great on the dinner table. Lots of uses which really makes it an asset in the kitchen. It seems that it should last a while so I think it is worth the few bucks spent." —Clancy
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in three styles).
2. SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes because there's no way around it: Sweaty pits are ~the pits~, and I dare you to prove me wrong. Give your armpits a swipe before bed, wash them in the morning, and enjoy seven days of sweat-free bliss.
Each box lasts two months!
Promising review: "If you have overactive sweat glands under the arms, this product works!! I've had issues with extra sweat for no reason since I was a kid. I finally saw this read the reviews, and gave it a shot! It actually works! I use it once a week at bedtime after a shower. I have NO issues with sweat anymore under the arms. I can wear a long tee that's not black without worrying about sweat LOL. If you are having any issues with extra sweat, over amounts of sweat and need relief, this is a must." —Danielle Fallon
Get a 10-count box from Amazon for $19.99+ (also available in packs of two or three boxes).
3. A jewelry-cleaning pen if your accessories have become dreadfully dull and you want 'em to ~shine bright like a diamond~ once again. I bet this will make your must-have list after just one use.
This cleaning pen has soft bristles for gentle cleaning, and is filled with a cleansing and polishing solution that removes dirt and oil, and fills in scratches, making jewelry as good as new! All you need to do is twist the bottom of the pen and start brushin'.
Promising review: "Ooh la la! A must-have! Great product! I’ll be keeping this little baby in my purse! After cleaning the ring, I walked outside in the sun and it was gorgeous!!!!! I like how it gets between the tiny diamonds and underneath/between the setting to really clean well. I definitely recommend this to anyone who likes a sparkly diamond!" —AJK
Get it from Amazon for $9.48 (also available in packs of two or three).
4. Reviewer-beloved Brazilian Bum Bum body cream, a top-rated lotion made with guarana extract, coconut oil, and caffeine to help smooth and tighten your skin. Plus, it basically smells like sunshine in a jar so you won't even have to bother with perfume.
Promising reviews: "For demographic purposes: Female, 33 years old. I've only been using this for four days and can see a slight difference in the appearance of my cellulite. I have a deep dimple in my left butt cheek and I can already tell that it's shrinking and smoothing out. I've used very expensive creams, oils, and lotions but after four days I already see more results with this product. To make it even better, the scent is amazing! I use it all over because it makes my skin so soft even the next day." —ChelseaK
"I'm not sure what I love more the moisturizing or the scent and I did see a noticeable difference in my skin. This is now a must-have product for me!" —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in three sizes).
5. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows — who doesn't love hotel-quality comfort that comes with a budget-friendly price tag? Your head's about to feel like it's floating on a fluffy cloud — you may even have to battle your cat for the pillow.
Promising review: "I was looking for a set of pillows that would allow me to sleep throughout the whole night without waking up with neck pain. These pillows are like heaven! Don’t waste your money on all the other pillows. These are right out of a hotel and offer comfort, support, and just about the right amount of height. I slept through a huge thunderstorm we had. I woke up not knowing what year I was in. Seriously… Amazing. This is a must-have. 10/10 will be buying more of these for the whole house." —Cesar
Get a set of two from Amazon for $79.99 (available in two sizes and four material options).
6. A life-saving ChomChom pet hair remover roller when you love your fur child but not the hair problem. Roll it back and forth on the hair-ridden area, then empty the compartment when you're done! It has over 135,00 5-star ratings for a reason, people.
Promising reviews: "We have two cats, one with long white hair who sheds a lot. I use this mostly on my furniture, comforter, and area rugs. It works wonderfully and is so easy to clean. Love that there is no sticky paper to throw away. A must-have for pet owners." —Steve Fadelli
"I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in two colors/styles).
7. A foot file that'll help get rid of those crusty feet immediately. Instead of going to the nail salon for rough calluses or cracked skin, rub this file on your feet and watch the dead skin fall right off.
Promising review: "BEST THING EVER! It's a MUST-HAVE! I have the WORST dry heels. It doesn’t matter if I wear socks all the time I always get dry heals. Bought this thinking it would work pretty average or similar to others I had used. I was sooo wrong. It is literally the most amazing product ever. It works SO WELL! Usually it takes me a good 15–20 minutes at least to achieve somewhat of a soft heal. Enter this, it took me five minutes tops. I’ve never had softer feet! It honestly works even better than going to get a pedicure professionally. Seriously so happy I found this." —Mickenzie
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. High-waist leggings bound to become a staple in your workout wardrobe and beyond. They're perfect for being active, lazy, and anything else you might feel like doing.
Promising review: "I am in LOVE with these pants. I’m always skeptical because my body shape makes finding clothing difficult. The sizes don’t always match from store to store so I only bought one pair. I wish I had bought more! It doesn’t feel like you’re wearing anything! They are super soft and comfortable. They aren’t see-through AND they have two functioning pockets. This is a MUST for errand running, lounging, and hanging out with friends! I’m gonna buy several more pairs!" —K. Perk
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in women's one size and plus size, three lengths, 22, colors/patterns, and packs of two).
9. An amazing milk frother so your at-home coffee is way more appealing. You'll be able to add some ~frothy deliciousness~ to any drink (even if you use non-dairy milk)!
Promising review: "A MUST-have. All of my friends and family had this so naturally I had to get one and I am obsessed. Makes every homemade coffee taste like you went out and bought one. Very affordable and worth every penny. I love that it comes with a cute holder for it." —Kayla Dillinger
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in seven styles and many colors).
10. A six-outlet USB wall charger and surge protector for all your charging and plugging needs. It has a smart night-light with a sensor that turns on automatically when ambient lighting is insufficient. There's also a touch sensor and three adjustable brightness levels.
Promising review: "These things are amazing. I have one in almost every room of my house. The light is just enough to be able to see at night to use the restroom or navigate the house without turning every light on. I love that the USB ports are built in — no more looking for an adapter. AND the plugs are set far enough apart you can plug some of the bigger things like Google Assistant or large AC adapters and still have plenty of room!!! These are a must-have in a tech or smarthome." —SeiranCrow
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.