    Let's Unmask 16 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Villains, And Hopefully, We'll All Be Able To Fall Asleep Tonight After This

    Can you imagine what it's like to be the object of thousands, even millions, of children's (and adults') nightmares?

    Welcome to the absolute best time of year, spooky season. Everyone remembers their first horror movie. Mine was A Nightmare on Elm Street. My older sister thought it would be great for her, my mom, and an 8-year-old me to watch a movie that would subsequently make me stay wide awake for the next week in fear that I would soon be hearing, "One, two, Freddy's coming for you."

    Disney / Via giphy.com

    But of course, as you age, the scary monsters become the actors we know them to be. As adults, we know that although they look like people derived straight from the pits of hell in costume, they're just normal human beings outside of it. So here are some of the most iconic horror movie villains, in and out of costume:

    1. The Exorcist (1973): Linda Blair as Regan MacNeil (possessed by Pazuzu)

    Regan possessed
    Warner Bros. Pictures / Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images

    Here's Linda out of costume at the 50th anniversary of the Saturn Awards in 2022:

    Closeup of Linda Blair
    Jody Cortes / Getty Images for ABA

    2. The Ring (2002): Daveigh Chase as Samara Morgan

    a side by side of Samara standing with her hair covering her face and looking into the camera
    DreamWorks Pictures / Via youtube.com

    Here's Daveigh out of costume at The Ring premiere in 2002 and as an adult in 2012:

    Side-by-sides of Daveigh Chase
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Todd Williamson / WireImage

    Kelly Stables took over for Daveigh for The Ring Two, but the last person to have the role was Bonnie Morgan in the trilogy's 2017 movie Rings. Here's Bonnie in costume:

    a side by side of Samara standing with her hair covering her face and looking into the camera
    Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.comyoutube.com

    And here's Bonnie out of costume at the Rings premiere in 2017:

    Closeup of Bonnie Morgan
    David Livingston / Getty Images

    3. It (1990): Tim Curry as the original Pennywise the Clown

    Pennywise baring his teeth
    ABC / Via youtube.com

    Here's Tim out of costume at the It premiere in 1990:

    Closeup of Tim Curry
    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Bill Skarsgård most recently played Pennywise in a 2017 remake and again in 2019 for the sequel, It Chapter Two:

    Closeup of Pennywise
    Warner Bros.

    And here's Bill out of costume at the It premiere in 2017:

    Bill Skarsgard
    Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

    4. The Grudge (2004): Takako Fuji (who portrayed the role in both the original Japanese and US versions from 1998–2006) as Kayako Saeki

    Screenshot from &quot;The Grudge&quot;
    Columbia Pictures / Via youtube.com

    Here's Takako out of costume at The Grudge 2 premiere in 2006:

    Takako smiling at the camera
    Barry King / WireImage

    5. Insidious (2010): Joseph Bishara as the Lipstick-Face Demon

    a man sitting at a table while a very scary demon has its mouth wide open behind him
    FilmDistrict / Via youtube.com

    Here's Joseph out of costume at the premiere of Insidious: Chapter 2 in 2013:

    Closeup of Joseph Bishara
    Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

    6. The Conjuring (2013): Joseph Bishara as Bathsheba

    Closeup of Bathsheba
    Warner Bros.

    Here's Joseph (once again) out of costume at the premiere of The Conjuring in 2013:

    Closeup of Joseph Bishara
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    7. The Nun (2018): Bonnie Aarons as Valak (The Nun)

    The Nun
    Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

    Here's Bonnie out of costume at The Nun premiere in 2018:

    Bonnie Aarons
    Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

    8. Jeepers Creepers (2001): Jonathan Breck (who portrayed the role in the first three movies of the franchise) as The Creeper in Jeepers Creepers 2

    Screenshot from &quot;Jeepers Creepers 2&quot;
    United Artists / Via youtube.com

    Here's Jonathan out of costume at the Jeepers Creepers 2 premiere in 2003:

    Closeup of Jonathan Breck
    J. Merritt / FilmMagic

    Jarreau Benjamin most recently played The Creeper in the 2022 movie Jeepers Creepers: Reborn:

    The Creeper looking menacingly with only one of his eyes visible
    United Artists

    And here's Jarreau out of costume in 2017:

    Closeup of Jarreau Benjamin
    Cartwright Higgins Management / Via youtube.com

    9. Friday The 13th (1980): Ari Lehman as the first (unmasked) Jason Voorhees

    Screenshot from &quot;Friday the 13th&quot;
    Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

    Here's Ari out of costume at the Hollywood Autograph Show in 2019:

    Ari Lehman
    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    The first (hockey mask) portrayal of Jason was given to us by Richard Brooker in the 1982 movie, Friday the 13th: Part III:

    The first hockey masked Jason
    Paramount / Via youtube.com

    Here's Richard out of costume at the Hollywood Show in 2009; he passed away in 2013:

    Richard Brooker next to a cardboard cutout of Jason Voorhees
    Albert L. Ortega / WireImage

    Derek Mears most recently played Jason in the 2009 Friday the 13th remake:

    Screenshot from &quot;Friday the 13th&quot;
    Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

    And here's Derek out of costume at the Friday the 13th premiere in 2009:

    Closeup of Derek Mears
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    10. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974): Gunnar Hansen as the original Leatherface accompanied by Hitchhiker, Grandpa, and the Old Man (The Cook)

    The cast of &quot;The Texas Chain Saw Massacre&quot;
    Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

    Here's Gunnar out of costume at the Monster Mania Convention in 2012, he passed away in 2015:

    Gunnar Hansen
    Bobby Bank / WireImage

    Mark Burnham most recently played Leatherface in a 2022 Netflix movie, Texas Chainsaw Massacre:

    Leatherface standing on a bus with his chainsaw
    Netflix

    And here's Mark out of costume at a screening series in 2013:

    Closeup of Mark Burnham
    Tommaso Boddi / WireImage

    11. Halloween (1978): Nick Castle and Tony Moran both played the original (masked and unmasked) Michael Myers

    Michael Myers in his famous get up wielding a knife
    Fotos International / Getty Images

    Here's Nick (masked Michael) out of costume in 2018 at the Halloween premiere:

    Closeup of Nick Castle
    Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

    Here's Tony (unmasked Michael) out of costume at a Halloween festival in 2017:

    Tony Moran with a woman
    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    James Jude Courtney has most recently played Michael Myers since 2018:

    Screenshot from &quot;Halloween&quot;
    Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    And here's James out of costume at the Halloween premiere in 2018:

    Closeup of James Jude Courtney
    Steve Granitz / WireImage,

    12. Predator (1987): Kevin Peter Hall (who portrayed the role in the first two movies of the franchise) as the Predator

    The Predator
    Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images

    Here's Kevin with his wife, actor Alaina Reed Hall, and their children at the premiere of Predator 2 in 1990. He passed away in 1991:

    Alaina and Kevin with their children
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    13. Sinister (2012): Nicholas King as Bughuul

    Screenshot from &quot;Sinister&quot;
    Lionsgate Films / Via youtube.com

    Here's Nick out of costume at ScareFest 8 in 2015:

    Nick King next to a mask of Bughuul
    grimmlifecollective / Via youtube.com

    14. Barbarian (2022): Matthew Patrick Davis as The Mother

    Screenshot from &quot;Barbarian&quot;
    20th Century Studios

    Here's Matthew out of costume at a special screening of Barbarian in 2022:

    Closeup of Matthew Patrick Davis
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

    15. Hellraiser (1987): Doug Bradley (who portrayed the role in the first eight movies of the franchise) as Pinhead

    Doug Bradley as Pinhead
    New World Pictures / Via youtube.com

    Here's Doug out of costume at Monsterpalooza in 2018:

    Doug Bradley
    George De Sota / Getty Images

    Jamie Clayton most recently played Pinhead in the 2022 Hellraiser reboot:

    Screenshot from &quot;Hellraiser&quot;
    Hulu / Via youtube.com

    And here's Jamie out of costume at a special screening of Hellraiser in 2022:

    Closeup of Jamie Clayton
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

    And finally, let's hear it for the man who showed me what nightmares are truly made of:

    16. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984): Robert Englund as the original Freddy Krueger

    Screenshot from &quot;A Nightmare on Elm Street&quot;
    New Line Cinema / Via youtube.com

    Here's Robert out of costume at the Sitges Film Festival in 2022:

    Closeup of Robert Englund
    Kypros / Kypros via Getty Images

    Jackie Earle Haley most recently played Freddy in the 2010 A Nightmare on Elm Street remake:

    Screenshot from &quot;A Nightmare on Elm Street&quot;
    New Line Cinema / Via youtube.com

    And here's Jackie at the A Nightmare on Elm Street premiere in 2010:

    Closeup of Jackie Earle Haley
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    Are there any horror movie villains you were even more shocked to see out of costume? Let me know in the comments, and Happy Halloween!

