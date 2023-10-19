Welcome to the absolute best time of year, spooky season. Everyone remembers their first horror movie. Mine was A Nightmare on Elm Street. My older sister thought it would be great for her, my mom, and an 8-year-old me to watch a movie that would subsequently make me stay wide awake for the next week in fear that I would soon be hearing, "One, two, Freddy's coming for you."
But of course, as you age, the scary monsters become the actors we know them to be. As adults, we know that although they look like people derived straight from the pits of hell in costume, they're just normal human beings outside of it. So here are some of the most iconic horror movie villains, in and out of costume:
1.The Exorcist (1973): Linda Blair as Regan MacNeil (possessed by Pazuzu)
Here's Linda out of costume at the 50th anniversary of the Saturn Awards in 2022:
2.The Ring (2002): Daveigh Chase as Samara Morgan
Here's Daveigh out of costume at The Ring premiere in 2002 and as an adult in 2012:
Kelly Stables took over for Daveigh for The Ring Two, but the last person to have the role was Bonnie Morgan in the trilogy's 2017 movie Rings. Here's Bonnie in costume:
And here's Bonnie out of costume at the Rings premiere in 2017:
3.It (1990): Tim Curry as the original Pennywise the Clown
Here's Tim out of costume at the It premiere in 1990:
Bill Skarsgård most recently played Pennywise in a 2017 remake and again in 2019 for the sequel, It Chapter Two:
And here's Bill out of costume at the It premiere in 2017:
4.The Grudge (2004): Takako Fuji (who portrayed the role in both the original Japanese and US versions from 1998–2006) as Kayako Saeki
Here's Takako out of costume at The Grudge 2 premiere in 2006:
5.Insidious (2010): Joseph Bishara as the Lipstick-Face Demon
Here's Joseph out of costume at the premiere of Insidious: Chapter 2 in 2013: