16.

"As I get older, I have less and less tolerance for people in public having no regard for others around them. For example, someone who parks their shopping cart on one side of the grocery aisle and then proceeds to stand in front of the shelf on the opposite side effectively blocking the aisle so nobody can get past them. I used to turn my cart around and go back down the aisle to avoid confrontation, but now I just stand there and stare at them until they move. If they are EXTRA oblivious I will say, ‘Excuse me, can you move?’ I’m done being courteous to people who don’t give a shit about anyone but themselves."