If You Refuse To Check Any Bags While Traveling, You Need These 30 Carry-On Essentials

1. A set of packing cubes that make the dreaded act of packing for a trip so much easier. You'll be so amazed at how much you can put in your suitcase when you use these!
This set comes with an extra large cube, large cube, medium cube, small cube, roomy shoe bag, and a laundry bag for dirty clothes!
Promising review: "I found out about the packing cubes on TikTok from a woman that travels all over and she mentioned these travel cubes and knew I had to get them. I travel and usually stay in one spot for more than a month so packing gets tricky. I can now pack more neatly and have more room for all the clothes I travel with." —Magen Vaughn
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in 13 colors).
2. Or a collection of compression packing cubes to save even more space in your luggage. You can reuse them over and over again — and you could even throw them in the wash if they get a little dingy.
Promising review: "My daughter challenged me to travel her way with just a backpack on our recent five-day trip to Portugal. When I found these on Amazon, I thought they were just what I needed. I have cubes, but they don’t compress. I was so impressed that I bought a set for my daughter and son-in-law. The large one contains a swimsuit, cover-up, sun shirt, windbreaker, shrug, dress, cardigan, T-shirt, capris, and underwear. My husband’s medium bag contains, swim trunks, shorts, two shirts, one long sleeved T-shirt, and two pairs of underwear. The small contains misc. items." —Trish
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $25.99 (available in six colors and in an eight-piece pack).
3. *OR* this set of more traditional compression bags that allow you to truly take advantage of every square centimeter of space in your bag. This will help you fit in a few more items while still sticking to your carry-on!
And they come with a hand pump for travel!
Promising review: "This is a great product. I have a memory foam pillow that I try to take on trips, due to neck issues, so I purchased this product and put it to the test to see if it could flatten the pillow so I can also carry my clothes and the pillow in the same bag, carry-on size travel bag. The pillow's been sitting in the vacuum pack for the last three days now and hasn't let any air into the package at all. The pump removed so much air that the foam is as solid as a rock with less than an 1/8 of an inch of give when I press on it firmly with my thumb." —4-H Shooting Sports Instructor
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in five sizes and three packs options).
4. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger so you can charge allll of your devices at once. (Like your iPhone, AirPods, and your smartwatch!) It folds up into a super small square, and you can unfurl it to reveal the three charging stations whenever you need it — for example, like in the middle of a 15-hour international flight!
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in nine colors).
5. A Dagne Dover duffel bag roomy enough to carry all of your necessities but small enough to fit under the seat in front of you. Anything that can help you avoid fighting over overhead bin space is a win in my book!
See how much this TikToker fit in her Dagne Dover duffel bag here!
BuzzFeed's Emma McAnaw says: "My Dagne Dover duffel fits soooooo much more than it seems (especially when you fight to the death to fit everything like I do), and it's a super easy carry-on! I just put it under the seat so I don't have to fight people to get the overhead bin space. Also, I've gotten away with bringing it for free on airlines that try to charge for carry-ons because it looks so small."
Get it from Dagne Dover for $125+ (available in five sizes and six colors).
6. A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer so you can still take your favorite perfume on your trip without having to pack the whole dang bottle. This pumps perfume directly from your normal-sized bottle, and it's basically the size of a lipstick!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this! Here's her review: "As the reviewer down below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."
Promising review: "These work so great. Love it!!! I put my favorite perfumes in each one. When I wear a perfume I put the matching one to the perfume I’m wearing for the day in my purse. So I can freshen up my scent later! I like to smell pretty all day!!! They are small and compact but hold enough before you have to refill as well." —Nikki
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.55.
7. A waterproof Kindle Paperwhite that lets you take along as many books as you want instead of having to lug around heavy hardcovers when you travel. Plus: the glare-free screen makes it great for beach reading.
Promising review: "I will start by saying this is my fifth Kindle, so I’ve been using Kindles for many years. I can honestly say this is now my favorite ever. Loving the larger screen. I never noticed much difference from my previous Kindle editions before until this one. More text fitting into the larger screen is great for larger fonts. Also love the faster page turns. This was something I noticed immediately after turning it on. The Kindle just works faster on page turns and this makes a big difference for me. The screen color is great. As you can see the color of the new Kindle 11th generation seems less white. At first I thought I would not like this, but I find this color is easier on my eyes. You can also adjust the automatic warmth color. I love this so much especially when I’m reading at night. USB-C charging is fast. I can’t tell on the battery life yet but it charges a lot faster than my previous Kindles." —Lorena Frith
Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in three colors, two storage capacities, and with or without ads).
Check out our full review of the Kindle Paperwhite here.
8. A set of six Cadence containers so you don't have to bring your huge bottle of face wash on every trip. Now you can store just the small amount you need of each beauty product, leaving so much extra space in your bag. Each container has a leak-proof lid and comes with a label so you know what's inside each one.
Check them out in action on TikTok here!
Cadence is an AAPI woman-owned small business that was founded by Steph Hon as a way to eliminate single-use travel-sized plastics. The containers are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic.
My co-worker Abby Kass has these and loves them! Here's what she has to say about them:
"I recently got a set of four of these, and, wow, I love them so much. I used them on a six-day trip recently, and they were perfect. I customized the label so I knew which one was my shampoo vs. conditioner and did a general label for any other things I wanted to bring along. They do hold a surprising amount. According to the brand, they hold approximately one to two weeks of skincare products, more than two weeks' worth of serum, two to three days' worth of haircare, and more than 15 tablets (for medicine and such). And while two to three days worth of haircare might not seem like enough, I found it held more than that for me, but I also don't wash my hair every single day. They were small enough to slip right into my toiletries bag and go through TSA with no problem. The container was easy to open in the shower (even with wet hands), and I had no leakage from them (like I did from my face wash bottle that will not be making the trip with me next time. SMH). These are an incredibly useful tool anyone who travels will want in their luggage."
Get a set of six from Cadence for $76 (originally $84; available in nine colors and with label customization).
9. A jewelry organizer with all the space you need to take along your favorite earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rings on your next trip. One of the worst parts of unpacking is discovering all your necklaces got tangled up, but this organizer prevents that from happening!
Promising review: "I never knew a jewelry organizer would be so useful! I absolutely love this organizer and think everyone should have one!!" —Savana Bishop
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two sizes and nine colors and patterns).
10. A travel-friendly blanket-slash-pillow so you don't have to suffer through being chilly on your next flight. This can clip onto a backpack or carry-on, so it won't even take up precious packing space!
The carrying case for the blanket acts as a pillow!
Promising review: "This blanket was the best for traveling to Europe this summer! It kept me warm in the airport and on airplanes. The blanket and case are easy to throw in the wash and they are very soft! It comes with a clip to clip onto your backpack or purse." —Ashton Moore
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in six colors).
11. A sun visor as stylish as it is effective at getting the sun out of your face. Plus: it's packable and retains its shape, even after being shoved into your luggage.
The wide brim provides much more UV protection than regular caps!
Promising review: "I have long hair and always avoided hats because I hate having my hair sweating against my neck in a low bun or ponytail. With this sun visor-summer hat combo, I can keep my hair in a top knot and still keep my face and neck protected from the sun while catching a nice breeze. This is perfect (although a little large in circumference and I have a big head 7-3/4 hat size) and it’s adjustable and can fit any head size. It rolls up well and has an elastic to keep it rolled. I’ll be recommending this item to all my friends!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in 14 colors).
12. A hanging toiletry bag that's so roomy, you'll be amazed at how you can fit your entire skincare routine, makeup, and hair products in it and still have room to spare.
Promising review: "Seriously?! Do you see how much this holds?! Full shampoo bottles, face washes, hair brush...everything I could need or want to bring, FITS IN THIS ONE BAG! And it’s so cute! Feels like great quality too — all the hardware came with protective wraps to keep from scratching and the zippers feel very hardy. The hook at the top is also VERY WELL-SECURED to the bag, it’s double stitched to the top panel and almost feels like seatbelt material. And I love the extra pockets and netting inside. I would absolutely recommend this!" —mahea_c
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in six colors).
13. Some laundry soap sheets so you don't have to worry about packing heavy on a long trip. Instead, when you run out of clean clothes, fill a sink with water, drop one of these sheets in, and you'll have a makeshift laundry situation. These are a lifesaver when you run out of clean underwear!
Promising review: "This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie Fujarski
Get it from Amazon for $11.08.
14. A bar of natural, plastic-free solid shampoo that is small enough to fit into any toiletry bag and will last you a number of trips. And you don't have to worry about your shampoo leaking in your bag!
Promising review: "I was definitely skeptical about a bar shampoo and conditioner, but I travel a lot and really wanted to cut down the use of plastic products as much as possible. I honestly am in love! I got the Heali Kiwi shampoo bar and the Wonderbar conditioner, and my very long, fine oily hair, which I do have to wash daily, looks and feels great. I recommend anyone on the fence to definitely give it a try! It works! So wonderful for travel too!" —M.A.
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in 11 scents).