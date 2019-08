Calling all horoscope-lovers — this book is for YOU! Star-Crossed by Minnie Darke is an enchanting read that follows not only two protagonists but also a whole slew of characters you'll find yourself surprisingly invested in. Whether you define yourself by your astrological sign or don't even know if you're a Taurus or a Scorpio, this book will capture your attention and keep you entertained from the first page to the last.

The main characters are Justine (Sagittarius, hopeful journalist, astrology skeptic) and Nick (Aquarius, swears by his stars, starving actor) who grew up together in a small town. Sparks flew between them when they were teens, but then Nick moved away and they never heard or saw from one another ... until now. You'll love following along with Justine's antics as she abuses her position at a local magazine by meddling with Nick's monthly horoscope in hopes of guiding him into her own arms.

Except — Nick isn't the only Aquarius taking advice from his horoscope. Woven between each chapter is a variety of other Aquariuses who either fully believe in horoscopes or read it by chance and take the words to heart. What follows is how they let Justine's words impact their decisions and inevitably the course of their lives. It all has a very Love Actually–vibe to it (in a GREAT way), TBH.

So, what are you waiting for? It's clearly *written in the stars* that you pick up this page-turner. –Heather Braga

Get it from Amazon for $14.95 or Barnes & Noble for $20.80.