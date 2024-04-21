One thing I love is filling my brain with fun, strange, and unique facts that I may or may not ever use. Honestly, learning these weird facts is more for me than anything, but I won't lie and say it doesn't help when you need to conjure up some small talk at a social function. Like, I cannot tell you how many times I've told a near-stranger that kangaroos are left-handed (just like me!) and that Harry Styles has four nipples.