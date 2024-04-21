One thing I love is filling my brain with fun, strange, and unique facts that I may or may not ever use. Honestly, learning these weird facts is more for me than anything, but I won't lie and say it doesn't help when you need to conjure up some small talk at a social function. Like, I cannot tell you how many times I've told a near-stranger that kangaroos are left-handed (just like me!) and that Harry Styles has four nipples.
That said, here are some interesting, weird, and genuinely interesting facts that might sound fake but are totally true:
1.Germany has more castles than there are McDonald's in the United States. Yep, you heard that right. Germany is estimated to have 25,000 castles, and there are around 13,000 McDonald's locations in America.
2.In Washington state, there's a real-life law stating it's illegal to kill bigfoot and other sasquatch-like creatures. And you know what? Good for them.
3.Dogs are one of the three deadliest animals in the UK. The other two are bees and cows.
4.Sloths are slow in everything they do — including digestion. Because they digest foods so slowly, they basically have to breathe out their farts because they can't *actually* fart.
5.There are caves in Missouri that store 1.4 billion pounds of government-owned cheese. Located deep in the Ozark Mountains in limestone-converted mines, the caves are kept at a perfect 36ºF. As someone who's lactose intolerant, my stomach is in knots just thinking about it.
6.This one actually made me do a double-take: Cornflakes were invented to suppress sexual impulses and desires.
7.Cockroach dust plays a part in why so many inner-city children have asthma.
8.A single cloud can weigh about 550 tons or more.
9.Believe it or not, Canadians eat more Kraft macaroni and cheese than Americans. Like, 55% more.
10.Giraffes in the wild only sleep for around five minutes at a time. Because of the dangers they face in the wild, not only do they sleep while standing, but they also sleep intermittently so that they're prepared to run at any given moment. If keeping watch for a giraffe as they slept was a job, I'd apply in a heartbeat.
11.Snoop Dogg's government name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.
12.Despite being four inches long, the mantis shrimp throws the fastest punch in the world. Look out, Jake Paul.
13.In Switzerland, owning only one guinea pig or parrot is illegal.
14.If you're drunk or violent in Japan, police will take a plastic sheet and roll you up like a burrito.
15.If they wanted to, Clownfish could change their sex, including reproductive organs, through an irreversible process.
16.No one commits to the bit better than Toni Collete. When she was a teen, she faked having appendicitis to get out of going to school so well that she actually got her appendix taken out.
17.There's a rare neurological disorder called Alice in Wonderland Syndrome, which is a condition related to how you perceive your body, the world around you, or both.
18.A grizzly bear's bite is strong enough to crush a bowling ball, but that won't stop my first instinct from being, "Aww, look how cute!"
19.Twice a month, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport brings in miniature horses to help calm the nerves of people with flying anxiety.
21.Miss Piggy's original name was going to be Piggy Lee.
22.If you say you're not afraid of anything, I have some news for you: Humans are innately born with the fear of falling and loud noises. Whatever other fears one may have are shaped or learned with experience.
23.Considering gelatin is made up of animal skin and bones, gummy worms technically have more bones than actual worms (since worms don't have any).
33.Blue whales are the baddies of the ocean (sorry, orcas), and if I were a sea creature, I would never, ever tussle with one, especially considering a blue whale's tongue alone can weigh more than an elephant.
34.Due to their genes, redheads need about 20% more anesthesia than non-redheads.
35.I literally never thought about Barbie being called anything other than Barbie, but her full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts.
37.The warty comb jellyfish doesn't have an anus, so when it needs to poop, its gut fuses with an outer layer of its "skin" to create a hole in its body. After the deed is done, the hole closes right back up.
38.In Thailand, there's an annual Monkey Buffet Festival where residents of Lopburi leave 4.5 tons of fruit, veggies, and other treats to honor the approximately 3,000 monkeys that live near the Phra Prang Sam Yot temple. Way better than Coachella, IMO.
39.I was pleased to find out that a buttload is an actual unit of measurement! One buttload is equivalent to 126 gallons of wine.
40.Back in the day, Victorians ate arsenic to get a paler complexion.
54.The short-horned lizard squirts blood out of its eyes — at a distance of up to three feet — to confuse predators. However, the blood contains a chemical that makes dogs, wolves, and coyotes noxious. Love that.
65.Sloths can hold their breath longer than dolphins. Dolphins must come to the surface almost every 10 minutes, but sloths can hold their breath for 20 minutes or more by slowing down their heart rates.
66.Before toiler paper, corn cobs were used as a method of wiping.
67.While she was a teenager during World War II, Queen Elizabeth II became a junior officer in the Auxiliary Territorial Service and became a trained mechanic.
74.If you've ever wondered what to call that blob of toothpaste you squeeze onto your toothbrush, it's called a nurdle.
75.Lastly: Competitive art was considered a sport for the first four decades of the modern Olympics. Artists could earn medals for painting, architecture, sculpting, and music.
Wow, my brain is sweating from absorbing all that info. Instead of sending a "good morning" text, I'm just going to send one of these facts every day without any context. Do you know any interesting and fascinating facts? Let me know in the comments!