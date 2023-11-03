Everyone On The Internet Is Talking About "Mean Girls," This Viral Kiss, And Drama In FoodTok
Rachel McAdams can't come to the phone right now.
Hello, fellow internet explorers! Welcome back to Chronically Online, where we break down the latest memes, TikTok trends, and viral moments that are buzzing around in your phone.
First up, we've got the reunion everyone's talking about: the iconic Walmart ad featuring the (almost) full cast of Mean Girls.
the cast of MEAN GIRLS reunited for a Black Friday commercial pic.twitter.com/8Jkt3liu95— Pop Culture Posts (@notgwendalupe) November 1, 2023
But the absence of one Regina George (played by the lovely Rachel McAdams) was definitely noted, and Twitter wasn't afraid to point it out.
Rachel mcadams was too good to answer her phone?????? https://t.co/OsayHWOf8X— Mel (@TheBaddestMitch) November 1, 2023
Meanwhile, on TikTok, beloved food critic Keith Lee had people talking about the food industry in Atlanta after he visited restaurants there and had multiple negative experiences.
@keith_lee125
Old Lady Gang taste test 💕 would you try it 💕 #foodcritic♬ original sound - Keith Lee
His honest videos ended up sparking a big debate about Atlanta's food scene, with most people backing Keith up. But some of the restaurants he called out responded, and it isn't exactly the *best* look.
So the Owner of The Real Milk & Honey Made a Response To Keith Lee…— 🍬 K Luxx ™😉 (@_duchessk) October 29, 2023
He seriously needs to hire a PR team, because wtf was the purpose of this video? It’s only making matters worse for his business. pic.twitter.com/28ESA9Y71p
In funnier news, a viral video from a Halloween-themed night might be my new favorite thing on the internet. Between the background song and the shocked faces...it's a work of art.
@dailymail
When she turns around 😅 #fyp #club #viral #trending #crazy♬ original sound - Daily Mail
Lastly, Billie Eilish debuted a new hair color via her Instagram story, and, uh, it's interesting! Everyone on Twitter seemed to think so, as they all made the same joke.
Hurricane Billie https://t.co/DIoA6HSd0W— Patrick Rogers (@patjrogers) November 2, 2023
The inspo pic.twitter.com/kLhT1DJEMM— Dil ✷ (@tattooedsaturn) November 1, 2023
And now the part where we round up a few of the latest enjoyable things around the internet.
Embrace: the millennial nostalgia.
first intro vs last intro disney channel wands 🥺 pic.twitter.com/wndvbkYUoL— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) November 2, 2023
Make: your bed like a pro (okay, we wish).
@dam.miami305
#bedmaking #bedmakingtutorial #bedmaking101 #japan #japanese #hospitality #hotel #travel #hotels #restaurant #interiordesign #tourism #hospitalityindustry #food #design #hotellife #luxury #vacation #hotelier #hotelmanagement #hospitalitymanagement #hoteldesign #travelgram #architecture #hospitalitydesign #holiday #chef #restaurants #luxuryhotel #business #covid #hotelroom #events #bar #instagood#hoteliers #resort #foodie #love #interior #luxurylifestyle #catering #education #hospitalitylife #relax #boutiquehotel #cheflife #retail #lifestyle #marketing #cafe #restaurantdesign #management #summer #airbnb #cocktails #photography #luxuryhotels #instatravel #hotelindustry #staycation #hospitalityjobs #furniture #hospital #nature #fyp #foryou #viral #explorepage #explore #foryoupage #tiktok #instagram #love #like #follow #ke #fypage #trending #instagood #likeforlikes #followforfollowback #fy #lfl #fet #k #reels #fashion #photography #memes #likes #art #music #foryourpage #fff #miami #florida #floridaman #random #randomthings #randomstuff #randomstuffsbutfunny #justrandom #foryourpage #foryoupage #foryou #fypシ #fypage #fyp #videoviral #viralvideo #viral #goat #tips #tipsandtricks #prankster #pranks #pranksters #funny #funnyvideos #funnyvideo #funnymoments #hilarious #hilariouspetstiktoktv #hilariouspetstv #madeyoulook #madeyoulaugh #madeyoulookchallenge #viral #viralvideo #viraltiktok #fyp #fypシ゚viral #fypage #foryour #foryour #foryourpage #sigueme #sigueme_para_mas_videos_asi #mexico #duet #stitch♬ original sound - just-random-stuff
Use: up that leftover Halloween candy. As if we have any...
Practice: some serious self-care this weekend.
November 2, 2023