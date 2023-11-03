    Everyone On The Internet Is Talking About "Mean Girls," This Viral Kiss, And Drama In FoodTok

    Rachel McAdams can't come to the phone right now.

    Hello, fellow internet explorers! Welcome back to Chronically Online, where we break down the latest memes, TikTok trends, and viral moments that are buzzing around in your phone.

    First up, we've got the reunion everyone's talking about: the iconic Walmart ad featuring the (almost) full cast of Mean Girls.

    But the absence of one Regina George (played by the lovely Rachel McAdams) was definitely noted, and Twitter wasn't afraid to point it out.

    Meanwhile, on TikTok, beloved food critic Keith Lee had people talking about the food industry in Atlanta after he visited restaurants there and had multiple negative experiences.

    His honest videos ended up sparking a big debate about Atlanta's food scene, with most people backing Keith up. But some of the restaurants he called out responded, and it isn't exactly the *best* look.

    In funnier news, a viral video from a Halloween-themed night might be my new favorite thing on the internet. Between the background song and the shocked faces...it's a work of art.

    Lastly, Billie Eilish debuted a new hair color via her Instagram story, and, uh, it's interesting! Everyone on Twitter seemed to think so, as they all made the same joke.

    And now the part where we round up a few of the latest enjoyable things around the internet.

    Embrace: the millennial nostalgia.

    Make: your bed like a pro (okay, we wish).

    @dam.miami305

    Use: up that leftover Halloween candy. As if we have any...

    Practice: some serious self-care this weekend.

    And that's a wrap for this week! Go forth and enjoy some grass-touching time. Bye!