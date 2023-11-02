These Jokes About Billie Eilish's New Hair Color Are Seriously Sending Me
It's giving "Severe thunderstorm warning, get inside now."
The singer shared a pic of her new haircut on her Instagram story:
Billie Eilish via Instagram stories 💚❤💛 pic.twitter.com/MthhwSX7vk— Gabriel !¡ fã da vy e do pabs (@goldeilishgirl) October 31, 2023
Look familiar?
Well, probably yes, because it looks like a hurricane barreling toward land.
The inspo pic.twitter.com/kLhT1DJEMM— Dil ✷ (@tattooedsaturn) November 1, 2023
"She got a supercell radar reflectivity scan on her head!!!" this storm chaser said.
She got a supercell radar reflectivity scan on her head!!! pic.twitter.com/T65ChLaK1a— Tristan White (@TristanWhiteWx) November 2, 2023
"It's giving category 3, picking up strength as it goes across the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico," another person said.
it’s giving category 3, picking up strength as it goes across the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico heading for the southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas coastlines https://t.co/wYcFcDkjUE— Diamond (@dbrailzzz) November 1, 2023
It's a whole hurricane of a hairstyle.
Hurricane Billie https://t.co/DIoA6HSd0W— Patrick Rogers (@patjrogers) November 2, 2023
This person drew a severe thunderstorm watch on her head.
I support her future in the NWS https://t.co/6ixPQEwBUr pic.twitter.com/uCNJutTx2Q— Dilly Dilly Dalton (@chicano031) November 2, 2023
This person shared a picture of 1976's Typhoon Billie.
TYPHOON BILLIE https://t.co/CZsReVF7oo pic.twitter.com/DIi9ksaHtb— ໊t (@tinstax) November 2, 2023
That looks like some messy weather, but it's also pretty rad.
she got a weather forecast on her head https://t.co/3UymS1gozV— nes 🎨 (@feydemon) November 2, 2023
As this person wrote, "Let's hope she doesn't hit any warm water off the coast of florida."
Let’s hope she doesn’t hit any warm water off the coast of florida https://t.co/qPVyFpTvAN— Forrest (@ForrestPike) November 2, 2023