    These Jokes About Billie Eilish's New Hair Color Are Seriously Sending Me

    It's giving "Severe thunderstorm warning, get inside now."

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    Billie Eilish got a new hair color!

    Close-up of Billie walking and smiling
    Rb / GC Images / Getty Images

    The singer shared a pic of her new haircut on her Instagram story:

    @billieeilish / instagram.com / @goldeilishgirl / Via Twitter: @goldeilishgirl

    Look familiar?

    Close-up of BIllie&#x27;s hair
    Instagram: @billieeilish

    Well, probably yes, because it looks like a hurricane barreling toward land.

    Twitter: @tattooedsaturn

    "She got a supercell radar reflectivity scan on her head!!!" this storm chaser said.

    Twitter: @TristanWhiteWx

    "It's giving category 3, picking up strength as it goes across the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico," another person said.

    @billieeilish / instagram.com / @dbrailzzz / Via Twitter: @dbrailzzz

    It's a whole hurricane of a hairstyle.

    @billieeilish / instagram.com / @patjrogers / Via Twitter: @patjrogers

    This person drew a severe thunderstorm watch on her head.

    @billieeilish / instagram.com / @ chicano031 / Via Twitter: @chicano031

    This person shared a picture of 1976's Typhoon Billie.

    @billieeilish / instagram.com / @tinstax / Via Twitter: @tinstax

    That looks like some messy weather, but it's also pretty rad.

    @billieeilish / instagram.com / @feydemon / Via Twitter: @feydemon

    As this person wrote, "Let's hope she doesn't hit any warm water off the coast of florida."

    @billieeilish / instagram.com / @ForrestPike / Via Twitter: @ForrestPike