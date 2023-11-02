Browse links
"Thank you for inviting me, but I'm a normal person, and I want to be treated like everybody else."
This Keith Lee thing couldn’t have gotten this big if people didn’t already feel a way about Atlanta restaurant culture.— Kevín (@KevOnStage) October 30, 2023
The rules at one of the restaurants Keith Lee dragged. Actually this the one he couldn’t even get food at. Imagine going out to eat, and the waitress puts this shit in front of you as a disclaimer. Btw, read rules 3 and 9 and how contradictory they are. DRAG THEM KEITH! 😂 pic.twitter.com/9nWlVfOY9X— Thugnificent 🇬🇭 (@AfricanPrize) October 28, 2023
So the Owner of The Real Milk & Honey Made a Response To Keith Lee…— 🍬 K Luxx ™😉 (@_duchessk) October 29, 2023
He seriously needs to hire a PR team, because wtf was the purpose of this video? It’s only making matters worse for his business. pic.twitter.com/28ESA9Y71p
The Real Milk & Honey has released a statement after receiving a critique from food reviewer Keith Lee: pic.twitter.com/RJXl3m4YQN— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 31, 2023
The Real Milk & Honey waitress calling Keith Lee to come back after they realized it was him pic.twitter.com/KQMManNIk8— 🍯🔑 (@imeverybottom) October 29, 2023
The response from The Real Milk & Honey is a symptom of a larger issue: many businesses in our community do not respect us. They think they can treat us any way and we’ll just keep coming back. Beauty supply stores, restaurants, gas stations. We must stop giving them our dollars.— Rehana ♦♦ (@RehanaWC) October 29, 2023
Old Lady Gang taste test 💕 would you try it 💕 #foodcritic♬ original sound - Keith Lee
Not Keith Lee calling out Old Lady Gang too!!!! pic.twitter.com/FIY0R9Tvtr— DwayneNoWayne (@DwayneJay) October 30, 2023
Keith Lee on his Old Lady Gang review pic.twitter.com/4DBNhgf4F4— I’M THE PROBLEM (@RoyalPrince01) October 30, 2023
Exactly. We literally write reviews, speak with managers or owners, tell folks not to patronize businesses…but nothing changes.— Caila C (@Cai_Lyfe) October 30, 2023
We have black excellence’d, black owned, and “the culture” ourselves into a corner. That shit is supposed to be a mindset, not a sales tactic. Black this and black that but you don’t even treat your black customers right unless there is clout involved.— Black Queen (@ProducedByTip) October 30, 2023
Cardi B reacts to Keith Lee’s Atlanta restaurant reviews. pic.twitter.com/JjpZIgOtYY— Episodes (@episodesent) October 30, 2023
Keith Lee wants restaurants to service customers equitably, and y’all don’t understand that because yall are clout chasers and not community builders. https://t.co/s4E884qiue— damita jo (@KiaSpeaks) October 30, 2023
Keith Lee and his family were in Atlanta for a week and only had 3 meals. All you can do is laugh. pic.twitter.com/6iZiWjizLk— kario. (@itsKARY_) October 30, 2023
https://t.co/SQSPG4Yhl5 pic.twitter.com/eKRsG5x1rB— Chellz, the Creator (@b0mbchell_) October 30, 2023
Keith Lee to the Atlanta restaurant industry after saying “God is amazing”: pic.twitter.com/o3l0nLeAz3— LaDarrion Williams (@ItsLaDarrion) October 30, 2023
now we just need a keith lee for hair stylists. lets get to the ROOT! pic.twitter.com/fTkkZIOAM8— sinycal (@_sinycal) October 30, 2023