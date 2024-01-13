Skip To Content
    Emma Stone Winning A Golden Globe Is 2024's First Meme, Plus More Internet News

    "Me if there was an award for not being able to like things a normal amount."

    Chronically Online
    by Chronically Online

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Hello, fellow internet explorers! Welcome back to Chronically Online, where we break down the latest memes, TikTok trends, and viral moments that are buzzing around in your phone.

    a colorful graphic with text chronically online by buzzfeed daily
    Kathy Hoang / BuzzFeed

    This was a big week for celeb internet discourse, starting off with my personal fave Golden Globes moment: Emma Stone's reaction to her win becoming 2024's first meme.

    Twitter: @parisrae13

    I mean, the opportunity for jokes here is just unprecedented. Thank you Emma!

    Twitter: @cherryangelkiwi

    Speaking of the Golden Globes, the entire night fed the internet all week between roasts of Jo Koy's jokes...

    Twitter: @kathleen_hanley

    To some rare Timmy and Kylie PDA moments...

    Twitter: @filmwithyas

    To some juicy celeb gossip.

    Twitter: @zoeyduatch
    What was *that* all about? 👀

    If you missed the big night, don't worry: We rounded up the best tweets for you!

    Elsewhere on Twitter, new "it girl" Reneé Rapp's iconic behavior in a Mean Girls press interview has the internet gushing over her.

    Twitter: @adoredarcher

    We agree, Reneé: Never change!

    Twitter: @reesehavocnyc

    Lastly, Drew Barrymore posted a video of her rewatching The Wedding Singer, but it wasn't the wholesome moment that caught people's eye.

    No, people were "unsettled" by her apparent living room, which is definitely NOT what I would expect from a celebrity.

    Twitter: @Brocklesnitch

    Now for the good stuff! Here's where we round up some enjoyable moments from around the internet.

    colorful graphic with text just nice things
    Kathy Hoang/BuzzFeed

    Watch: Out for piranha-puppies.

    @memezar

    “Got your toe” 🤣🤣🤣 #Memezar (Via: @ViralHog)

    ♬ original sound - Memezar

    Hit: That snooze button.

    Twitter: @hashjenni

    Forget: The diet, try a 75 hard style challenge instead.

    @oldloserinbrooklyn

    Kicking off 2024 with a style challenge! If you want to start the new year off by glowing up, saving money, getting more use out of your closet and firming up your personal style this one’s for you. 75 days of intentionally getting dressed, collecting data, and discovering what you naturally gravitate towards. I’ve used this method many times and it’s one of my favorite easy ways to get back in touch with myself and see my clothes in a new exciting light. Challenge Rules: Get dressed everyday for 75 days Document your daily outfits Do not buy anything new Set your challenge goals/intentions Get creative and rely on your own brain for inspiration Organize + clean out your closet I will be taking part in the challenge and my personal goals are to start wearing pants more, firming up my casual style, and experiment with new shapes and silhouettes. I hope you’ll join me! #personalstyle #fashion #75hardstylechallenge

    ♬ original sound - Mandy Lee

    Budget: In your "little treats."

    Twitter: @KatieDeal99

    That's all for 2024's first edition of Chronically Online! Don't want to miss the biggest internet news? Get it straight to your inbox with our newsletter — sign up now!