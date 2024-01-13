Emma Stone Winning A Golden Globe Is 2024's First Meme, Plus More Internet News

Browse links
"Me if there was an award for not being able to like things a normal amount."
me if there was an award for not being able to like things a normal amount pic.twitter.com/GZJuSKgMhe— paris rae (@parisrae13) January 9, 2024
me if liking men who don't give a fuck about me was an award pic.twitter.com/NiYQzYOHDS— meg⸆⸉ 🏹 (@cherryangelkiwi) January 8, 2024
everyone live tweeting this jo koy monologue #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/EjzYZWwIER— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) January 8, 2024
Do Kylie and Timothée know that the ad breaks on the Golden Globe website is just a fan cam of them pic.twitter.com/QIbs42Ofhi— yasmine | ياسمين (@filmwithyas) January 8, 2024
taylor and selena gossiping and their reactions to each other’s gossip is funnier than anything jo koy has said btw pic.twitter.com/fb86O5kPwd— raf (@zoeyduatch) January 8, 2024
RENEÉ 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UD5dhN5zlQ— 🇵🇸 (@adoredarcher) January 11, 2024
Renee rapp your lack of media training is infectious , you just jumped up fifteen places on my stan list pic.twitter.com/cv2ybHxLvr— REESE HAVOC ✨ (@reesehavocnyc) January 12, 2024
Why is drew barrymore’s tv so small and bad. What’s going on. I’m unsettled pic.twitter.com/Fn5rHUIOge— Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) January 10, 2024
“Got your toe” 🤣🤣🤣 #Memezar (Via: @ViralHog)♬ original sound - Memezar
why is sleeping at night so hard but sleeping in the morning is like drifting away on a soft fluffy cloud while adele sings you a lullaby— Jenni (@hashjenni) January 11, 2024
Kicking off 2024 with a style challenge! If you want to start the new year off by glowing up, saving money, getting more use out of your closet and firming up your personal style this one’s for you. 75 days of intentionally getting dressed, collecting data, and discovering what you naturally gravitate towards. I’ve used this method many times and it’s one of my favorite easy ways to get back in touch with myself and see my clothes in a new exciting light. Challenge Rules: Get dressed everyday for 75 days Document your daily outfits Do not buy anything new Set your challenge goals/intentions Get creative and rely on your own brain for inspiration Organize + clean out your closet I will be taking part in the challenge and my personal goals are to start wearing pants more, firming up my casual style, and experiment with new shapes and silhouettes. I hope you’ll join me! #personalstyle #fashion #75hardstylechallenge♬ original sound - Mandy Lee
Budgeting is so hard when your love language is little treats— Katie D (@KatieDeal99) January 4, 2024