The 2024 Golden Globes Is Here, And The Hilarious Tweets, Memes, And Memories Definitely Stole The Show
Ouch! Seriously, my side hurts from laughing.
The 2024 Golden Globes are here! But, while fancy-dressed celebrities winning awards is good fun — nothing beats the hilarious internet jokes that highlight the best (or worst) moments of the night.
Me for the next two and a half months pic.twitter.com/wDN9ctDqE8— Andrew Frye (@itsandrewfrye) January 7, 2024
Here are some of the funniest tweets, xeets, memes (or whatever the heck you call 'em) about the 2024 Golden Globes:
1.
Ayo Edebiri is too fucking funny we don’t deserve her pic.twitter.com/ugQ9RfLooF— filmaroni (@filmaroni) January 8, 2024
2.
margot robbie and america ferrera smelling jacob elordi’s bath water candle https://t.co/S86kliLBSf pic.twitter.com/5K5HlyhjxR— bethany (@fiImgal) January 8, 2024
3.
4.
6.
Andra Day and Jon Batiste are cutting up on these people’s stage! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/KxL037WgzI— travis’s video soul. (@travisfromdabk_) January 8, 2024
7.
“I was sent down to see about these Golden Globes jokes. See who’s making them.” pic.twitter.com/W9yvKuwQfi— Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) January 8, 2024
8.
GIRLFRIENDS! 😭 Emma Stone hugging Emily Blunt at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/OAo1msRs2p— best of emily blunt (@badpostblunt) January 8, 2024
9.
face card approved for unlimited spending limit, 4% cash back on all purchases https://t.co/Hoqm780rfQ— Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) January 8, 2024
10.
he won for his performance in this gif pic.twitter.com/GqKwUcqUhr— Маделейн . (@normalmadeline) January 8, 2024
11.
these awards may be fake but they are valid when they go to people i like— s (@Iauraroslin) January 8, 2024
12.
cillian murphy giving his golden globes speech with lipstick all over his face from his wife kissing him? neeeed a real lover boy like that— ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) January 8, 2024
13.
Guncles in the audience of your school play pic.twitter.com/2VI1WW6mji— Tiffany Vazquez 🇵🇷 (@filmiliarface) January 8, 2024
14.
Yall hated on solar power and now she won a golden globe🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rHy5MgZ6wZ— amelia (@ameliabiIity) January 8, 2024
15.
me arriving at the plans i made when i was feeling extroverted #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/xEvjbzEEvh— anna (@fIeabcgs) January 8, 2024
16.
Justice pic.twitter.com/8irMw2C4J3— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 8, 2024
17.
mr culkin bless you and your little bracelets !!! pic.twitter.com/XXTXwnsdbS— westyn ⭒ (@taycesoddly) January 7, 2024
18.
Jo Koy at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/Y65cnisOiX— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 8, 2024
19.
Do Kylie and Timothée know that the ad breaks on the Golden Globe website is just a fan cam of them pic.twitter.com/QIbs42Ofhi— yasmine | ياسمين (@filmwithyas) January 8, 2024
20.
Having to watch Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner make out every 29 seconds pic.twitter.com/nmCgA4CAgQ— t (@cIitarek) January 8, 2024
21.
taylor and selena gossiping and their reactions to each other’s gossip is funnier than anything jo koy has said btw pic.twitter.com/fb86O5kPwd— raf (@zoeyduatch) January 8, 2024
22.
kylie saw this and said HELL NOOOOO pic.twitter.com/zP65KAzxrf— Iina (@gomezbieber) January 8, 2024
23.
kylie jenner when selena gomez approached her and timothee: pic.twitter.com/twuo8CbwQx— haleigh (@swifts_latte) January 8, 2024
24.
he’s just like me fr pic.twitter.com/A0ssqgBGi2— 📧li (@eli4wambs) January 8, 2024