Drew Barrymore's Weirdly Normal Living Room Has People Divided

If you're used to the rigmarole of celebrities' homes, you're used to seeing a display of excess that is both capitalism's peak and its nightmare. Such a display is not what we are here for today. No, we are here to look at Drew Barrymore's small TV.
Yesterday, Drew shared a video of her watching The Wedding Singer and tearing up. "I love you so much @adamsandler," she captioned the video. "The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it."
Now, the first thing that might strike you is Drew's sofa. It is crimson. Behold, the pattern.
Drew then flips the camera around, giving us a brief, if blurry, insight into her living room. It is sparse.
A similar vibe crosses through to the other side of the room. Note the size of the coffee table and TV stand given that Drew has her own line of living room furniture that includes these two items. Of course, it's possible this may be a rental, but she did refer to it as "my TV" and said that she took a later yoga class so that she could watch it.
Generally speaking, the decor elicited one of two reactions. The first was #RelatableQueen: