Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

Drew Barrymore's Weirdly Normal Living Room Has People Divided

"I'm unsettled."

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

If you're used to the rigmarole of celebrities' homes, you're used to seeing a display of excess that is both capitalism's peak and its nightmare. Such a display is not what we are here for today. No, we are here to look at Drew Barrymore's small TV.

closeup of her in a floral dress for a Time event
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Yesterday, Drew shared a video of her watching The Wedding Singer and tearing up. "I love you so much @adamsandler," she captioned the video. "The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it."

Now, the first thing that might strike you is Drew's sofa. It is crimson. Behold, the pattern.

Drew Barrymore / Via instagram.com

Drew then flips the camera around, giving us a brief, if blurry, insight into her living room. It is sparse.

just a blurry image as the camera flings around
Drew Barrymore / Via instagram.com

A similar vibe crosses through to the other side of the room. Note the size of the coffee table and TV stand given that Drew has her own line of living room furniture that includes these two items. Of course, it's possible this may be a rental, but she did refer to it as "my TV" and said that she took a later yoga class so that she could watch it.

a small flatscreen on top of a stand that is about the same size
Drew Barrymore / Via instagram.com

Generally speaking, the decor elicited one of two reactions. The first was #RelatableQueen:

the size of your tv and simplicity of your home makes me love you even more
Drew Barrymore

And the second was one of more skepticism:

Twitter: @Brocklesnitch

The TV stand I found on the street is looking pretty good right now!!!