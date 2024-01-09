Skip To Content
Selena Gomez Just Set The Record Straight On That Whole Golden Globes "Gossip About Kylie Jenner" Debacle

The saga continues!!!!!

Lauren Garafano
by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

So, the Golden Globes were this past Sunday night and A LOT happened.

One of the most talked about moments of the night came from some behind-the-scenes photos and video footage of Selena Gomez animatedly chatting with her close friend Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller.

Selena at the table smiling at taylor
Christopher Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

And based on their reactions, Selena was def telling them something SUPER juicy.

Christopher Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Many fans were intrigued by what they were talking about and some even tried using their lip-reading skills to make out the conversation, which ended up turning into a rumor that Selena asked her former costar and friend Timothée Chalamet for a photo, and Kylie Jenner, his girlfriend, said no.

timmy and kylie holding hands at their table
Christopher Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Literally no one confirmed this, even Timothée said that it didn't happen.

Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

But Selena has just set the record straight herself. On Instagram, she commented on a post from E! News that claimed a source knew the real truth behind what happened.

Selena said, "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business."

@enews / instagram.com

Selena's former assistant and close friend Theresa Mingus even chimed in simply saying, "No!"

@enews / instagram.com

So, there you have it! No drama! No bad blood! Just some imperfect lip reading at play here.

