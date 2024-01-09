And based on their reactions, Selena was def telling them something SUPER juicy.
Many fans were intrigued by what they were talking about and some even tried using their lip-reading skills to make out the conversation, which ended up turning into a rumor that Selena asked her former costar and friend Timothée Chalamet for a photo, and Kylie Jenner, his girlfriend, said no.
Literally no one confirmed this, even Timothée said that it didn't happen.
But Selena has just set the record straight herself. On Instagram, she commented on a post from E! News that claimed a source knew the real truth behind what happened.
Selena said, "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business."
Selena's former assistant and close friend Theresa Mingus even chimed in simply saying, "No!"
So, there you have it! No drama! No bad blood! Just some imperfect lip reading at play here.