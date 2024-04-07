44 Useful Things You'll Be Happy To Have On Hand When Traveling

1. A nifty universal phone mount so you can pass your high-altitude hours watching your comfort show (50/50 chance that's The Office). Seeing as you spent all your time at the gate painstakingly downloading them over airport Wi-Fi, it'd be a total waste if you didn't. 🤷♀️
Promising review: "I recently returned from a trip to Australia and Hawaii and purchased this gadget specifically for use on the plane as I like to watch movies that I download to my phone. Having been on several international trips in the last couple of years, I wanted to find something that would free up my hands and my search on Amazon took me to this device. Yes, there are others like it, but I paid the extra couple of bucks because it has a slide-on/slide-off tripod fixture, which is cool so I can use it to record my kids' sporting events and have a stable platform. In a word, this gadget is awesome! The holding clamp can be rotated to provide more elevation, so your phone can be near eye-level which reduces neck stress. The spring that is used for mounting is pretty heavy duty. It requires a bit of effort to attach. But that's actually a good thing because it ensures that it won't shake off in turbulence. The silicone pads also help to prevent slippage. The holding arm also rotates, so you can set it at the perfect angle. And get this: It folds down small enough to fit into a pocket! I highly recommend this item!" —Brendan
Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (available in three colors).
2. A travel version of Mouthwatchers' ever-popular "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles. One layer being regular firm ones, and the other being longer ones that are 10 times thinner and mimic floss as they get between your teeth but are gentle on your gums.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Katy Herman has to say:
"The brand sent me a sample of these to try out, and I love them for all the reasons above! Mine has honestly stayed super clean- and fresh-looking after several trips over the past couple of months, so I haven't immediately tossed it after short trips like I usually do with travel toothbrushes. It's super convenient, compact, and my teeth and gums feel fresh and invigorated after use!"
Promising review: "This toothbrush is a new staple item for my on-the-go Invisalign bag. When I need to brush my teeth and don't have time to floss before putting my aligners back in, this brush makes sure my teeth and mouth feel clean and removes debris in between my teeth. The bristles are soft, this toothbrush is sturdy, and the different lengths of bristles help remove debris or help floss your teeth on the go. This brush also dries very fast in between uses." —V. Brown
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.69.
3. A garment duffel bag sure to come in clutch if you're traveling for business, a wedding, or another event where showing up a wrinkled mess wouldn't make a great impression.
Beauty Goodies is a small business that specializes in chic storage and travel accessories.
Promising review: "This garment bag is an exceptional value for the money. Well built, top quality materials, including 'beefy' zippers, should hold up well for airline travel. Minimal wrinkles if any in garments, and a cavernous bag for storing shoes and other items for a trip. Added bonus, it fits easily in the plane overhead storage, similar in size to a standard roller bag. I highly recommend this product." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $57.45 (available in three colors).
4. Some colorful silicone wheel covers that'll keep your suitcase in tip-top condition and reduce noise as you zip through the airport en route to your spring getaway.
Before ordering, just make sure you confirm the size of your suitcase's wheels, the distance between the wheels and the axles and fenders meet the noted size requirements.
Promising review: "These rubber wheels are fire! Definitely provides little grip, moves quiet, doesn’t mess with the luggage wheel rotation and little less vibration. Love the bright red color goes well with my carbon fiber luggage. Easy to install and it’s funny they have directional line/arrow like car tires — details count for me." —Tieng Nguyen
Get a set of eight wheel covers from Amazon for $9.99 (available in eight colors).
5. A pair of Levi's pull-on skinny jeans if you're someone who doesn't like leaving the house in loungewear but wants to *feel* like they're wearing loungewear nonetheless.
Promising review: "Okay, I'm not going to lie. I was skeptical about these pants. I hate buying clothes online without trying them on first, but the reviews here said that they run true to size, so I trusted them. I am SO GLAD that I did. These pants are everything I ever wanted. Make my butt look cute? Check. No nasty zipper to dig into my gut? Check. Perfect length for any season? Check. I can wear these with a cute blouse as a teacher, and still look professional, while still being comfortable. I feel comfortable wearing these basically any time, and I think that if you're lacking a pair of them and thinking about it, you should go get a pair. They're AMAZING." —AlySedai
Get them from Amazon for $16.82+ (available in women's sizes 2–28, in three lengths, and eight washes).
6. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter so you can use your Bluetooth headphones to watch all the in-flight movies you didn't feel like paying $15 to see in theaters.
Last year I splurged on some AirPod Maxes and for the amount of money I threw down on them, I was determined to get as much use out of them as possible and that included on plane rides. With the AirFly Pro, I can connect my headphones via Bluetooth and use the seat-back screen without having to fiddle with the free wired headphones they hand out that 1.) have horrible sound quality and 2.) don't fit my ears in the slightest (I swear my ear canals are tiny or something??).
PS: the AirFly Pro comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick start guide, and manual.
Promising review: "If you have a wireless earpiece and fly frequently, this is a must-have. Most newer planes have a monitor on the seat backs that enables you to watch movies, etc. This unit enables you to do it using your wireless earpiece. Connection is simple and automatic once you have initially paired your device or devices. It's convenient. I'm happy with the purchase." —JCE
Get it from Amazon for $54.99.
7. An I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo that eliminates grease at your roots and keeps your scalp nice and healthy with antioxidant-rich black ginseng and nourishing biotin.
The powder-based dry shampoo works just like spray formulas — apply to the area you're looking to refresh and then shake out excess powder with your fingertips or a brush.
Promising review: "Honestly, I have tried a lot of dry shampoos because I have a very oily scalp and I tend to touch my hair a lot throughout the day. I was previously using the IGK charcoal dry shampoo but didn’t like spending the money for it so I wanted to switch to something better. I was skeptical at first but omg I love it! It’s very strong, so a little goes a long way. My hair does feel thicker and it gives me more volume! I absolutely love this product and will continue to use it! I honestly rave about it to all of my family and friends haha. There is like no scent to it, there is a white cast to it but you just have to rub it in good and not put too much. I love how tiny and travel-friendly it is!" —MRM
Get it from Amazon for $18.
8. A RFID-blocking travel wallet with slots, pouches, and pockets for every form of currency and identification one would need to keep on their person. This way, you don't freak out when it's time to board and you have to track down your ticket and passport.
This wallet has a passport pocket, a boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a SIM card pouch, a coupon ticket slot, a cellphone pouch (max 5.8 inches), a money and coins zippered pocket (fits US dollars), a key holder, a pen holder, and a slim pocket.
Promising review: "This holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! Boarding pass, passport, ID and credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, etc.! Yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. Just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese Yen (¥), which are larger. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 36 colors).