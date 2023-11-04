1. Laneige's viral Lip Sleeping Mask keeps your lips nice 'n' soft throughout the winter months when they tend to get dry and cracked and this lil' kit? It comes with five flavors so you can truly taste the rainbow!
What's included: Berry, Gummy Bear, Sweet Candy, Mint Choco, and Mango lip sleeping masks.
Promising review: "I love these lip masks. They truly do melt dead skin off overnight and improve lip health over time. This set is also a great value, as not only do you get to try several scents/flavors, but there is a decent amount of product for only $20." —bales463
Get the five-piece set from Sephora for $20.
2. Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant helps scrub away dead skin cells, leaving behind clear pores and a bright complexion. Apply it morning and night (after your cleanser and toner), and it'll leave ya lookin' as radiant as Ben Affleck when caught by the paps holding a whole tray of Dunkin' iced coffees.
Promising review: "I have every skin issue you can think of. Rosacea, acne, dehydration, excessive oiliness, redness, all of it. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products. I’ve had many procedures, many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing I’ve ever done has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS!! this was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars I would. It has seriously changed my life!!!"—hc
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
3. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub gets rid of pesky "chicken skin" — AKA those tiny bumps clinically known as keratosis pilaris — with glycolic and lactic acids as well as pumice buffing beads. After a good scrub down, the results will make you feel like you got a legitimate chemical peel!
Promising review: "I saw a dermatologist recommend this on TikTok and I figured I’d give it a try. I have had red bumps on the back of my arms for as long as I can remember and have tried many things, so I didn’t have very high expectations. After one use, I could already see a difference! It says to use one to two times a week but I use it every other day, and I use CeraVe's lotion for rough and bumpy skin after and now my red bumps are almost nonexistent. This product has truly been life changing and I would recommend to anyone struggling with red bumps! 10/10!" —Sydney
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in three sizes).
4. Kenra's Platinum Blow-Dry Spray allows you to cut your drying time in HALF and acts as a thermal protectant and frizz tamer all the while. It's now racked up over 16,800 5-star reviews as well as a following on TikTok, sooo safe to say it's universally loved.
Promising review: "This blow-dry spray is life changing! Seriously. I cut my time in half when I use this product. I have a mixture of 4a + 4b hair textures." —Lisa Lang Blakeney
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes and packs of one or two).
5. Bio-Oil is sure to come in clutch for anyone who spent their teen years picking and prodding at pimples (🙋♀️). If you were left with acne scars and skin damage as a result, it'll swoop in and encourage new collagen production and help with elasticity.
Check out a reviewer's before-and-after TikTok here!
Promising review: "I swear by this product. Very effective on discolored skin due to scarring. I had shingles on my face brought about by stress because we were moving. It ravaged the lower right side of my face, and I was pretty sure it was going to leave terrible scarring. I bought this and started applying it when I started scabbing and still haven't stopped using it until now. I had my shingles in April, and it's August now. Check the before and after pics (above). It works." —twitch
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).
6. OPI's ProSpa Nail and Cuticle Oil absorbs in the blink of eye, reviving dry skin with hydrating grape seed, sesame, kukui, sunflower, and cupuaçu oils. Used daily for just a week, you can wave goodbye to crusty cuticles. 👋
Promising review: "I’ve been using this oil almost every night for several months now and it works great. My cuticles used to be so dry and cracked from constant hand-washing. (I’m an elementary school teacher, so I’m always scrubbing my hands!) But I’ve seen a huge improvement since I started using this oil." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $10.89+ (available in three sizes).
7. Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Jet Set is the most cost-effective way to try out the brand's viral bum bum cream, moisturizing shower gel, and body fragrance mist. The beloved trio brings your at-home pampering to the next level with exfoliating mango- and banana-derived acids, firming guaraná extract, and moisturizing fermented sugar.
Promising review: "I love this because they are viral products at a reasonable price that last long time, too! It comes with a cute bag and I love the smells of everything! 😁" —kendallb882
Get the three-piece set from Sephora for $30.
8. Maison Margiela's ‘Replica' Mini Coffret Set comes with ~five~ unisex scents in luxe, apothecary-reminiscent bottles. If you're indecisive when it comes to perfumes and colognes or simply can't commit to a single fragrance, this gives you endless options as they're layerable, as well!
What's included: Five unisex fragrances — Beach Walk, Jazz Club, Lazy Sunday Morning, By the Fireplace, and Bubble Bath.
Promising review: "I've had this set for a year. I don't wear scents often, but I LOVE this set for customization. I will add a few different scents for the perfect mix, and I've come up with a signature scent that everyone complements me on." —Lreetz
Get the five-piece set from Sephora for $75.
9. La Roche-Posay's Hydrating Gentle Cleanser was made for sensitive faces as its milky formula preserves your skin's natural protective barrier and pH level.
This stuff is my holy grail. I used to use a v expensive cleanser (I won't name names...), but after I switched to this, my esthetician commented on how healthy my skin barrier looked. I have combination skin and it doesn't leave me too oily or — conversely — stripped, either. I pair it with the brand's Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer and BAM, hydrated, glowy skin is all mine.
Promising review: "Love this simple cleanser — it’s gentle and has a pleasant feel/faint smell. One bottle lasts me a long time — I use this followed by micellar water. Easy!" —Dan Shaffer
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three sizes).
10. Blume's Meltdown Acne Oil can help clear skin without depleting moisture. The nourishing rosehip, blue tansy, tamanu, and black cumin seed formula can be used as a spot treatment or mixed into your moisturizer for a full-face treatment.
Blume is a woman– and POC–owned small business based in Canada that specializes in cruelty-free, vegan, and environmentally friendly products for skin, body, and period care.
Promising review: "Holy grail. This has changed the way my skin looks and feels! Hormonal breakouts are no longer a huge bummer, and I have officially subscribed to this product monthly!" —Ashley G.
Get it from Blume for $28+ (available in two sizes).
11. Color Wow's Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is just the ticket if you're looking to combat frizz, protect against heat tools, and give you a niiiiice shiny finish. You've heard of glass skin... but now it's time for glass hair!
Promising review: "I have curly frizzy hair and this stuff is like magic for my blowouts. Bought this in the travel size for a trip to Florida and fell in love. It protected my hair from the humidity so well. Purchased the full size bottle immediately after I got back. Best. Product. Ever." —SamSam24
Get it from Amazon for $11.89+ or Sephora for $12 (available in two sizes).
12. Drunk Elephant's Wild Night: The Evening Kit is a great way to dip your toe into the brand without spending a cool 1K investing in all of their full-size options right away. The under-$100 set includes minis of their Lala Retro Whipped Cream, T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, Ceramighty AF Eye Balm, and Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser so you can make sure everything agrees with your skin before you make the switch!
Promising review: "My face felt unbelievably smooth upon application and my pores look noticeably smaller. I woke up with my skin feeling hydrated and ready for the day. This set will definitely be a permanent fixture in my nightime skincare routine." —sweetlyrea
13. Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray uses just three workhorse ingredients — good ol' H2O, sodium chloride, and hypochlorous acid — to put redness and dullness in its place. 🥊 Used faithfully a.m. and p.m., it'll leave your complexion even and glowing.
Tower 28 is an LA-based small clean beauty brand specializing in nontoxic, nonirritating vegan and cruelty-free makeup and skincare. Amy Liu, the founder and CEO, worked for 15+ years as a beauty exec before leaving to create products that would suit her sensitive eczema-prone skin.
Full disclosure: Many reviewers say the SOS spray's scent isn't super pleasant (think: chlorinated pool water) BUT it has helped them with hormonal breakouts and rosacea.
Promising review: "This is a holy grail product. I swear I have glass skin now thanks to this spray. My texture, pores, skin tone, hydration, everything seems better. I love how it looks, how it smells, and especially how happy it makes my skin. I’ll be buying this for the rest of my life. I’ve already repurchased it twice. Worth the hype." —CBTarker
Get it from Sephora (available in two sizes) or Tower 28 for $12+ (available in three sizes).