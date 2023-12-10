33 Stocking Stuffers That Don't Say "Oops, I Bought This At A Gas Station Yesterday"

1. Six pairs of trendy gold-plated earrings so they'll have a fresh option to wear (almost) every day of the week.
Promising review: "As someone who doesn't wear a lot of jewelry, I love these earrings! They're very lightweight and don't weigh down my ears so I feel like I'm not even wearing anything. Really cute, recommend!" —brittany
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get them from Amazon for $13.58+ (available in silver).
2. A hydrating Laneige lip mask that'll keep their lips nice 'n' soft throughout the winter months when they tend to get dry and cracked.
Promising review: "If you suffer from chapped lips, or wake up to super dry lips, I highly recommend this product. It's very soft, a little goes a long way and lasts throughout the entire night. My lips always feel so soft and smooth. Been using it for a year, will never go back!" —Kelly
Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in seven flavors).
3. A set of nostalgic NES cartridge coasters sure to bring your giftee back to simple childhood days when they spent hourssss playing Super Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong in their mom's basement.
Promising review: "Everyone talks about them and wants them! This has been an amazing gift! Something simple and not expensive to just surprise someone else. The size seems perfect for all kind of drinks and so far they don’t seem to be getting ruined by the water so they are perfect! I had recommended them for friends as they keep asking where I got them." —Isaira
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $12.99.
4. A pair of prism spectacles for the recipient who always has a boatload of work to get done but just can't drag themselves out of bed... Now, they can still clock in or finish that essay they've been dragging their feet on without even sitting upright.
Promising review: "I didn't know what I was missing until I used this. My life is now complete. If you enjoy comfort and lazy binge-watching but don't care how ridiculous you look wearing these, then you have found Nirvana. My glasses fit in these just fine. Takes a minute to get used to, then it becomes your reason to live. Expect people to laugh at you, but forgive them for they know not what they are missing." —Michael Boyd
Get them from Amazon for $15.98.
5. A set of matte hair clips if your giftee has gone all in (read: ALL IN) on Gen Z fashion.
Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica
Get them from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 12 color combinations).
6. An initial pendant on a box chain if they want to keep their boo close at heart. Or, actually, their dog — I'd probably want one for my dog.
Promising review: "Legit the cutest, most affordable, and trendiest necklace I own. I am very impressed with the quality for the price. I haven’t had it very long, but I can see this lasting for me for a long time as long as I take care of it." —KaLea Keefer
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (all letters of the alphabet are available).
7. A strawberry Pocky AirPod case that's not only an *incredibly* perfect shade of pink, but also functionally sound as it makes it much easier to track down their headphones in the black hole that is their errand-running tote bag.
Promising review: "As someone who loses stuff easily, like my last set of AirPods, it's super nice to have something with a noticeable thickness and be super cute at the same time! Everything fits perfect for the case, I simply slipped it on with no signs of wiggling or sliding off. 10/10 recommend for a gift and self accessory ☆." —Jordan
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
8. A set of satin pillowcases that not only have a cooling effect, but are soft on their skin and create less friction so their hair won't get as tangled while they sleep.
Promising review: "My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." —Aaron Key
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four sizes and 37 colors).
9. An electric lighter that's rechargeable, portable, and windproof! Since it has a flexible neck, it's also much easier to use when their candle gets down to the very bottom.
Promising review: "I love this little gadget. I’m so tired of wasting my money on throw away things like lighters and I wanted a more sustainable product to reduce the waste I produce. It lights my candles and fires without me having to get too close to the flame and burning myself. The charge lasts pretty long and it charges really fast. The blue lights indicate how much charge is remaining, making it easy to tell if it needs a charge or not. Portable and the flexible tip makes it easy to get into some of those bigger candles that you can’t reach." —Sara Ursitti
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 10 colors).
10. A bottle of plant-based cuticle oil if their nails have been hurting from recent cold weather. The natural formula hydrates dry skin and strengthens nails so they can work on growing them out, if that's something they've always dreamt of doing!
Promising review: "This product... There is so much I can say. This stuff not only smells like heaven, but it’s a HUGE bottle for the price, which was the first perk.... Then I used It for my own manicures and OMG. My cuticles were still smooth the next day when I went to work. It not only softened them, but helped the dry skin on the areas that it got on. The smell is wonderful. I’ve been putting it on at night before bed, and it lasts ALL DAY the next day. About a week of use so far, and I’ve had at least two people ask me how my cuticles look like they do, and did I JUST get a manicure?! NOPE! It’s this stuff. I swear I would buy stock in it if I could." —Whitney Bryant
Get it from Amazon for $7.78+ (available in three sizes and nine scents).
11. A handheld milk frother with a faux-wood or -marble finish that does cartwheels around its plain plastic competitors. No moving this gadget out of frame when they take an aesthetic IG shot!
Just don't forget to buy some AA batteries at the same time, or who knows when you'll actually get around to using it.
Promising review: "Great little frother! I love the wood grain aesthetic, much prettier than your average random plastic color kitchen appliance. Makes a very frothy beverage so it’s equally stylish and useful. Keep in mind batteries not included so make sure you have two AAs!" —Nashvillian
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in 21 colors/designs).
12. A pair of trendy sunnies that look like Ray-Bans but will run you way, way less. 😎
Promising review: "For the money you can’t beat 'em! These look amazing on my face — like a $300 pair of sunglasses. I have tried multiple pairs and this brand looks and feels comparable to pairs from Ray-Ban or Prada. I have a smaller face and to me this pair fits the best, perfect for my nose and brow line. I couldn’t be happier, just wish there were 6 stars so everyone would know how amazing they are. If you are questioning whether or not they will look as good on you as they do in the photos, yes...yes, they do." —Christina
Get them from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in seven styles).
13. A cutesy keyboard cap for any of your cat-obsessed acquaintances who've been working from home for — ohhhh, THREE YEARS NOW?! It has squishy lil' toe beans they can boop whenever they hit esc, option, or whatever other key they use most often.
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my boyfriend and he absolutely adores it. He immediately replaced one of his white keys with this and constantly touches it because of how soft and squishy the paw pads are! Adorable, makes me wish I were into mechanical keyboards!" —bluebell
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in 13 colors).