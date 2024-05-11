Just 35 Products So Dang Good, I Bet *You* Will Consider Leaving A Review

1. A tub of The Pink Stuff which can clean anything you throw at it be that shower fixtures or toothpaste-covered countertops.
And here's what BuzzFeeder/The Pink Stuff fan Heather Braga has to say:
"After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning."
Promising review: "For those who gave less than 5 stars…what were you trying to clean? I had built-up grease on the backsplash behind my stove that I hadn’t noticed, which had probably been there for years. I’ve tried pretty much every product on the market — they didn’t work. This product took that grease off within seconds. That worked so quickly. I was so happy I started cleaning other items: the stainless sink, oven, and microwave. This is the best thing ever – and if they increase their price to $50, I’ll still buy it. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE." —RVT
Get it from Amazon for $5.49+ (available in three sizes).
2. A bottle of COSRX's Snail Mucin Repairing Essence which addresses dullness and dehydration with — yes 😌 — 96% snail sludge that's harvested in a *100%* ethical and environmentally friendly way. Thanks for sharing the goods, friends! 🐌
Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say:
"I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my all of stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"
Promising review: "So I have been using this for a month, and I have to say — AMAZING. It really has helped my dark spots, which are also tied to my hormones. So the fact that it lightens them and keeps them from getting dark again during my period is a testament to the power of this stuff. Plus, this stuff just keeps going!! One pump is enough for my face, or two for my face and neck. Because of this, it will last! It works amazingly well, and considering how much you get, this is an amazing product. I highly recommend it." —JH
Get it from Amazon for $16.75.
3. And the brand's Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer — the natural next step as it pairs *perfectly* with their repairing essence. 😊 The TL;DR: it can help relieve redness and dryness!
Promising review: "I fought buying this, but after several friends swore by this, I caved. I have sensitive, acne-prone skin but also have some fine lines. Let me tell you, after applying this I immediately felt my skin calm down. And the next day my skin was glowing and my acne had diminished. This will forever be apart of my regimen." —arand5292
Get it from Amazon for $16.
4. A tube of Essence's Lash Princess Mascara which gives you a falsies-level look for less than 5 bucks. It seems questionable, I know, but for confirmation you need only to look at the 248,000+ 5-star reviews!!
BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd tried this out and raves:
"As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes without the discomfort."
Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat like wild...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Weikert
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in black and brown).
5. K-Beauty brand The Saem's Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick to improve under eye elasticity and keep bags at bay so no one will be the wiser if you nostalgia-binged The Angry Beavers (my fellow '90s babies — it's on Amazon Prime!!!) into the wee hours of the morning. Plus, it comes in a cutesy polar bear container and, I mean, that's enough to sell me.
How does this cute lil' guy work, you may be asking? It's filled with active marine ingredients like Icelandic moss, xylitol, niacinamide, and adenosine — that's how!
Promising review: "I love this so much! It's super hydrating and feels really nice under the eyes. Recently, my eyes have been super puffy due to allergies, and this has been helping. I would recommend putting it in the fridge before you use it so it's extra cooling. I think that this product is comparable to if not better than Milk Makeup's Cooling Water Gel Stick (which I have also tried)." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. An ~instant~ carpet spot remover you can rely on to get your space back in shape after you accidentally trip holding a whole bowl of queso. (It happens to the best of us.)
Promising review: “Love love love Folex!! Super easy to use. The bottle does exactly what it says. My chairs were SUPER DIRTY from my 2-1/2-year-old grandson eating and feeding dogs. I couldn’t believe how easy it was and how clean they got after just one use. Mind blown!!” —Carobnty
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in multiple sizes and packs up to 12).
7. A tube of silicone grout whitener if you're dealing with mold and mildew that will. not. go. away. no matter how much you clean it.
The gel formula is safe to use on/around windows, sinks and baths, shower-heads, pools, tiles, silicone sealant, and more. Leave it on the area you're looking to clean for six to eight hours (no scrubbing required). Some reviewers with really bad mold/mildew note that leaving it on for longer and/or doing a second round of cleaning made a huge difference!
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. Since we bought this place, we figured we had to fix the caulking because we tried every cleaner we knew to get rid of this gross shower mold. Before we decided to fix...we gave this a shot. Now the shower is like new; probably didn't even need to wait the 5 hours, but glad we did. Saved so much time, labor, and money. 🙌" —Nacho Average Review
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8. A pouch of foaming garbage disposal cleaner to eliminate the special stank that can only be produced after years of shredding up meat, produce, and whatever that mystery blob was that came out of your long-lost Tupperware.
Each pouch of lemon-scented formula gets you four uses. Dump a pack into your disposal (while off at first!), run the water just a bit, and then start it and watch as the blue foam gets to work, eliminating odors and loosening up nasties that have been caught down there for who knows how long.
Promising review: "These are amazing! I was skeptical at first but I followed the directions (which are super easy) and was grossed out and satisfied at the same time to see the gunk that was removed. You put the entire packet down your disposal (I read that twice, too), and magic happens in under two minutes! That is what I call powerful and successful cleaning! The scent is super clean and light, with a hint of lemon. These will definitely be a cleaning staple for me." —KPITT
Get it from Amazon for $9.88+ (available in packs of 2, 3, and 12).
9. Some Bio-Oil which is sure to come in clutch for anyone who spent their teen years picking and prodding at pimples. If you were left with acne scars and skin damage as a result, it'll swoop in and encourage new collagen production and help with elasticity.
Take it from BuzzFeed shopping writer Emma Lord:
"FWIW re: scars, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night."
Promising review: "I used to work at Sephora AND a Nordstrom beauty counter for 5+ years, and hands down, this is the best facial oil I’ve used. I have DRY skin, so I use it to hydrate and give a dewy glow. Goes great under makeup, and makes my skin look so healthy." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes and a 24-pack).
10. A liquid callus remover that eliminates the hard skin on your hooves (ahem, :::clears throat::: feet) if you're too terrified to face the glorified cheese grater at your local salon.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels, and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this, my heels had some pretty deep cracks, and now they're almost baby-soft again. But please follow the directions.... I left it on my super dry, thick, callused heels for only three minutes, and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those used tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki Del
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
11. A bottle of L'Oreal's 8 Second Wonder Water as it visibly moisturizes hair so you can whip your 'do around just like a Jennifer (your choice of Anniston/Garner/Lopez) in a hair commercial.
Promising review: "I have 3c hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have completely different hair textures. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this! I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey
Get it from Amazon for $9.87.
12. Some Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Spot Treatments to speedily pull the pus out of your most worrisome whiteheads. (Sorry, that was a gross sentence, but it is what it is. 🤷♀️) Before you head to bed, just slap the dots right on any zits, and they'll work their magic overnight.
Promising review: "I do not claim to understand the science behind these tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my workday looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit, and the overnight results were Shocking. Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick pick pick." —Adg
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.
13. A deep pocket sheet set that won't pop off the second you turn over in your sleep. Imagine that!!!! And since they're only $25 bucks, you can even go for multiple colors.
PS: The set even comes with four pillowcases so all of your bases are covered.
Promising review: "I'm gonna start by saying WOW!! These bed sheets are just perfection 🥰 Honestly, I've been looking for good quality bed sheets and I stumbled upon these ones and I am beyond impressed! It's been hard to find a good brand and good material. As soon as I changed to these new bed sheets, I woke up feeling fresh and no night sweats! I have zero regrets in buying these sheets and would definitely 100% recommend these sheets and will buy more colors." —stephssbeauty
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and in nine colors).
14. Some of Makeprem's Defense Me Daily Sun Essence which delivers effective UVA and UVB coverage without a white cast or that typical sunscreen smell (you know the one). Instead, the moisturizing, reef-safe formula offers a light pear and jasmine scent which, imo, is much more pleasant. 🍐
Promising review: "This sunscreen leaves your face feeling fresh and dewy after only a pea-sized application. A little goes a long way and I can attest to that since mine took 4–6 months to get emptied out. What I really like about this sun gel is that it’s nongreasy and it really protects my face from the heat of the sun. Let me also tell you that it does not give you a white cast so they won’t have you mistaken for a friend of Casper. No need to reapply. When I come home from a long day out, I notice that my skin still gives out that glowy and youthful complexion. What I love: non-greasy, mineral sunscreen, good for sensitive skin, no irritation and no breakouts, no strong smell, easy to pump, results to matte finish, quick lock-in, healthy glow and dewiness are attainable." —Riz
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
15. Perfect Image's Glycolic Acid 30% Gel Peel to remove dull, uneven layers of epidermal skin and stimulates cellular activity to reveal a softer, healthier complexion underneath. The professional-strength formula — which is boosted with retinol and green tea — also allows your skin to better absorb future products.
And FYI: Perfect Image is a small biz.
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely incredible. In January of 2017 I finally decided to try an at-home peel in conjunction with retinoids. Take a look at the photos I posted and you'll see how happy I am with my progress (after photo on the right taken June 2017). I've used this peel once a week and have had incredible results. Previously I did three rounds of Fraxel, which only resulted in severe pain, peeling, and grossness. Oh yes, and an empty savings account. For 30 bucks every few months I achieved better results than I got at a dermatologist's office." —Meredith
Get it from Amazon for $29.96 (also available in 10% and 50% strengths).