53 Problem-Solving Pet Products That Are No-Brainers

Promising review: "This friendly gator immediately became my dog’s new favorite toy! He loves a squeak toy as much as the next pup but I work from home so they’ve sadly been banned from the house. This toy works as advertised! I’ve tested it from rooms away and he definitely hears it and I do not. The negative reviews here are about the toy being destroyed. Know your dog, have realistic expectations. We’re a few scales down but it’s holding up just fine!" —Ginny L.

BuzzFeed editor Abby Kass just picked one up for her family's pup and here's what she has to say:

"My family's dog LOVES squeaker toys. She squeaks them over and over and over again and especially loves to put on a little show when my dad's in a virtual meeting. I was intrigued by this toy when I found it at the pet store and had to give it a try. I wasn't sure how well it was going to work, but Izzy loves it so much. You seriously can't hear a thing. I even took the toy in another room (without her knowing) and started "squeaking" it to see what would happen, and only a few seconds later she came running into the room looking for her toy. This toy is amazing. Izzy can squeak all she wants (as you can see in the gif above), and we don't have to hear a thing. If you have a dog who enjoys squeakers, you need to invest in at least one of these toys."

Get it from Amazon for $13.80+ (available in two sizes and six styles).