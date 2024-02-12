53 Problem-Solving Pet Products That Are No-Brainers

1. A ChomChom roller ready to put your regular old lint roller to shame. Forget ripping off sheets till you run out — this collects everything in a neat little compartment you simply empty out. With a fur-free couch, guests' eyes will be drawn straight to your seasonal throw blankets and pillows.
Here's more from BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes (those are her photos above!):
"I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside."
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
2. A bully stick holder so your pup can go ham on bully sticks without you worrying about them choking when they get it down to a nub. This smart accessory holds the stick tight — even when there's not much left — and it's lightweight so they can carry it around the house no problem.
There are several sizes to choose from based on the width of the chew sticks you give your pet: small (for treats 1/2 inch–3/4 inches), medium (5/8 inches–7/8 inches), and large (3/4 inches–1 1/8 inches).
Promising review: "We recently got a new puppy who loves to chew on everything. Once we discovered bully sticks, we thought we were home free, but then I started reading about all these horror stories where dogs swallow the last few inches of the bully stick. Sure enough, a few days later, I see one of my other dogs coughing while frantically making chewing motions. I ran over and luckily managed to fish out the last bit of bully just before it went down his throat. These are the greatest invention ever! They are sturdy and grip the stick like nobody's business. If you give your dog any kind of chew stick, I cannot recommend these enough." —Mikara
Get it from Amazon for $16.95+.
3. A fuzzy, purring cat toy that helps calm kitties with anxiety. If your pandemic babe simply can't be separated from you or their siblings for any period of time, this is certainly worth a shot.
The toy purrs for a solid two minutes when squeezed or cuddled so your cat can activate it on their own.
Promising review: "My shelter kitten ignored this at first, but I still put it in his bed every night and now he doesn't want to sleep without it. If I forget to activate it, he is restless until I do. He had to stay at the vet's briefly, and I took his purr buddy with him. The staff at the vet's all wanted to know where I got it because the clinic cats would crowd around my baby's cage wanting to see what he had. It was quite a hit. It's also very soft, and so far, the batteries have lasted several months." —NatureGirl
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
4. A tough-as-nails cactus toy for superrrrr chewers who rip apart anything you put in front of them. With durable rubber bristles, this also doubles as a doggie toothbrush so — unbeknownst to them — it'll help keep their teeth and gums in tip-top shape.
Promising review: "Okay so I never leave reviews, but this toy is the best thing I have ever bought for my Pit. He usually tears apart Kongs the day of, and this thing has been around SIX MONTHS and he’s barely done any damage. It’s his favorite toy and is always his first pick in his toy basket. 11/10." —Hunter Hicks
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four sizes and two colors).
5. A durable plastic clear toy blocker if your pet's favorite game is shoving their toys under the oven and then full volume barking/meowing at you until you free them, just to repeat the process all over again.
It can also be used to help discourage smaller animals from hiding under furniture!
Promising review: "The toy blocker does exactly what is says it will do. It sticks well to our laminate floor and blocks my son's toys from going under the couch. Only problem is I had to buy two in order to cover the entire length of our couch. I do have to say it was worth the doubled price so I would recommend the blockers to anyone who has kids or dogs!" —amanda c
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in three sizes).
6. A hanging multilevel cat condo you can mount on the back of a door if you don't have enough floor space for a freestanding option. It's *way* less bulky than a normal ol' cat tree and you can easily move it from room to room.
Promising reviews: "I purchased this because we live in a small home, and our cat tree was taking up too much space in the living room. I am super happy with my purchase. I have three cats, and they all go in it! In the photo [on the right] on the top is our 16-pound cat, and it is holding him good! I was a bit worried when I saw how high it was off the ground, but they jumped into it easily! I love how much space it has saved me and how easy it was to assemble; it took me three minutes. Really great material, too. I think it is thicker than the canopy for my gazebo, haha." —Ariel
Get it from Amazon for $58.99+ (available in three sizes).
7. A *silent* dog toy with an ultrasonic squeaker only your pup can hear! That means your super chewer can go to town on their toy without interrupting whatever you're watching on TV or waking up their angel baby sibling who's taking a nap.
Promising review: "This friendly gator immediately became my dog’s new favorite toy! He loves a squeak toy as much as the next pup but I work from home so they’ve sadly been banned from the house. This toy works as advertised! I’ve tested it from rooms away and he definitely hears it and I do not. The negative reviews here are about the toy being destroyed. Know your dog, have realistic expectations. We’re a few scales down but it’s holding up just fine!" —Ginny L.
BuzzFeed editor Abby Kass just picked one up for her family's pup and here's what she has to say:
"My family's dog LOVES squeaker toys. She squeaks them over and over and over again and especially loves to put on a little show when my dad's in a virtual meeting. I was intrigued by this toy when I found it at the pet store and had to give it a try. I wasn't sure how well it was going to work, but Izzy loves it so much. You seriously can't hear a thing. I even took the toy in another room (without her knowing) and started "squeaking" it to see what would happen, and only a few seconds later she came running into the room looking for her toy. This toy is amazing. Izzy can squeak all she wants (as you can see in the gif above), and we don't have to hear a thing. If you have a dog who enjoys squeakers, you need to invest in at least one of these toys."
Get it from Amazon for $13.80+ (available in two sizes and six styles).
8. A stainless-steel automatic water fountain for those with picky pets who refuse to drink from a regular bowl. My cats drank solely from *my* water glasses until I picked this up and now I only have to wash/refill it once a week!
Promising review: "My cat loves this! It was easy to set up and it’s very durable. If my cat tries to move it or anything it stays in place well. It’s quite sturdy, but not too heavy either. It does a great job draining the water and replenishing it so that it’s clean and free from any debris and pet hair. It’s not loud either, so it’s perfect." —joanna
Get it from Amazon for $28.49.
9. A fur-eliminating broom capable of squeegeeing enough fur from your carpet that if magically animated — you know, like those brooms in Fantasia — it would transform into a Pekingese.
Promising review: "I seen several TikToks about this item! And it picked up dog hair that I couldn’t even visually see! Also works good on carpet. The handle is very durable and so is the rake part. The size of the pole is adjustable! I love the yellow handle, too! Makes me find it quicker than my broom! I have three dogs. All shed viciously! Will highly recommend and suggest this to anyone with dog hair issues." —Faith
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in eight configurations).
10. A hidden cat box enclosure so you can kick your unsightly open-top box to the curb. Angled just so, it'll pass for a faux plant and nothing more!
Promising review: "This is absolutely fantastic! Hands-down, the most innovative thing I’ve ever seen in pet supplies. I was inspired by another reviewer and did a little DIY and now it’s white. Nobody would ever know it’s a litter box. Fits perfectly in my small space and goes great with the decor. Tbh, if you’re hesitant, don’t be. Just hit the 'Buy Now' button, you won’t regret it." —Shannon
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in four colors).
11. A pet-specific stain remover sure to hide the fact that Sparky isn't the perfect angel you make him out to be on Instagram. Turns out, he gets the nervous pees every time someone comes over and that includes the mailman!
Promising review: "This stuff is so great!! I’ve tried so many brands of enzymatic cleaners and they all have a strong chemical smell. This smells exactly like the orange cream shakes at Arby’s!! It does an excellent job or erasing odors and seems to be working to deter puppy from peeing in that spot again. Leaves a great long-lasting scent and odors are long gone by the time the pleasant scent fades the next day. It’s also a great stain remover. I’ve only used it on puppy messes but it makes quick work of them. Love this stuff so much!!" —Geek Girl
Get a 32-ounce bottle from Amazon for $19.97.
12. A tub of aloe and eucalyptus ear wipes if your pup suffers from regular infections, wax buildup, or just being an all around stinky, stinky boi.
Promising review: "My little Beagle has allergies and easily gets yeast in her ears. If your dog is shaking their head and coming up to you to scratch them, get this. It is the best thing for her ears I have ever bought. Buy it now. We are now on the third container of the ear wipes and I love them!! There is a slight scent but it just smells clean. Thank you for a wonderful product!!" —S. nl
Get a tub of 100 from Amazon for $14.99.
13. A plush anti-anxiety donut bed with a raised rim that keeps your kittens feeling nice and secure. The fluffy material also mimics cat fur, so it feels like they're cuddling their mom.
Both of my cats took to this as soon as I got it. They store their toys in there, nap in there, and make a wholeeee lot of biscuits. They have a few beds that they use but this one seems to be their favorite and I think the high walls are definitely why. Sometimes they use the sides as a pillow and other times they bury their heads into the interior and curl up in a little ball. My only complaint is that they don't sell one in my size. 😞
Promising review: "I rescue geriatric cats and do medical fostering so I have great appreciation for reasonably priced equipment. These are fabulous! They are quite comfortable for cats with arthritis and joint problems or just feel miserable due to whatever health issues they have. These are calming and incredibly easy to wash and dry. They hold up very well and best of all they are affordable." —M. M. Robinson
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in eight sizes and 18 colors).
14. A wrinkle cream that helps soothe itchiness and eliminates dirt and tear stains from the creases of squish-faced babies like French bulldogs, pugs, and American bullies.
PS: Squishface is a small biz that makes all sorts of problem-solving products for pup's with wrinkles, tear stains, tail pockets, and more.
Promising review: "This cream is the miracle worker. My 2-year-old English bulldog had yeast in his wrinkles. I cleaned every day with hydrogen peroxide but it didn't clear it up. It just kept it from getting worse. One night I came across this product. I was desperate and decided to give it a try. Within 24 hours of using Squishface, I noticed a huge difference. Within 48 hours, it was almost gone. By 72 hours it had cleared up. I clean his face before bed and apply the cream. I can't say my bully loves it because seriously what bully likes having their wrinkles cleaned? He tolerates it and I love that it worked for us. It has no smell to it, it's natural, and it WORKS!" —KS92
Get it from Amazon for $18+ (available in packs of one and two).