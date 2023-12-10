34 Practical Stocking Stuffer Ideas To Send Your Mom's Way Because You're 30+ But Not Willing To Give Up Your Fave Tradition

1. A tube of Essence's Lash Princess Mascara which gives you a falsies-level look for less than 5 bucks. It seems questionable, I know, but for confirmation you need only to look at the 241,000+ 5-star reviews!!
BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd tried this out and raves:
"As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes without the discomfort."
Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat like wild...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Weikert
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
For more info and review pics, check out Kayla's full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review! You can also check out her review of the mascara on TikTok
2. A set of four sheet fasteners that are basically like suspenders for your mattress, because nothing ruins a morning like having the corner of your fitted sheet pop off as you roll over.
See them on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I love these! Since I started using them my sheets haven’t popped off once and that used to be a multiple times a night problem because I toss and turn when I sleep. Thank you, TikTok!" —Gabby
Get a set of four from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
3. And — relatedly — a set of sheet keeper bands if nothing sends you into a red hot rage quicker than reaching into your linen closet and pulling out every single fitted sheet *except* for the one you're looking for.
SheetKeeper is a woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles.
Promising review: "Great product. Came quickly, and they work great! Such a great idea to keep sheets organized and together while being able to tell what size bedding it is. Will order again for sure!" —devonhansen1
Get a set of two from SheetKeeper on Etsy for $11.99 (available in sizes twin—California king and a duvet or comforter option).
4. Some adjustable mug organizers so you can confidently open your cupboard knowing an avalanche of mugs isn't about to fall on you.
Promising review: "I have way too many mugs and was struggling to fit everything in the cupboard. These expandable gadgets allowed my to easily stack my mugs — they felt secure, and as the gadgets are expandable, I was able to fit them to any mug, and I was even able to stack different sized mugs on top of each other. For anyone with limited space or too many mugs (or both), this is a great solution." —Whitney W
Get a set of six (to organize 12 mugs) from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
5. An oil-absorbing volcanic face roller that works just like your go-to oil-blotting sheets but doesn't create any extra waste! Just roll the mattifying stick all over your T-zone (or anywhere else that gets greasy) and soak up excess oil.
In case you're wondering — no, the volcanic roller doesn't mess up your makeup. And once you've given your face a quick touch-up, just twist off the top of the roller to release the stone and give it a wash before your next use.
Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again! This is an item that #tiktokmademebuy for sure! You will be pleased. Thank me later. ;)" —Veronica Cooper
Get it from Amazon for $5.53+ (available in two colors).
6. An $8 tube of Elizavecca Cer-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment which — according to reviewers — delivers results just as impressive as another brand that may or may not rhyme with ~PolaFlex.~
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I saw this as a beauty recommendation on BuzzFeed as a dupe for Olaplex (which I had tried and wasn't blown away by) so I thought I would give it a try — and I'm so thankful I did! My bleached and heat-damaged hair feels so soft, is more manageable, and looks healthier after each use. I agree with other reviewers that it seems like a big price tag for the size of the bottle, but a little bit does go a long way and it is so worth it. I wish it came in a larger size bottle so I didn't have to reorder so quickly." —Carly S. Whitson
Get it from Amazon for $7.82+ (available in two sizes).
Former BuzzFeed Editor Bek O' Connell has this and loves it! Check out her full Elizavecca Protein Hair Treatment review for more info.
7. A Korean exfoliating mitt to scrub away dead skin leaving you ready for a biggggg night in of applying your fake tanner. And if that's not your thing — no worries — it also helps unclog pores, prevent ingrown hairs, and eliminate bumps caused by keratosis pilaris.
Promising review: "Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle Gill
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available individually or as a pair).
8. A tiny lil' cleaning ball with a sticky interior that picks up lint, crumbs, dust, sand, and whatever else is floating around in that black hole you call a purse.
Once it loses its stickiness, just wash it off with water, and it'll be good to go again! Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "Best invention! I purchased after seeing it in a TikTok video, and it works soooo well in my purse." —Wenhether
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors).
9. A handy dandy ice roller that'll not only feel INCREDIBLE after some time in the sun, but it also shrinks pores, reduces puffiness and redness, and relieves general fatigue. Some reviewers even recommend using them for migraine relief, too!
Promising review: "I was in the habit of rolling a cold can of soda on my forehead to help with tension headaches and sinus pain but that was cumbersome and not always cold enough. This ice roller works so well to ease the pain from sinuses and tension. It froze very quick and I felt instant relief. The rolling motion even cleared my sinuses and I could breathe better right away. I love this. Would highly recommend." —DT
Get it from Amazon for $15.19+ (available in 12 colors).
10. A wad preventer to ensure your sheets don't tangle themselves up into a Boy Scout badgeworthy knot *and* not even get clean in the process.
Wad-Free is a small biz from Cyndi Bray. Their products are made in the USA. Just pop the corners of your flat or fitted sheet into the device and you'll never have to deal with tangling and twisting again! Believe it or not (I mean believe it...the reviews are there) the manufacturer even says that your sheets will dry 75% faster and with fewer wrinkles.
Promising review: "I was skeptical when I first heard about these, but I saw good reviews and gave them a try. I immediately regretted not getting more so I could do a full load of just sheets but even having only two was a huge help. These things WORK. I'm buying four more right now." —Juliet S.
Get a set of two from Amazon or Wad-Free for $19.99 (also available in a set of four).
11. A Bluetooth-enabled eye mask so you can listen to white noise or the sweet, sweet sound of Cillian Murphy telling a "Sleep Story" — in his trademark Cork brogue — on the Calm app (highly suggest).
Promising review: "Currently I share a room with someone who HAS to sleep with the TV on. They also sleep with it at an annoying volume. This means my dreams are interrupted by 4 a.m. music or commercials and it messes up my already messed up sleep cycle. Being over the constant arguing and back and forth about it, I bought this and I LOVE IT!! The charge is great, they are super comfortable, and they fit comfortably over my head wrap that keeps my braids neat at night. If I play white noise or a sleep playlist, I fall asleep and don’t wake up a bunch in the middle of the night. It also helps with cutting down my nighttime phone boredom use." —Rhayvn
Get it from Amazon for $23.59+ (available in 12 colors).
12. An Angry Mama microwave cleaner that, once filled with water and a dash of vinegar, will steam clean the grimiest of appliances. Hot Pocket grease, butter splatters, and burnt popcorn smells are no match for her.
Promising review: "I was skeptical but ordered this product due to having trouble cleaning the microwave. I used vinegar, water, and a little splash of lemon juice. I put her in the microwave for eight minutes on high. Then I let her sit in there for two minutes. I used a rag and poured some of the leftover liquid on it to clean the residue. My microwave has not been this clean since the day I moved into my home!!! Worth every cent!" —Melyn Smith
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in different sizes and packs of one or two).