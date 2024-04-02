Just 34 Little Treats To Buy Yourself Because It’s Spring, Baby

1. A flower-infused cuticle oil if your nails are still recovering from last season's cool temps. The natural formula hydrates dry skin and strengthens nails so you can work on growing them out, if that's something you've always dreamt of doing!
Promising review: "I have been wanting to try this cuticle oil for a while and wondered if it was actually as pretty as pictured. Well, I was not disappointed! Not only does it smell wonderful, but you can enjoy watching the beautiful and colorful little flowers floating around in the bottle while moistening your nails. The Jasmine scent was a great choice. I love it!!' —~Audrey~
Get it from Amazon for $7+ (available in two sizes and 30 scents).
2. A pair of noise-cancelling on-ear headphones that look a whole lot like AirPod Maxes 👀 but only cost $65, so you can spend the nearly $500 you're saving on all of your other treats!!!
The noise-canceling is 95%, so reviewers say if you're looking for 100% cancellation, you might want to splurge on the name brand.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Maitland Quitmeyer has to say:
"I actually just bought these after featuring them for the first time — I've been considering buying the AirPods Max, but I am very particular about how headphones fit — and am sensitive to my ears overheating after wearing certain on-ear headphones for too long. So instead of (or before) committing to the $500 version, I thought trying these for a test run would be good. Turns out, I love them so far! They're super comfortable and do *not* make my ears overheat. The sound quality to my non-expert ears is excellent too! And the noise-canceling is right for me — it blocked out annoying street noise so I could be fully immersed in my tunes."
Promising review: "These headphones are one of the best purchases I could’ve made. For starters, the presentation of the headphones is amazing. It comes in a silky oval-shaped bag, with a couple of options for audio input. In terms of video/audio, they are IN-SYNC! The girls that get it get it. Some headphones tend to have a delay, but these do not! When on the highest volume, they are pretty easy on the ears. Not only this, but I’ve been fascinated by the longevity of the battery life. I’ve used these headphones for about 4-5 hours consecutively over a matter of days and still have over 50% battery life. These are, by far, the best headphones I’ve had, and would recommend to everyone." —Ken
Get them from Amazon for $65.99 (available in silver and black).
3. A new Baggu tote in a spring-appropriate print you can show off on your next trip to Trader Joe's. The cashier was likely already going to flirt with you, but with this on your arm, they DEFINITELY will. 😏
Get it from Baggu for $14 (available in 32 colors/prints).
4. Some Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream which delivers on its promise to tighten and soften skin and give you an all-over glow, but really, reviewers seem to stick around for the intoxicating scent!
Promising review: “I never buy expensive beauty products for myself. This is the one exception. I got a little sample tub of it as a freebie, and I fell in love with it. It smells absolutely incredible, and the scent lasts for hours. Not only is it extremely moisturizing, but it's fast absorbing, which is perfect for someone like me who works with her hands all day. Plus, you don't have to use a ton of it at a time, so the tubs last a long time! This stuff is ABSOLUTELY worth the price, and I couldn't recommend it more!" —Starr
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in two sizes).
5. A Bridgerton x Bath & Body Works chandelier wallflower you can grab now before Season 3 drops in mid-May. Let's gooooo, Polin (Penelope + Colin) stans!!!! 🥵🔥
Check out the rest of the Bridgerton collab here and see this particular wallflower in action on TikTok here!
Promising review: "This chandelier wallflower plug is gorgeous. Each one lights up very bright! It’s big, bold and beautiful. Also it’s lightweight and stays in place. B&BW did a great job on this collection!" —Cooldiva
Get it from Bath & Body Works for $32.95.
6. A pretty pink jar of Laneige's✨ brand-new ✨ sleeping mask which will help eradicate dryness, dullness, and loss of elasticity with a peony and collagen complex that also just happens to smell lovely. If poster girl Sydney Sweeney's skin is any indication of what you can expect results-wise, things are looking gooood.
Promising reviews: "I bought a kit with this in it and it’s SO good! I can definitely see a difference with my elasticity! So amazing and would absolutely recommend!" —MakeupLover013
"I love using this product! I have been using their hydrating Water Sleeping Mask for about two months and love it. Then when I saw a new product come out in cute packaging and it had amazing ingredients so I had to get it. It is so amazing. I love the feel and the texture. It works like a dream. Love!!" —elli05h
Get it from Sephora for $36.
7. A Simple Modern tumbler if you're looking for an option that will keep your drink cold for hours on end and don't really care about the name brand. 🤷♀️ It also comes in a bunch of pretty pastels, sooo it's really a no-brainer.
Many reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw, and the fact that it's so dang cute doesn't hurt either!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says, "I finally decided to hop on board the hype train for these big tumblers and am already obsessed with my Simple Modern one! I opted for the mint green color and it's as pretty as I'd hoped in person. The fact that this has both a straw and a handle means I end up carrying it around with me and drinking WAY more water than I did before. BTW! I highly recommend getting straw covers to protect against dust and germs — as pictured above, I got cute cloud ones (like these), and they work perfectly!"
Promising review: "If you have been wanting a Stanley cup, believe me, save yourself some money and get this cup! You will end up with a better cup than the Stanley! I have dropped/tipped over this cup a couple of times and only a couple of drops of water come out. If I did that to my Stanley, water got everywhere! And this cup keeps the water so cold. And if you purchase silicone straw toppers, it keeps the water even colder! Also, it fits in my car cup holder, and my Stanley really didn’t. Love this cup!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes and 38 colors). Also available in a style without the handle!
8. A gingham hair bow barrette sure to send any outfit 👏 over 👏 the 👏 top 👏 in the best way possible.
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $12 (available in two colors).
9. Some colorful silicone wheel covers that'll keep your suitcase in tip-top condition and reduce noise as you zip through the airport en route to your spring getaway.
Before ordering, just make sure you confirm the size of your suitcase's wheels, the distance between the wheels and the axles and fenders meet the noted size requirements.
Promising review: "These rubber wheels are fire! Definitely provides little grip, moves quiet, doesn’t mess with the luggage wheel rotation and little less vibration. Love the bright red color goes well with my carbon fiber luggage. Easy to install and it’s funny they have directional line/arrow like car tires — details count for me." —Tieng Nguyen
Get a set of eight wheel covers from Amazon for $9.99 (available in eight colors).
10. A NodPod — a weighted sleep mask that offers gentle, evenly distributed pressure and a light- and sound-blocking experience so you can feel like you're in a sensory deprivation tank minus the water and $10,000 upfront cost.
Nodpod is a female-founded small business that specializes in these sleep masks.
Promising review: "There's something about placing this weighted thing on my eyes when I'm tossing and turning that lulls me back to sleep. The shape of it is a bit weird — it's not a typical eye mask, it's much bulkier and doesn't fasten on in the same way — but once you get beyond that, this can really be a beautiful thing. I keep it on my bedside table and use it if I wake up in the middle of the night and can't go back to sleep (which happens often) or once the sun rises, and I want to sleep in a little more. If you have sleep issues, I'd recommend trying this novel product." —Veronicam
Get it from Amazon for $34 (available in four colors).
11. A tub of Mediheal cotton facial pads to address every skin woe in the book. Whether you're looking for firming collagen, revitalizing retinol, pore-minimizing papaya enzymes, or inflammation-reducing tea tree oil, there's a vegan, hypoallergenic pad for that!
Promising review: "I’m truly amazed at how quickly this product has improved my skin's overall texture and made blemishes vanish overnight. And I mean significant blemishes, not just small ones. I apply it by putting a patch over the trouble area, leaving it on like a mask for about 10–20 minutes, then gently rubbing in the excess. Even when my skin is clear, I still use it every few days by applying one patch to each cheek and forehead, and it's incredibly effective both ways. If you're hesitant, don't be — this product actually delivers results, and I've tried so so so many alternatives." —Moe B.
Get them from Amazon for $19.80+ (available in seven varieties).
12. A reed diffuser — in your choice of 20+ scents — for those who've had some ~spooky~ experiences with candles. Incredible scent + no open flame? Yes, please!
PS: it comes from a small biz! Sweet Water Decor is a woman-owned, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania–based shop that specializes in home decor + gifts.
Promising review: "I LOVE this product. I get a lot of compliments whenever people come to my home because it smells so good. The scent easily fills a medium-sized room and it lasts for months. Whenever I run out, I immediately buy another one." —as
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in 24 scents).