38 Items Reviewers Were “Skeptical” Of...Until They Totally Worked

Here's what BuzzFeeder Jenae Sitzes has to say:

"I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure."

Promising review: "I have a low-pile rug in my living room. I also have a cat with soft, fluffy fur that embeds itself in the rug. During the pandemic, I bought four different vacuum cleaners/sweepers in a vain effort to deal with the hair, but none of them got it all out. A friend recommended the ChomChom, so I went for it (with a certain degree of skepticism), and — by golly, it works. My rug hasn't looked this good in years, and the ChomChom removed enough hair to make another cat." —P Lozar

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors/designs).