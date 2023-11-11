38 Items Reviewers Were “Skeptical” Of...Until They Totally Worked

1. A biodegradeable bacon sponge on which you can drain grease from fried foods because you could not only clog your *own* drain if you dispose of it improperly, but your whole neighborhood sewer line as well.
FYI: The towel absorbs 10 (!) times its weight in grease and absorbs liquids 20 times faster than other fabrics. Plus, it comes from a woman-owned small business based in Denver, Colorado.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about the bacon sponge but tired of watching everyone use piles of paper towels to drain bacon. It's great at soaking up the grease, and then I just pop it in hot soapy water in the sink, let it soak a while, rinse it out and let it dry and it's ready for the next batch. I like it so much that I'm getting a backup." —Sansa
Get it from Amazon Handmade for $14.99.
2. A fur-eliminating broom capable of squeegeeing enough fur from your carpet that if magically animated — you know, like those brooms in Fantasia — it would transform into a Pekingese.
Promising review: "After 14 years together, I finally let my husband convince me to get an indoor dog. He's a 60-pounder now and sheds so flipping much, my husband was a little concerned I'd be filing divorce papers soon because the hair grosses me out. My mother-in-law bought this for me (probably for the sake of our marriage), and I was so skeptical, I didn't use it for about a month. Once I did, I have been amazed at how much this thing picks up even after sweeping with a regular broom, I couldn't STOP using it!" —Tina
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in eight configurations).
3. A mint-flavored Venus teeth-whitening pen that can brighten your smile by four to eight shades with regular use. Whether your stains are due to coffee, tea, more coffee, wine, yet more coffee...or soda, this is sure to help.
Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok craze but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste bad. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend!" —Victoria Bravo
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in packs of two and four).
4. And — while we're on the topic of dental hygiene — a "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles. One layer being regular firm ones, and the other being longer ones that are ten times thinner and mimic floss as they get between your teeth but are gentle on your gums.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "I've been using Dr. Plotka's toothbrushes for awhile now, and I can't emphasize enough how good these are. These, hands down, are the best I've ever used. The bristles are very thin so you are actually flossing as you brush. The statement 'naturally eliminates 99.9% of bacteria' hooked me, and I'm glad I took a chance. I've never been one that liked soft bristle toothbrushes because I just never felt like it was enough. The bristles are soft — but with a punch. I'm having to use less effort getting my teeth clean because the thin bristles get right in between my teeth. I definitely highly recommend this product." —Lisa Stepanski
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
5. A ChomChom roller ready to put your regular ol' lint roller to shame. Forget ripping off sheets till you run out — this collects everything in a neat little compartment you simply empty out.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Jenae Sitzes has to say:
"I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure."
Promising review: "I have a low-pile rug in my living room. I also have a cat with soft, fluffy fur that embeds itself in the rug. During the pandemic, I bought four different vacuum cleaners/sweepers in a vain effort to deal with the hair, but none of them got it all out. A friend recommended the ChomChom, so I went for it (with a certain degree of skepticism), and — by golly, it works. My rug hasn't looked this good in years, and the ChomChom removed enough hair to make another cat." —P Lozar
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors/designs).
6. A tub of The Pink Stuff, which can clean anything you throw at it — pots and pans, stove tops, showers, and even that Mountain Dew spill you "forgot about" in the fridge.
Check it out on TikTok here!
And here's what BuzzFeeder/The Pink Stuff fan Heather Braga has to say:
"After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning."
Promising reviews: "I saw someone using this on TikTok, and I was skeptical at first, but for $7, I thought I'd try it anyway. I am SO glad I bought this! I had a hair dye stain on the bottom of my bathtub for about a year from dyeing my hair at home, and I tried EVERYTHING...nail polish remover, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, Scrubbing Bubbles foam spray, etc., with no avail. I also had calcium stains on the drain of my bathtub and sink that were a pain to get out. This product erased all of these stains with ease and made it look like they were never there! This is your sign to buy this...I am so happy!" —Savannah Martin
Get it from Amazon for $5.97+ (available in four sizes).
7. A grooming glove so you can give your pet all the love they desire while covertly brushing away mats and tangles, too. Use it on wet or dry fur (it's great in the bath) and on your feline friends as well.
Promising review: "I was pretty skeptical of this goofy looking glove. But I saw it in an article of '21 things you must have for your cat' and figured, what the heck. My big Maine Coone freaking loves this thing. It is mess free. My favorite thing about it is all of the fur comes off in one piece. It's not messy. And this is half the price than the ones you see at the store in the 'As seen on TV' section. Gonna make it a lot easier to brush my fluffy cat every day." —Breeze
Get it from Amazon for $7.60.
8. A wad preventer to ensure your sheets don't tangle themselves up into a Boy Scout badgeworthy knot *and* not even get clean in the process.
Wad-Free is a small biz from Cyndi Bray. Their products are made in the USA. Just pop the corners of your flat or fitted sheet into the device and you'll never have to deal with tangling and twisting again! Believe it or not (I mean believe it...the reviews are there) the manufacturer even says that your sheets will dry 75% faster and with fewer wrinkles.
Promising review: "I was a bit skeptical about a product that claimed to stop sheets from wadding up in the wash, but I was also very frustrated with sheets wadding up like a burrito and everything still being wet after the third time through the dryer, so I figured I would give it a try. It worked! At the end of the was cycle, the sheet was not tangled at all, one corner had come free, so I reattached it and threw into the dryer. At the end of the drying cycle nothing was tangled! The sheet was not wrapped around anything and was dry. I would definitely recommend Wad-Free." —Hope
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
9. A liquid callus remover that'll eliminate the hard skin on your hooves (ahem, :::clears throat::: feet) if you're too terrified to face the glorified cheese grater at your local salon.
Promising review: "I found an article on BuzzFeed that mentioned how much customers loved this product. I was very skeptical at first because I’ve tried so many things to repair my extremely cracked heels. I decided to give this product a go since it wasn’t very expensive. AMAZING. I am speechless. I wish I had taken photos before to show what an extreme difference it has made in just one application. It was safe on my skin, but I would use with caution after reading reviews of skin burn, however this product is the first product that does exactly what it claims to do. I will continue to use. And I’m not embarrassed to go to the nail salon anymore! :P" —K.H.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. A self-grooming toy if your baby needs 24/7 scritches and scratches, and they just don't get the fact that you can't do that while you sleep/eat/use the bathroom.
Promising review: "I was skeptical at first, but we have two wall corners that our cats are always rubbing on, and we have to constantly wipe clean. Assembly and installation took less than five minutes for both. I placed them at two different heights, one that would be comfortable for them to rub their faces on, and the other so they could rub their body along. The cats were leery at first, but it didn't take long for them to figure out what was up. Now they're always rubbing against it when they go in and out or walk past. Glad they're enjoying it, and that we not longer have to keep wiping those walls down." —Jason Ross
Get it from Amazon for $7.19.
11. A set of Wonder Hangers, which will ~triple~ your closet space so you can snatch every trending piece you come across on TikTok.
Check it out on TikTok here!
Promising review: "My only regret was not buying two so waiting for my second shipment now. I was skeptical about this product, but I figured I didn't have much at stake. This product really does work. My son has a small closet, and I was able to hang all of his shirts." —Dana
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors and four pack sizes).
12. A winged eyeliner stamp for those who LOVE the look of winged liner, but can't help but shake like a leaf when attempting to paint them on. Now, you can stamp 'em on and call it a day.
Check it out in action on TikTok here!
Promising review: "I was a little skeptical this could actually work. I bought it because I was going to be in a wedding, and the makeup artist had to back out, so we all needed to do our own makeup! We tested the stamping on our hands first to get the idea of pressure needed and after that, it was ridiculously easy to use. I'm a huge fan of it now, and one of the other girls plans to buy one for her own collection. It's super easy. However, it's not super water resistant, so don't cry but it was smudge and sweat resistant. I applied it at like 10 a.m. and lasted until I took my makeup off post-wedding at like 1 a.m. Love this product!" —Kindle Customer
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in three styles).