Just 29 “Little Treats” To Buy Yourself If You Could Use A Budget-Friendly Pick-Me-Up

1. An OG Tamagotchi that'll bring you straight back to 1997 when you beggddddd your mom for your first digital pet. If you need a refresher on how it works, you'll raise your lil' guy from egg to child to adult, all the while feeding it, helping it use the bathroom, giving it meds, and disciplining it if it gets too annoying.
2. A pair of stylish teardrop earrings if you want the luxe look of Bottega Veneta but don't want to drop the equivalent of a mortgage payment on them — especially with how often you misplace things.
Promising review: "These are AMAZING! I highly recommend them. They look so luxurious and expensive. I've gotten a lot of compliments on them already. 10/10!" —Hayley Ghormley
Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 11 finishes, two-packs, and an XL size).
3. A set of Olive & June press-on nails you can pop on in a matter of minutes so you don't have to drive to work with wet appendages or dig around for an MTA card without ruining your already rushed work.
What's included: 42 press-on nails in 21 sizes, non-damaging glue, wooden cuticle pusher, 2-in-1 file and buffer, and prep pad.
Promising review: "I threw these in my cart last minute, and I’m so glad I did! They’re so simple and so cute. They’re so easy to apply too!!" —Meghann M.
Get the set from Olive & June for $8 (and check out other designs here).
4. Some Thin Mint body wash that'll have you doing your best Kourtney Kardashian impression as you spout off her iconic "I can't eat this, but how exciting is it to smell it" line. Even better, the formula is vegan, just like Kourt.
5. A trio of hydrating lip sleeping masks for just $10 (!!) if you've been hesitant to drop $$$ on a singular Laneige lip mask.
For reference, the Laneige lip mask contains 20 grams of product, while each of these measures 5 grams, or 15 grams, for the entire set. So even with product sizes taken into account, these are a much better deal!
Promising review: "It’s been four months since ordering this, and it’s now part of my nightly routine. I can’t go to bed before putting this on. I highly recommend this! And it’s worth it to get the three-pack. The flavors are not overly sweet, and I think my favorite is the berry. I like it more than the Laneige night lip mask. For me, Laneige absorbs pretty quickly, and in the morning, I feel like my lips are dry again. With these, my still lips feel moisturized in the morning. It has a thicker consistency. I used to get dry/peeling lips pretty often as I’m outdoors/in the ocean a lot. However, since incorporating this into my routine, I haven’t had peeling lips in a long time. Loooove these!" —Angela
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in six combos).
6. A gingham hair bow barrette sure to send any outfit 👏 over 👏 the 👏 top 👏 in the best way possible.
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $10 (available in two colors).
7. A cat on a slide blind box that's definitely one of those things that make you think "hmm...why does that exist, exactly?" but at the same point, once you've seen it, you absolutely need it.
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $8.
8. A make-your-own slime kit if it's time you finally see what all these TikTok kids are on about. You can customize each one with your choice of add-ins, too.
Promising review: "I play with slime as a stress reliever. This slime has a fun texture and a really nice smell. It's clear/ transparent to begin with, and the more I stretch it, the more it takes on a pearl look. The mix-ins are very cute, too! Love these!" —Kathleen VanderPloeg
Get the pack of eight from Amazon for $13.99.
9. A super soft oversized scarf so you can swaddle yourself up and get almost as comfortable as a Scandinavian baby taking a crisp nature nap in their stroller.
10. A tote bag that will become your whole personality because 1. You haven't thought of anything other than Saltburn since you've seen it, and 2. You're more of a Barry Keoghan guy/gal than a Jacob Elordi guy/gal and ain't nothing wrong with that.
Eightball Curation is a small biz that sells baby tees, hats, hoodies, and totes emblazoned with on-trend motifs.
Promising review: "Absolutely my new favorite travel tote! The material is thick and high-quality, and perfectly conveys my love for the weirdest little Irish man." —Courtney Allen
Get it from Eightball Curation on Etsy for $16.83 (originally $19.80).
11. A mini bottle of Color Wow's Dream Coat Supernatural Spray — it's just the ticket if you're looking to combat frizz, protect against heat tools, and give yourself a niiiiice shiny finish. We've all heard of glass skin... but now it's time for glass hair!
Promising review: "I have curly frizzy hair and this stuff is like magic for my blowouts. Bought this in the travel size for a trip to Florida and fell in love. It protected my hair from the humidity so well. Purchased the full size bottle immediately after I got back. Best. Product. Ever." —SamSam24
Get it from Sephora for $12+ (available in two sizes).
12. A Simple Modern tumbler if you're looking for an option that will keep your drink cold for hours on end and don't really care about the name brand. 🤷♀️ It also comes in a bunch of pretty pastels, sooo it's really a no-brainer.
Many reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw, and the fact that it's so dang cute doesn't hurt either!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says, "I finally decided to hop on board the hype train for these big tumblers and am already obsessed with my Simple Modern one! I opted for the mint green color and it's as pretty as I'd hoped in person. The fact that this has both a straw and a handle means I end up carrying it around with me and drinking WAY more water than I did before. BTW! I highly recommend getting straw covers to protect against dust and germs — as pictured above, I got cute cloud ones (like these) and they work perfectly!"
Promising review: "If you have been wanting a Stanley cup, believe me, save yourself some money and get this cup! You will end up with a better cup than the Stanley! I have dropped/tipped over this cup a couple of times and only a couple of drops of water come out. If I did that to my Stanley, water got everywhere! And this cup keeps the water so cold. And if you purchase silicone straw toppers, it keeps the water even colder! Also, it fits in my car cup holder and my Stanley really didn’t. Love this cup!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes and 38 colors). Also available in a style without the handle!
13. A set of super-sized (9.5 inches!) satin scrunchies so you can sweep your hair up and off your neck after skipping wash day [[again]] and opt for dry shampoo instead.
Promising reviews: "I love the look of the huge silk scrunchies on a lot of retail websites, but I'm not willing to pay that much for ONE hair tie. These are a great substitute, and you get four for half the price. (Came in cute packaging, too.)" —Michael L.
"Honestly, I was very skeptical because I didn’t think I would like oversized scrunchies, but I have long hair, and I find any other scrunchies always pulling out my hair, so these are extremely comfortable. The downside is now I must get them in all colors. 😃" —Dawn Sullivan
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (available in various color combinations).