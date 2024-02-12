Swizz Beatz Defended Alicia Keys After Her Voice Cracked At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

It included all his hits and appearances by many former collaborators and artists, including Ludacris, H.E.R., will.i.am, and, as you saw from the title, Alicia Keys.
She performed "If I Ain't Got You" before taking the stage with Usher to perform their 2004 collab "My Boo."
All in all, it was great.
Though, comments about Alicia's voice cracking at the start of her set threatened to overshadow the whole thing.
He posted on Instagram, "Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium ⚡️🚨😂😂😮💨😮💨😮💨😮💨 Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic 🤍."
He added, "We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history ✌🏽 Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July. Blessings 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."
(Giants is an exhibition of art they've collected, currently on display at the Brooklyn Museum.)