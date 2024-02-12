Skip To Content
Swizz Beatz Defended Alicia Keys After Her Voice Cracked At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Alicia had faced criticism, jokes, and memes over her performance at Sunday's Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Last night, Usher gave a magical performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.

It included all his hits and appearances by many former collaborators and artists, including Ludacris, H.E.R., will.i.am, and, as you saw from the title, Alicia Keys.

Ludacris, Usher, and more onstage at the Super Bowl
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

She performed "If I Ain't Got You" before taking the stage with Usher to perform their 2004 collab "My Boo."

Alicia Keys and Usher onstage at the Super Bowl
Jackson State University / Jackson State University via Getty Images

All in all, it was great.

Usher and Alicia Keys onstage
Las Vegas Review-journal / TNS

Though, comments about Alicia's voice cracking at the start of her set threatened to overshadow the whole thing.

Usher and Alicia Keys onstage
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

It was only for a second during the opening, but it was all people could talk about.

Some tweets about it got thousands of likes.

It also, unfortunately, became the subject of jokes and memes.

There were so many comments about it...

...That Swizz Beatz jumped in to defend her.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

He posted on Instagram, "Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium ⚡️🚨😂😂😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic 🤍."

He added, "We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history ✌🏽 Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July. Blessings 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

(Giants is an exhibition of art they've collected, currently on display at the Brooklyn Museum.)

I love that he had her back. Leave Alicia alone!