Emily Blunt And Selena Gomez Gave A Joint Response After "Invasive" Lip-Readers Tried To Assess Their Private Conversations At The 2024 Golden Globes

We previously heard from Selena. Now, we're hearing from them both.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

If you've been online this week, chances are you saw all the lip-reading drama surrounding this year's Golden Globes.

A closeup of a large Golden Globe statue
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage

It started with Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic, John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS

People thought Selena was gossiping to Taylor about Kylie Jenner and telling Taylor the makeup mogul had blocked her from taking a photo with Timothée Chalamet.

Christopher Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Long story short, Selena and Kylie have been embroiled in fan drama before due to Kylie's friendship with Hailey Bieber, who's married to Selena's ex Justin Bieber.

Amid the speculation, Selena spoke out and clarified that they were actually talking about two of her friends who got together. "Not that that's anyone's business," she added.

closeup of selena
Taylor Hill / WireImage

Then, it was Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

the couple on the red carpet
James Devaney / GC Images

People thought they heard them talking about divorce on the red carpet.

John and Emily looking at each other as they sit at a table during an awards show
Christopher Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

There were a bunch of comments about it online.

did he say i can&#x27;t wait to divorce? And she said hey and he stated I&#x27;m serious...
CBS / tiktok.com

Fans listened to it over and over again...

i&#x27;ve watched this 500 times trying to convince myself he said something other than divorce
CBS / tiktok.com

...and were certain John said "divorce."

it&#x27;s definitely divorce. Played this too many times!
CBS / tiktok.com
omg why did he say that?!
CBS / tiktok.com

Though the pair didn't address the speculation, a source denied they were discussing breaking up. Amateur lip-readers on TikTok argued instead that they were discussing the cold weather.

you can hear her say it&#x27;s actually kinda chilly right now. and he responds, I can&#x27;t wait to get indoors
CBS / tiktok.com
the lip reader people are so weird to me. super invasive guesswork
reddit.com

"You can hear her say, 'It's actually kinda chilly right now.' And he responds, 'I can't wait to get indoors," one person declared.

selena greeting john
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Interestingly, Selena and Emily crossed paths again later that week at the 2023 American Film Institute Awards — where they appeared to joke about the situation.

selena and emily
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

The duo simply covered their mouths as they stopped to take this photo.

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Selena also wrote, “We shall not speak lol" over on her Instagram Story after the ceremony.

@selenagomez / Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Iconic!