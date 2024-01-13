If you've been online this week, chances are you saw all the lip-reading drama surrounding this year's Golden Globes.
Amid the speculation, Selena spoke out and clarified that they were actually talking about two of her friends who got together. "Not that that's anyone's business," she added.
Then, it was Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.
People thought they heard them talking about divorce on the red carpet.
There were a bunch of comments about it online.
Fans listened to it over and over again...
...and were certain John said "divorce."
Though the pair didn't address the speculation, a source denied they were discussing breaking up. Amateur lip-readers on TikTok argued instead that they were discussing the cold weather.
"You can hear her say, 'It's actually kinda chilly right now.' And he responds, 'I can't wait to get indoors," one person declared.
Interestingly, Selena and Emily crossed paths again later that week at the 2023 American Film Institute Awards — where they appeared to joke about the situation.
The duo simply covered their mouths as they stopped to take this photo.
Selena also wrote, “We shall not speak lol" over on her Instagram Story after the ceremony.