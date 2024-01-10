Celebrity·Posted on Jan 10, 2024Fans Think Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Were Talking About Divorce On The Golden Globes Red Carpet"Omg 😳 why did he say that!?"by Chelsea StewartBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift aren't the only ones going viral for their exchange at Sunday night's Golden Globes. Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are, too. James Devaney / GC Images Some people think they saw them talking about divorce on the red carpet. Arturo Holmes / WireImage, CBS shared the video of them on its TikTok account. In it, you can see John and Emily smiling for cameras while mumbling back and forth to each other. @cbs Date night? #EmilyBlunt #JohnKrasinski #GoldenGlobes ♬ original sound - CBS The pair have been married since 2010 and have two children, daughters Hazel and Violet. Although you can't quite make out what they're saying to each other, people read their lips and said they thought they noticed John mentioning the word "divorce." "Did he say, 'I can't wait to divorce?' And she said, 'Hey,' and he stated, 'I'm serious,'" one TikTok user wondered. tiktok.com "I've watched this 500 times trying to convince myself he said something other than divorce," said another. tiktok.com A third person wrote, "I swear he's saying divorce, but I want him to be saying, 'Get through this.'" tiktok.com tiktok.com Meanwhile, others thought John was simply complaining about how chilly it was outside. "You can hear her say, 'It’s actually kinda chilly right now.' And he responds, 'I can’t wait to get indoors,'" one person wrote. tiktok.com tiktok.com tiktok.com Someone also said, "Even if he did say that, maybe it was just a joke between them that went over all of our heads, lol. [It] seems like the kind of joke he would make." tiktok.com Emily and John have yet to comment on their conversation or the speculation, but we'll let you know if they do. In the meantime, check out more of our Golden Globes coverage here.