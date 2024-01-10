Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge
  • Golden Globes badge

Fans Think Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Were Talking About Divorce On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

"Omg 😳 why did he say that!?"

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift aren't the only ones going viral for their exchange at Sunday night's Golden Globes.

closeup of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are, too.

Closeup of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
James Devaney / GC Images

Some people think they saw them talking about divorce on the red carpet.

Closeup of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski on the red carpet
Arturo Holmes / WireImage,

CBS shared the video of them on its TikTok account. In it, you can see John and Emily smiling for cameras while mumbling back and forth to each other.

The pair have been married since 2010 and have two children, daughters Hazel and Violet.

Although you can't quite make out what they're saying to each other, people read their lips and said they thought they noticed John mentioning the word "divorce."

"Did he say, 'I can't wait to divorce?' And she said, 'Hey,' and he stated, 'I'm serious,'" one TikTok user wondered.

&quot;Did he say, &#x27;I can&#x27;t wait to divorce?&#x27; And she said, &#x27;Hey,&#x27; and he stated, &#x27;I&#x27;m serious.&#x27;&quot;
tiktok.com

"I've watched this 500 times trying to convince myself he said something other than divorce," said another.

&quot;I&#x27;ve watched this 500 times trying to convince myself he said something other than divorce.&quot;
tiktok.com

A third person wrote, "I swear he's saying divorce, but I want him to be saying, 'Get through this.'"

&quot;I swear he&#x27;s saying divorce, but I want him to be saying, &#x27;Get through this.&#x27;&quot;
tiktok.com
&quot;Omg why did he just say that!?&quot;
tiktok.com

Meanwhile, others thought John was simply complaining about how chilly it was outside.

"You can hear her say, 'It’s actually kinda chilly right now.' And he responds, 'I can’t wait to get indoors,'" one person wrote.

&quot;You can hear her say, &#x27;It’s actually kinda chilly right now.&#x27; And he responds, &#x27;I can’t wait to get indoors.&quot;
tiktok.com
&quot;it was really windy and cold&quot;
tiktok.com
&quot;He said &#x27;I can&#x27;t wait to get through this&#x27;&quot;
tiktok.com

Someone also said, "Even if he did say that, maybe it was just a joke between them that went over all of our heads, lol. [It] seems like the kind of joke he would make."

&quot;Even if he did say that, maybe it was just a joke between them that went over all of our heads, lol. [It] seems like the kind of joke he would make&quot;
tiktok.com

Emily and John have yet to comment on their conversation or the speculation, but we'll let you know if they do. In the meantime, check out more of our Golden Globes coverage here.