Are Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez secretly beefing? Are John Krasinski and Emily Blunt secretly getting divorced? Celebrity lip-reading has been around for a while now, but it certainly feels like it's reached new heights after the Golden Globes . Lest you doubt the power of the viral lip-read, Timmy himself was even asked on the street if Kylie Jenner told Selena she couldn't take a picture with him, which was the overwhelming Internet consensus after that clip with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller went viral.