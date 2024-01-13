Skip To Content
People Are Discussing Reneé Rapp's Apparent "Lack Of Media Training" After Her "Unfiltered" And "Unhinged" Behavior On The "Mean Girls" Press Run Went Viral

The clips have been all over my TL.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

You know Reneé Rapp. She's an icon, and we stan.

A closeup of Reneé smiling
Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

Lately, you've probably seen her promoting the new Mean Girls movie. It came out yesterday and stars Reneé as the head Plastic Regina George.

Monica Schipper / WireImage

Well, she's currently going viral for her "unfiltered" and "unhinged" behavior on the movie's press tour.

A closeup of Reneé singing on stage
Ndz / GC Images

Basically, as a Twitter user put it, Reneé has been "going into interviews and saying whatever's on her mind" at that current moment.

Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Like this interview that she used to call out some random man named Buddy who'd upset her.

ScreenRant / Twitter: @lolatungluvbot

Reneé said, “There is this man who owns a bus touring company. His name is Buddy, and he is such an asshole,” causing her costar Christopher Briney to laugh and cover his face.

Reneé speaking into microphone
Kayla Oaddams / Getty Images

"He was so disrespectful to my friends, Priscilla and Bella, who I work with, and to my mother," Reneé continued. She then said to Buddy: "If you're watching this, I can't stand you, and I hope your business burns. You are so disrespectful and so misogynistic. I hate you. Fuck you, Buddy."

Sarah Morris / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

There was also this interview with Extra, where Reneé shouted out Megan Thee Stallion's "incredible" ass before sharing her apparent "hate" for Tory Lanez — not quite answering the host's question about her and Megan's musical collab for Mean Girls.

View this video on YouTube
Extra / youtube.com

People have been talking about it all online, calling her behavior wild and "unhinged" in the best way.

Sharing a clip of the Extra interview on Twitter, one user joked that Reneé has "not an OUNCE of media training. Do you see poor christopher? he was lost. confused. scared…. i love her."

Extra / Twitter: @constantreeling

Another tweeted, "I love that there’s NO WAY Renee Rapp hasn’t had media training this far into her career but she’s still out here in interviews saying the most UNHINGED things to the general public, and I love it also fuck you buddy."

Twitter: @AlexMcElwee15

Someone else echoed that and wrote: "Renee Rapp your lack of media training is infectious, you just jumped up fifteen places on my stan list."

Twitter: @reesehavocnyc

While another Twitter user praised her for being "unfiltered, unhinged, and a breath of fresh air."

Twitter: @SpencerAlthouse

"Never let her near a PR training, i’m so serious," read a different tweet.

Twitter: @stateoftays

Twitter: @thatzodiacvirgo

Twitter: @jackiexshauna

Twitter: @treaherous

Oh, Reneé. Never change.