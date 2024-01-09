These Two Outfits From The New "Mean Girls" Premiere Are Going Viral For Paying Homage To The Original Movie

The new Mean Girls movie had its premiere last night.
Personally, I'm still not over Lindsay showing up like this:
We tend to be hyperbolic here, but I think she looks pretty legendary if you ask me.
Sooo, anyway, Reneé Rapp plays Regina George in the new version.
She showed up to the premiere wearing this:
Of course it does because it's a throwback to Regina's Spring Fling dress.
Here's the original dress:
And here's Reneé Rapp's version:
Reneé wasn't the only one paying homage to the original movie.
Monica Mamudo wore this to the premiere:
Which was obviously an homage to this:
I love a good homage. Now, let's see if this movie is actually good or not!