    These Two Outfits From The New "Mean Girls" Premiere Are Going Viral For Paying Homage To The Original Movie

    Okay, okay, I'm getting a bit more excited about the movie now.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The new Mean Girls movie had its premiere last night.

    The cast of &quot;Mean Girls&quot;
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    Personally, I'm still not over Lindsay showing up like this:

    Closeup of Lindsay Lohan
    Jason Mendez / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

    We tend to be hyperbolic here, but I think she looks pretty legendary if you ask me.

    Closeup of Lindsay Lohan
    John Lamparski / WireImage / Getty Images

    Sooo, anyway, Reneé Rapp plays Regina George in the new version.

    Screenshot from &quot;Mean Girls&quot;
    Paramount Pictures

    She showed up to the premiere wearing this:

    Closeup of Reneé Rapp
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

    Look familiar?

    Closeup of Reneé Rapp
    Jose Perez / GC Images

    Of course it does because it's a throwback to Regina's Spring Fling dress.

    Screenshot from &quot;Mean Girls&quot;
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    Here's the original dress:

    Screenshot from &quot;Mean Girls&quot;
    Paramount Pictures

    And here's Reneé Rapp's version:

    Closeup of Reneé Rapp
    Jason Mendez / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

    Reneé wasn't the only one paying homage to the original movie.

    Closeup of Monica Mamudo
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

    Monica Mamudo wore this to the premiere:

    Closeup of Monica Mamudo
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    Which was obviously an homage to this:

    Screenshot from &quot;Mean Girls&quot;
    Paramount Pictures

    I love a good homage. Now, let's see if this movie is actually good or not!

    Closeup of Monica Mamudo
    Jason Mendez / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures