Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Machine Gun Kelly's Pantashoes At The GQ Men Of The Year Awards Have Left Me Speechless

    I would have never known if he hadn't made that Instagram post.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You've probably heard about the "pantashoes" trend.

    person walking in a jumpsuit that has shoes included
    Valentina Frugiuele / Getty Images

    Basically, they're pants with the shoes attached.

    person walking in Paris with a heel boot pant with the Eiffel Tower in the background
    Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images

    Kim Kardashian wore them constantly a few years back.

    kim wearing a pant-shoe bodysuit and a ruffle-y coat
    Gotham / GC images

    So did Julia Fox.

    her walking in jean pants that have shoes attached
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    Salma Hayek, as well.

    wearing a dress with a pants and shoes connected underneath
    Jackson Lee / Via Getty Images

    Now, there's another celebrity trying it out — Machine Gun Kelly.

    Ethan Miller / Getty Images

    For the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Wednesday, he stepped out in an all-leather outfit that included an oversized jacket and baggy pants.

    MGK on the red carpet at the event
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    At first glance, it looks like he also had on a pair of brown boots to match.

    A closeup of his boots
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    But, as MGK later revealed on Instagram, the pants and the shoes were actually connected.

    MGK lifting up the baggy pants to reveal the boots were connected
    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/machinegunkelly/?hl=en
    the pants on a hanger to reveal everything connected
    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/machinegunkelly/?hl=en

    Who would have known?!

    Tell me what you think about his look in the comments, and check out more outfits from the show here.