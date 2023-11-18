You've probably heard about the "pantashoes" trend.
Basically, they're pants with the shoes attached.
For the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Wednesday, he stepped out in an all-leather outfit that included an oversized jacket and baggy pants.
At first glance, it looks like he also had on a pair of brown boots to match.
But, as MGK later revealed on Instagram, the pants and the shoes were actually connected.
Tell me what you think about his look in the comments, and check out more outfits from the show here.