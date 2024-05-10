  • APAHM 2024 badge

Kimora Lee Simmons Got Real About Her 21-Year-Old Daughter Aoki's Controversial Photos Kissing A 65-Year-Old Man

Aoki was snapped kissing 65-year-old businessperson Vittorio Assaf.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Kimora Lee Simmons is revealing how she felt about her daughter Aoki dating much older businessperson Vittorio Assaf.

Aoki's relationship with Vittorio became known in April when Page Six published photos of them kissing in St. Barts.

A source told People at the time, "Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others' company."

But the rumored romance was over just as quickly as it seemingly began. Less than a week after the news broke, after backlash over the 44-year age gap between Aoki, 21, and Vittorio, 65, it was reported that they'd broken up.

"Aoki and Vittorio are no longer seeing each other," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Their relationship is done, and it was barely anything to begin with."

A source also told People Kimora had been "concerned" about the relationship "due to what she herself went through." While they didn't elaborate, they appeared to be referring to her relationship with Russell Simmons, who's almost 18 years older than Kimora. The two, who share Aoki and another daughter named Ming, were married from 1998 to 2009.

This week, Kimora finally weighed in on the matter herself and admitted she was, indeed, "a little bit embarrassed" once the photos went viral.

"But you know me, I'm definitely like, 'It is what it is, honey. Come on home, let's go. Mama's got your back,'" she told TMZ.

Kimora also said she didn't believe Aoki and Vittorio were actually ever together. "I don't think she had an anything," she said in response to a question about whether she knew of the relationship. "She's a young, pretty girl, and I think, we don't think that the toads that we may kiss is gonna be broadcasted."

"And I personally feel a little bit like she was set up," Kimora added, "which is why I try to teach the girls. There's definitely an age dynamic there."

