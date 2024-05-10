Aoki's relationship with Vittorio became known in April when Page Six published photos of them kissing in St. Barts.
A source told People at the time, "Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others' company."
But the rumored romance was over just as quickly as it seemingly began. Less than a week after the news broke, after backlash over the 44-year age gap between Aoki, 21, and Vittorio, 65, it was reported that they'd broken up.
This week, Kimora finally weighed in on the matter herself and admitted she was, indeed, "a little bit embarrassed" once the photos went viral.
"But you know me, I'm definitely like, 'It is what it is, honey. Come on home, let's go. Mama's got your back,'" she told TMZ.
Kimora also said she didn't believe Aoki and Vittorio were actually ever together. "I don't think she had an anything," she said in response to a question about whether she knew of the relationship. "She's a young, pretty girl, and I think, we don't think that the toads that we may kiss is gonna be broadcasted."
"And I personally feel a little bit like she was set up," Kimora added, "which is why I try to teach the girls. There's definitely an age dynamic there."