This, if you don't know, is Aoki Lee Simmons.
She's a model, an internet personality, and the youngest daughter of entrepreneurs Russell and Kimora Lee Simmons.
Currently, Aoki is making headlines for her new relationship.
Apparently, the 21-year-old is dating 65-year-old Serafina Restaurant Group founder Vittorio Assaf.
A source who purportedly knows Aoki told People: "Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others' company."
The insider also told the outlet that the pair met in St. Barts, where the Simmons are known to travel.
The news of their relationship came shortly after Page Six published photos of Aoki and Vittorio kissing in St. Barts — which Aoki also appeared to address on Instagram.
Sharing a photo of herself looking away as if she's thinking about something, Aoki wrote, "Err, well now I know why folks were calling me."
I bet they were! You can see her post below.