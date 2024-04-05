  • Viral badge

After Pictures Emerged Of Her Kissing 65-Year-Old Businessperson Vittorio Assaf, Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, Seemingly Addressed The Photos On Instagram

Photos of Aoki — Russell and Kimora Lee Simmons's youngest daughter — kissing Vittorio on the beach caused quite a stir.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

This, if you don't know, is Aoki Lee Simmons.

Closeup of Aoki Lee Simmons
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

She's a model, an internet personality, and the youngest daughter of entrepreneurs Russell and Kimora Lee Simmons.

Russell Simmons, Ming Lee Simmons, Aoki Lee Simmons, and Kimora Lee Simmons pose together at an event
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images

The former couple also has a daughter named Ming Lee.

Currently, Aoki is making headlines for her new relationship.

Closeup of Aoki Lee Simmons
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Android

Apparently, the 21-year-old is dating 65-year-old Serafina Restaurant Group founder Vittorio Assaf.

Closeup of Vittorio Assaf
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

A source who purportedly knows Aoki told People: "Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others' company."

Closeup of Aoki Lee Simmons
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

The insider also told the outlet that the pair met in St. Barts, where the Simmons are known to travel.

Vittorio Assaf and others at an event
Jared Siskin / Getty Images for Serafina

The news of their relationship came shortly after Page Six published photos of Aoki and Vittorio kissing in St. Barts — which Aoki also appeared to address on Instagram.

Closeup of Aoki Lee Simmons
Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

Sharing a photo of herself looking away as if she's thinking about something, Aoki wrote, "Err, well now I know why folks were calling me."

I bet they were! You can see her post below.

Screenshot from Aoki&#x27;s Instagram post
Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/aokileesimmons/?hl=en

We also reached out to reps for Aoki for comment; we'll let you know if we hear back.