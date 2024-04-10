Well, that was fast.
According to reports, Aoki Lee Simmons and Vittorio Assaf have broken up — less than a week after they were first linked.
If you missed it, news of their reported relationship broke on Friday after Page Six published photos of the 21-year-old model kissing the 65-year-old Serafina Restaurant Group founder in St. Barts.
"Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others' company," an insider told People at the time.
The source also told the outlet that Aoki had met Vittorio in St. Barts — where she and her family are apparently known to travel.
But now, just four days after those reports emerged, multiple outlets, including People, Entertainment Tonight, and Page Six, have reported that the pair have split.
"Aoki and Vittorio are no longer seeing each other," one source told Entertainment Tonight. "Their relationship is done, and it was barely anything to begin with."
A source also told People it really "was never a thing." "Aoki is learning to navigate her private life in a public sphere. And that can be difficult," the source said. "However, Kimora was concerned to see her daughter in that kind of relationship due to what she herself went through."
Although the source didn't clarify, they appeared to be talking about Kimora's relationship with Russell Simmons. She reportedly met the music executive when they were 17 and 35, respectively. Although some have speculated that they started dating soon after, Russell has said they didn't begin a relationship until Kimora turned 18. The pair married in 1998 and welcomed two daughters, Aoki and Ming, 24, before divorcing in 2006.
Last year, Kimora accused Russell of being verbally abusive to their daughters and "abusive" to all women in his life. Russell had previously been accused of sexual misconduct by over a dozen women. He has repeatedly denied the allegations against him.
Kimora herself has not directly commented on Aoki's relationship with Vittorio, but she shared a cryptic post on Instagram shortly after the news broke. You can see it here.
BuzzFeed has also reached out to reps for Aoki and Kimora for comment on the latest reports — we'll let you know if we hear back.