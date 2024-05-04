    Jennifer Garner Hasn't Been To The Met Gala In Almost 2 Decades For A Hilarious Reason

    Her first and last Met Ball was in 2007.

    Believe it or not, it's been almost 20 years since Jennifer Garner attended the Met Gala.

    Jennifer Garner smiles in a sleeveless red dress at a Netflix event
    Her first and last appearance was in 2007, where she was joined by legendary designer Valentino Garavani. Jennifer wore a gorgeous strapless dress by Valentino in the brand's signature red hue with a matching red clutch.

    Jennifer Garner at the Met Gala
    The theme that year was Poiret: King of Fashion in honor of designer Paul Poiret, who was known for his draped and more relaxed silhouettes.

    Jennifer Garner descending the stairs at the Met Gala
    During a resurfaced interview with Vogue, Jennifer looked back on the evening and explained why she hasn't gone to the Met Gala since.

    Closeup of Jennifer Garner
    "I went to the Met Ball exactly one time. I found it a little scary so I haven't went back," she admitted.

    Jennifer Garner being interviewed on &quot;The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon&quot;
    Although the event wasn't her thing, Jennifer said she enjoyed dressing up for the red carpet. "I wore that night this magical red Valentino gown," she gushed. "And I was [Valentino's] date, and that was really majestic and special."

    It's too bad she doesn't attend the Met because, IMO, she'd probably slay.

    Like, Jennifer always looks regal on the red carpet — whether that's the 2008 Academy Awards...

    Jennifer Garner on the red carpet
    ...the 2013 SAG Awards...

    Jennifer Garner on the red carpet
    ...the 2018 Oscars...

    Jennifer Garner in a blue gown
    ...or the premiere of Peppermint.

    Jennifer Garner in a one-shoulder black dress with cape detail stands before a winged backdrop at a &#x27;Peppermint&#x27; event
    I could see her serving a simple, effortless slay à la Blake Lively or Nicole Kidman, but maybe that's just me! Tell me what you all think in the comments.

