Jennifer Garner Hasn't Been To The Met Gala In Almost 2 Decades For A Hilarious Reason

Her first and last appearance was in 2007, where she was joined by legendary designer Valentino Garavani. Jennifer wore a gorgeous strapless dress by Valentino in the brand's signature red hue with a matching red clutch.
The theme that year was Poiret: King of Fashion in honor of designer Paul Poiret, who was known for his draped and more relaxed silhouettes.
During a resurfaced interview with Vogue, Jennifer looked back on the evening and explained why she hasn't gone to the Met Gala since.
"I went to the Met Ball exactly one time. I found it a little scary so I haven't went back," she admitted.
Although the event wasn't her thing, Jennifer said she enjoyed dressing up for the red carpet. "I wore that night this magical red Valentino gown," she gushed. "And I was [Valentino's] date, and that was really majestic and special."
It's too bad she doesn't attend the Met because, IMO, she'd probably slay.
...the 2018 Oscars...
...or the premiere of Peppermint.
I could see her serving a simple, effortless slay à la Blake Lively or Nicole Kidman, but maybe that's just me! Tell me what you all think in the comments.
