Here Are All The Awkward Moments From The 2024 Oscars

My face hurts from cringing.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Actor Liza Koshy fell on the red carpet.

E! / Twitter: @PopCrave

2. Kirsten Dunst tripped and bumped into a statue while taking photos with her husband, Jesse Plemons.

Twitter: @Variety

3. Jimmy Kimmel only received a partial standing ovation at the start of his opening monologue.

But Billie Eilish got a full one after her performance.

4. Jimmy also made horrible jokes about Robert Downey Jr.'s past drug use.

Twitter: @Roxyafs

5. RDJ rightfully seemed pissed.

Robert Downey Jr. smiling, seated in audience, wearing glasses and a black bow tie
ABC

6. Emma Stone also seemed annoyed by Jimmy's joke about the sex scenes in Poor Things. Fans thought she called him a "prick."

Closeup of Emma Stone at the Oscars
ABC

7. Celebs kept getting played off by the music.

Sean Ono Lennon at the mic at the Oscars
ABC

8. The Godzilla Minus One director was cut off while struggling to translate his speech into English.

9. Dominic Sessa did the Heisman in front of the glambot instead of posing.

Twitter: @fiImgal

10. John Cena came out nude to introduce the nomination for Best Costume Design.

John Cena nude onstage at the Oscars
ABC

11. Viewers couldn't read the In Memoriam tribute.

Twitter: @EBHSFilm

12. Emma Stone broke her dress just before her big Oscar win.

13. Al Pacino forgot to read the Best Picture nominees.

Al Pacino speaks on stage at an awards show, holding an envelope and gesturing with his hand
ABC

What were some other awkward moments you witnessed? Tell me in the comments, and be sure to check out the rest of our Oscars coverage here.

