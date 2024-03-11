Here Are All The Awkward Moments From The 2024 Oscars

Hot Topic
5. RDJ rightfully seemed pissed.
6. Emma Stone also seemed annoyed by Jimmy's joke about the sex scenes in Poor Things. Fans thought she called him a "prick."
7. Celebs kept getting played off by the music.
8. The Godzilla Minus One director was cut off while struggling to translate his speech into English.
10. John Cena came out nude to introduce the nomination for Best Costume Design.
12. Emma Stone broke her dress just before her big Oscar win.
13. Al Pacino forgot to read the Best Picture nominees.
What were some other awkward moments you witnessed? Tell me in the comments, and be sure to check out the rest of our Oscars coverage here.
