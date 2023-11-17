Skip To Content
    Aubrey O'Day Reacted To Diddy's Rape And Abuse Allegations: "Been Tryna Tell Y'all For Years"

    "And there was no #MeToo at that time. There was no protecting anyone at that time. You signed a million NDAs and a million contracts that took away your rights."

    Chelsea Stewart
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Last year, Aubrey O'Day claimed she was fired from Danity Kane because she refused to do things that were "expected" of her outside of her regular work responsibilities.

    Aubrey O&#x27;Day being interviewed
    Michael Loccisano / Getty

    "Not talent-wise, but in other areas," she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast, seeming to imply that they were sexual favors.

    Closeup of Aubrey O&#x27;Day
    Jc Olivera / Getty Images

    "I was the only one that was in those types of positions," Aubrey stressed when asked if that was also expected from her group mates Wanita "D. Woods" Woodgett, Dawn Richard, Aundrea Fimbres, and Shannon Bex.

    Danity Kane onstage
    Michael Bezjian / WireImage

    Looking back, Aubrey said these experiences have left her conflicted about her time with Danity Kane, which was discovered by Diddy in 2005. "I don't think I would have been able to be so successful in so many other areas had I not been trained under Diddy. He was the hardest person you could work for," she explained, describing the experience as "torture."

    Closeup of Aubrey O&#x27;Day
    Jb Lacroix / WireImage

    "And not just the work stuff," Aubrey continued, "but the other stuff. Mind games. All the girls were so divided, and the men and the people running it had their hands in it, moving everything. There was a lot of betrayal, there was a lot of lies."

    Aubrey O&#x27;Day performing onstage
    John Lamparski / Getty Images

    In addition to that, Aubrey claimed that Diddy would regularly make negative comments about their bodies, which left her insecure and questioning her "worth."

    Closeup of Aubrey O&#x27;Day smiling on the red carpet in a strapless dress
    Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty Images for Society Performer's Academy

    "Diddy would be like, 'You're not hot anymore. Like, what happened? You don't have any curves. I can't get people to think you're my good-looking person.' And there was no #MeToo at that time. There was no protecting anyone at that time. You signed a million NDAs and a million contracts that took away your rights."

    Closeup of Diddy sitting talk an interview
    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Aubrey's comments about Diddy are now resurfacing in the wake of Cassie's allegations that the music mogul raped and abused her on multiple occasions throughout their 10-year relationship.

    Closeup of Cassie
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    Cassie – who began dating Diddy shortly after signing to his Bad Boy imprint in 2005 until their eventual breakup in 2018 — made the allegations in a lawsuit filed today in federal court.

    Closeup of Cassie at an event wearing a large crystal ear cuff
    Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

    “After years in silence and darkness,” she said in a statement shared with the New York Times, “I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

    Closeup of Cassie at an event
    Michael Bezjian / WireImage

    Diddy's attorney Ben Brafman subsequently shared a statement to the Times and BuzzFeed, saying: "Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs's reputation and seeking a pay day."

    Closeup of Diddy walking outside in a puffer vest
    Mega / GC Images

    The rep did not address Aubrey's earlier claims against Diddy, but fans were quick to point them out after news of the lawsuit emerged.

    Call Her Daddy / Twitter: @ashleyaviola

    Twitter: @SqueekDaGem

    Twitter: @LucyyKT

    Aubrey herself also reacted to the news, writing on her Instagram story: "Been tryna tell y'all for years. Prayers up for this queen @Cassie."

    You can see her post below.

    Screenshot from Aubrey&#x27;s Instagram story
    Getty / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/aubreyoday/?hl=en

    If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.

    If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here

    UPDATE: Diddy and Cassie have settled the lawsuit.

    In a statement shared with BuzzFeed, Diddy's lawyer Ben Brafman said: "Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."