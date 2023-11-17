Last year, Aubrey O'Day claimed she was fired from Danity Kane because she refused to do things that were "expected" of her outside of her regular work responsibilities.
"Not talent-wise, but in other areas," she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast, seeming to imply that they were sexual favors.
"I was the only one that was in those types of positions," Aubrey stressed when asked if that was also expected from her group mates Wanita "D. Woods" Woodgett, Dawn Richard, Aundrea Fimbres, and Shannon Bex.
Looking back, Aubrey said these experiences have left her conflicted about her time with Danity Kane, which was discovered by Diddy in 2005. "I don't think I would have been able to be so successful in so many other areas had I not been trained under Diddy. He was the hardest person you could work for," she explained, describing the experience as "torture."
"And not just the work stuff," Aubrey continued, "but the other stuff. Mind games. All the girls were so divided, and the men and the people running it had their hands in it, moving everything. There was a lot of betrayal, there was a lot of lies."
In addition to that, Aubrey claimed that Diddy would regularly make negative comments about their bodies, which left her insecure and questioning her "worth."
"Diddy would be like, 'You're not hot anymore. Like, what happened? You don't have any curves. I can't get people to think you're my good-looking person.' And there was no #MeToo at that time. There was no protecting anyone at that time. You signed a million NDAs and a million contracts that took away your rights."
Aubrey's comments about Diddy are now resurfacing in the wake of Cassie's allegations that the music mogul raped and abused her on multiple occasions throughout their 10-year relationship.
“After years in silence and darkness,” she said in a statement shared with the New York Times, “I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”
Diddy's attorney Ben Brafman subsequently shared a statement to the Times and BuzzFeed, saying: "Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs's reputation and seeking a pay day."
Aubrey herself also reacted to the news, writing on her Instagram story: "Been tryna tell y'all for years. Prayers up for this queen @Cassie."
You can see her post below.
UPDATE: Diddy and Cassie have settled the lawsuit.
In a statement shared with BuzzFeed, Diddy's lawyer Ben Brafman said: "Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."