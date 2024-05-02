If there's one thing we know about Anya Taylor-Joy, it's that she loves a hardware-heavy look.
Last month, she had everyone talking about her black minidress, which looked like it was made from a bunch of studded belts laced together.
Before that, she stunned at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in an embellished black dress with a matching headpiece that I'm still obsessing over.
Now, she's popped out with another metal-y look guaranteed to go viral.
At the Australia premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Anya wore a unique gold mini dress by Paco Rabanne. It was adorned with beads with an assortment of beaded arrows piercing through the bottom half.
Anya paired the look with a dramatic headpiece with more arrows sticking out of it and a pair of gold mules.
Here it is again from the front:
And here it is from the back:
LOL at Chris Hemsworth seemingly trying to keep his distance to avoid getting poked.
I just wanna know if Anya stood for the film because how???