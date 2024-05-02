    Anya Taylor-Joy's Literal Arrow Dress At The "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" Premiere Is A Fashion Must-See

    Talk about looking sharp and on point.

    If there's one thing we know about Anya Taylor-Joy, it's that she loves a hardware-heavy look.

    Closeup of Anya Taylor-Joy
    Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

    Last month, she had everyone talking about her black minidress, which looked like it was made from a bunch of studded belts laced together.

    Anya Taylor-Joy on the red carpet
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    Before that, she stunned at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in an embellished black dress with a matching headpiece that I'm still obsessing over.

    Anya Taylor-Joy on the red carpet
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    Now, she's popped out with another metal-y look guaranteed to go viral.

    Closeup of Anya Taylor-Joy
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for CinemaCon

    At the Australia premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Anya wore a unique gold mini dress by Paco Rabanne. It was adorned with beads with an assortment of beaded arrows piercing through the bottom half.

    Anya Taylor-Joy on the red carpet
    Don Arnold / WireImage

    Anya paired the look with a dramatic headpiece with more arrows sticking out of it and a pair of gold mules.

    Closeup of Anya Taylor-Joy
    Don Arnold / WireImage

    Here it is again from the front:

    Anya Taylor-Joy on the red carpet
    Don Arnold / WireImage

    And here it is from the back:

    Anya Taylor-Joy on the red carpet
    Don Arnold / WireImage

    LOL at Chris Hemsworth seemingly trying to keep his distance to avoid getting poked.

    Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy on the red carpet
    Don Arnold / WireImage

    I just wanna know if Anya stood for the film because how???

    Closeup of Anya Taylor-Joy
    Don Arnold / WireImage

    Anyway, hope to see her at the Met Gala next week!