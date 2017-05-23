Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping NEW!
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
  31. Sitemap
Health

Literally 471 Sex Tips You'll Wish You Read Sooner

Sex advice that's fun, informative, and actually useful.

Posted on
Casey Gueren
Casey Gueren
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The internet can be full of questionable sex advice, but here at BuzzFeed Health we like to get our tips from people who really know what they're talking about.

Sometimes that's a sex therapist or a sexual health provider. Other times it's a sex-having adult who can tell you first-hand what worked for them. We've shared a lot of great sex advice over the years, so we decided to pull a few gems together in one list.

Behold, the big list of BuzzFeed sex advice. We even pulled out a few tips from each post to give you a sneak peek.

1. 39 Sex Tips You'll Wish You Heard When You Were Younger

Like these words of wisdom: 'It doesn't get better with age, it gets better with the right person. Which might mean you have to go through a couple of people to finally find that person, but when you do…you won't even remember being with anyone else.' —lindseyc4a909b3f2 'You have a right to say no. Yes, even in a long-term relationship where you've been having sex already. And if he makes you feel guilty or is angry with you for saying no, it is probably not a good relationship.' —Sarah Jowett Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Cheryl Cole Vevo / Via fiercegifs.tumblr.com

Like these words of wisdom:

"It doesn't get better with age, it gets better with the right person. Which might mean you have to go through a couple of people to finally find that person, but when you do…you won't even remember being with anyone else."

lindseyc4a909b3f2

"You have a right to say no. Yes, even in a long-term relationship where you've been having sex already. And if he makes you feel guilty or is angry with you for saying no, it is probably not a good relationship."

—Sarah Jowett

2. 9 Sex Tips Anyone With a Vagina Should Try

Like edging — or repeatedly getting super close to an orgasm and backing off a bit, so that you don't come right away. This might include slowing down the intensity, moving away from the clitoris, or just stopping completely. Then build back up the sensation and see if it gives you an even stronger orgasm when you eventually let yourself come. Read more here.
Hit-Boy / Via telltalesonline.com

Like edging — or repeatedly getting super close to an orgasm and backing off a bit, so that you don't come right away. This might include slowing down the intensity, moving away from the clitoris, or just stopping completely. Then build back up the sensation and see if it gives you an even stronger orgasm when you eventually let yourself come. Read more here.

3. 9 Tips That Will Make Sex Amazing For Anyone With a Penis

Like applying friction to the head of the penis while also applying pressure at the base of the shaft. The frenulum (where the underside of the head meets the shaft) is a super sensitive area that typically responds well to friction, while the shaft of the penis can handle a little more pressure as you get down to the base. Simultaneously stimulating both areas in different ways will probably feel very good, if you're up to multitasking. Read more here.
Jacqylaw / Getty Images

Like applying friction to the head of the penis while also applying pressure at the base of the shaft. The frenulum (where the underside of the head meets the shaft) is a super sensitive area that typically responds well to friction, while the shaft of the penis can handle a little more pressure as you get down to the base. Simultaneously stimulating both areas in different ways will probably feel very good, if you're up to multitasking. Read more here.

4. 17 Sex Tips People Wish They'd Known About Sooner

Like these crucial bits of info: 'Sex is about giving and receiving pleasure, so if you're not enjoying yourself, speak up! If you want to try something new, say so! Don't shame yourself into having a bad experience.' —Vitória Isis Bortoluzzi'If you don't know your own body, there's no way you can expect someone else to get familiar with it, so figure yourself out.' —Luiza Vieira
Instagram: @regards_coupables / Via instagram.com

Like these crucial bits of info:

"Sex is about giving and receiving pleasure, so if you're not enjoying yourself, speak up! If you want to try something new, say so! Don't shame yourself into having a bad experience."

—Vitória Isis Bortoluzzi

"If you don't know your own body, there's no way you can expect someone else to get familiar with it, so figure yourself out."

—Luiza Vieira

5. 16 Ways To Perform Oral Sex On A Vagina

Like this sage advice: 'Don't be frantically licking all over it like there's no tomorrow, just any old way it pleases you. It gets sensitive down there and it's not pleasurable at all when you overdo it. Go slow, be gentle with it.' —Ana Cicino'Women take longer to climax than men do. Don't think that three minutes down there is going to get her where she's going, because it won't.' —Talita Azevedo
Instagram: @en_mure_ / Via instagram.com

Like this sage advice:

"Don't be frantically licking all over it like there's no tomorrow, just any old way it pleases you. It gets sensitive down there and it's not pleasurable at all when you overdo it. Go slow, be gentle with it."

—Ana Cicino

"Women take longer to climax than men do. Don't think that three minutes down there is going to get her where she's going, because it won't."

—Talita Azevedo

6. 21 Sex Tips That Aren't Bullshit

Some real talk: 'Stop faking orgasms! When you are sending out the 'Way to go, Casanova' vibes, they aren't going to know they are in your belly button. Moving your hips or guiding them with your hand or moans will turn them into great lovers and they will think they did it on their own. You both win.' —Jeni Silva 'The first time my ex-boyfriend and I had sex, he assured me that there was no pressure to have an orgasm on his side or my side. I loved how at ease that put me and how easy it was to tell him about what I liked or didn't like. This whole idea of not 100% focusing on achieving an orgasm allowed us to really focus on pleasure, which completely changes the experience.' —missmarker Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Nickelodeon / Miramax / Via weknowmemes.com

Some real talk:

"Stop faking orgasms! When you are sending out the 'Way to go, Casanova' vibes, they aren't going to know they are in your belly button. Moving your hips or guiding them with your hand or moans will turn them into great lovers and they will think they did it on their own. You both win."

—Jeni Silva

"The first time my ex-boyfriend and I had sex, he assured me that there was no pressure to have an orgasm on his side or my side. I loved how at ease that put me and how easy it was to tell him about what I liked or didn't like. This whole idea of not 100% focusing on achieving an orgasm allowed us to really focus on pleasure, which completely changes the experience."

missmarker

7. 19 Things You Should Have Learned In Sex Ed But Didn't

Like that you won't always know when someone has an STI (even if that someone is you). Also, all those gender stereotypes around sex (like that men can't stop thinking about it, or that women can take it or leave it) are essentially bullshit. Read more here.
Instagram: @milazorbnik / Via instagram.com

Like that you won't always know when someone has an STI (even if that someone is you). Also, all those gender stereotypes around sex (like that men can't stop thinking about it, or that women can take it or leave it) are essentially bullshit. Read more here.

8. 36 Oral Sex Tips That Are Actually Awesome

Like these very specific tips: 'Open your throat by imagining a fake yawn, but curl your tongue like a taco to hug the penis. You can practice in the mirror since your throat contracts like a muscle and you can see how it stretches wider.'—marylyn'When going down on a girl, push the skin above the clitoris (gently) toward her if she's lying down. Moving away that skin puts more pressure on the clitoris.'—alliem4da276584
Instagram: @planned_parenthood_cw / Via instagram.com

Like these very specific tips:

"Open your throat by imagining a fake yawn, but curl your tongue like a taco to hug the penis. You can practice in the mirror since your throat contracts like a muscle and you can see how it stretches wider."

marylyn

"When going down on a girl, push the skin above the clitoris (gently) toward her if she's lying down. Moving away that skin puts more pressure on the clitoris."

alliem4da276584

9. 29 Things People Wish They Knew About Anal Sex Before Trying It

Like these wise words: 'Always more lube. Think that's enough?…. You're WRONG. MORE LUBE.'—genee49fa52240'I wish I knew that giving (for me, pegging) is just as fun as receiving. People are too quick to judge something before trying it!'—rachelf21 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Logo

Like these wise words:

"Always more lube. Think that's enough?…. You're WRONG. MORE LUBE."

genee49fa52240

"I wish I knew that giving (for me, pegging) is just as fun as receiving. People are too quick to judge something before trying it!"

rachelf21

10. 23 Things LGBT People Wish They'd Actually Learned In Sex Ed

Like that mainstream porn might make you feel fetishized, or it might be the first place where you see something that resembles the kind of sex you want to be having. Oh and also that dental dams exist. Read more here. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Sarah Karlan / Via buzzfeed.com

Like that mainstream porn might make you feel fetishized, or it might be the first place where you see something that resembles the kind of sex you want to be having. Oh and also that dental dams exist. Read more here.

11. 33 Tips For Having the Best Sex Of Your Life

Here are a few gems: 'If sex is only fun when you do oral, or hand stuff, or just kissing, or whatever, then don't make yourself do anything else! Just do the fun stuff. Sex shouldn't be work.'—priyah2 'The first time you queef in front of your partner is the worst of it, and if you just keep going instead of letting it completely stop everything you will feel so much better than if you let yourself feel embarrassed or ashamed. On the flip side of that: If your partner makes a noise, or otherwise does something they find embarrassing, it is almost always better to just ignore it, move on, and keep going.'—nny909
NBC / Via millsbizz.tumblr.com

Here are a few gems:

"If sex is only fun when you do oral, or hand stuff, or just kissing, or whatever, then don't make yourself do anything else! Just do the fun stuff. Sex shouldn't be work."

priyah2

"The first time you queef in front of your partner is the worst of it, and if you just keep going instead of letting it completely stop everything you will feel so much better than if you let yourself feel embarrassed or ashamed. On the flip side of that: If your partner makes a noise, or otherwise does something they find embarrassing, it is almost always better to just ignore it, move on, and keep going."

nny909

12. 19 Things You Should Know Before Losing Your Virginity

Like that losing your virginity doesn't have to mean P-in-V sex. And that not everyone with a vagina will bleed the first time. And that if you have a penis, you might come very, very quickly. Find out more here.
Netflix

Like that losing your virginity doesn't have to mean P-in-V sex. And that not everyone with a vagina will bleed the first time. And that if you have a penis, you might come very, very quickly. Find out more here.

13. 30 Things Sexperts Want You To Know About Anal Sex

Like that explicit consent must always be involved, that you should really use a condom, and that any sex toy you use should be made specifically for your butt (with a flared base) to avoid it getting lost in there. Read more here.
Ben Henry / Via buzzfeed.com

Like that explicit consent must always be involved, that you should really use a condom, and that any sex toy you use should be made specifically for your butt (with a flared base) to avoid it getting lost in there. Read more here.

14. 25 Masturbation Techniques You Just Might Want To Steal

Like these tips for sex with yourself: 'I lie on my back with my legs apart in kind of a diamond shape; knees furthest apart and feet together. Then I put a finger on either side of my clit and rub back and forth until I come. Works every time.'—26/Female/Heterosexual'I really like to tease myself by only upping the vibration level every few minutes, one notch at a time. By the time I'm ready to come, I come HARD.'—24/Female/Lesbian Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
3 Arts Entertainment

Like these tips for sex with yourself:

"I lie on my back with my legs apart in kind of a diamond shape; knees furthest apart and feet together. Then I put a finger on either side of my clit and rub back and forth until I come. Works every time."

—26/Female/Heterosexual

"I really like to tease myself by only upping the vibration level every few minutes, one notch at a time. By the time I'm ready to come, I come HARD."

—24/Female/Lesbian

15. 23 Ways To Make Jerking Off Even Better

And these: 'Most commonly, I just jack off and I lube up a finger or two and stick them up in my butt. Let me tell you: It feels awesome to have both your prostate and your penis stimulated at the same time.'—19/Male/Bisexual 'The two-finger method just under the tip and rubbing the under portion of the shaft is the quickest way I get off.'—24/Male/Straight
Ted Drake / Creative Commons / Via Flickr: draket

And these:

"Most commonly, I just jack off and I lube up a finger or two and stick them up in my butt. Let me tell you: It feels awesome to have both your prostate and your penis stimulated at the same time."

—19/Male/Bisexual

"The two-finger method just under the tip and rubbing the under portion of the shaft is the quickest way I get off."

—24/Male/Straight

16. 21 Things Everyone With a Clitoris Should Do At Least Once

Like straight up tapping it, or focusing on more indirect stimulation. You could also try some simultaneous vaginal and clitoral stimulation if you're ready for that. Read more tips here.
Instagram: @ex.x.xiteme / Via instagram.com

Like straight up tapping it, or focusing on more indirect stimulation. You could also try some simultaneous vaginal and clitoral stimulation if you're ready for that. Read more tips here.

17. 16 Sex Tips You'll Wish You Heard Before You Tried Role-Playing

For starters, role-playing can come in a lot of different forms, like talking through your fantasies, dressing up and acting out a specific scenario, playing with dominance and submission, or something else entirely. Don't worry about what it's supposed to be like — just enjoy yourself and each other. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed / Via buzzfeed.com

For starters, role-playing can come in a lot of different forms, like talking through your fantasies, dressing up and acting out a specific scenario, playing with dominance and submission, or something else entirely. Don't worry about what it's supposed to be like — just enjoy yourself and each other.

18. 19 Blow Job Tips That Are Actually Amazing

In case you're curious: 'I usually start by licking up and down the shaft a few times before I actually put the head in my mouth. I like making my tongue hard and licking all around the head, especially under it. It’s a nice prologue to the actual blow job.'—aalina21'Play with the tip with your mouth and tongue, and not just for a second or two. Then, out of nowhere, take the whole damn thing in all at once. They’ll be surprised and go out of their mind with pleasure.'—flintandsteelbby Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

In case you're curious:

"I usually start by licking up and down the shaft a few times before I actually put the head in my mouth. I like making my tongue hard and licking all around the head, especially under it. It’s a nice prologue to the actual blow job."

aalina21

"Play with the tip with your mouth and tongue, and not just for a second or two. Then, out of nowhere, take the whole damn thing in all at once. They’ll be surprised and go out of their mind with pleasure."

flintandsteelbby

19. 23 Things Everyone Who Has Sex Should Know

Like that it's completely normal not to orgasm every single time, but there are things you can do to increase your chances of getting there. Read more here. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Universal Pictures

Like that it's completely normal not to orgasm every single time, but there are things you can do to increase your chances of getting there. Read more here.

20. 21 Ways To Orgasm Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger

Some good advice here, like: 'Your partner(s) could be doing all the right moves at all the right times, but if your mind isn't clear and cozy and happy and worry-free, you're not gonna get that orgasm.'—Katlyn Minard 'Midway through sex, in missionary, he put his finger in my butt while he kept thrusting into me. Sounds weird, but it was the best orgasm of my life. Actually, I ended up having three.'—booooradley
Disney / Pixar

Some good advice here, like:

"Your partner(s) could be doing all the right moves at all the right times, but if your mind isn't clear and cozy and happy and worry-free, you're not gonna get that orgasm."

—Katlyn Minard

"Midway through sex, in missionary, he put his finger in my butt while he kept thrusting into me. Sounds weird, but it was the best orgasm of my life. Actually, I ended up having three."

booooradley

21. 23 Sex Habits All Twentysomethings Should Adopt

Like knowing when to get tested and for what, doing kegels (for vaginas and penises), and practicing informed and enthusiastic consent.
memecenter.com

Like knowing when to get tested and for what, doing kegels (for vaginas and penises), and practicing informed and enthusiastic consent.

Want to be featured in similar BuzzFeed articles? Make sure to follow the BuzzFeed Community on Facebook and Twitter!

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App

Connect With Health