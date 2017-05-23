Literally 471 Sex Tips You'll Wish You Read Sooner

Some real talk:

"Stop faking orgasms! When you are sending out the 'Way to go, Casanova' vibes, they aren't going to know they are in your belly button. Moving your hips or guiding them with your hand or moans will turn them into great lovers and they will think they did it on their own. You both win."

—Jeni Silva

"The first time my ex-boyfriend and I had sex, he assured me that there was no pressure to have an orgasm on his side or my side. I loved how at ease that put me and how easy it was to tell him about what I liked or didn't like. This whole idea of not 100% focusing on achieving an orgasm allowed us to really focus on pleasure, which completely changes the experience."

—missmarker