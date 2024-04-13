27 Things From Amazon That BuzzFeed Shopping Readers Are Loving Right Now

1. A bottle of TikTok-famous Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence that uses what seems like icky snail mucin to give you ~wow-worthy~ results backed by more than 46,000 5-star ratings! Who knew snails were actually skincare gods?!
The best part is that the snail mucin is obtained safely, so no snails are harmed!
Promising review: "I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up! No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great. Highly recommend!" —Sarah D.
Get it from Amazon for $17.
2. A pack of teeth-whitening pens in case you want those pearly whites to actually be white instead of 50 shades of beige.
3. A two-pack of "flossing toothbrushes" for getting rid of all that food lodged between your teeth you know is there but just can't seem to reach. These toothbrushes have multilayer bristles that act like floss and can get into those tiny crevasses.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans that even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what one of our editors, Emma Lord, has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
Get a pair from Amazon for $8.91 (also available as a four-pack).
4. A set of Rubbermaid produce-saver containers that'll help you squeeze every ounce of freshness out of your fruits and veggies.
5. A compact hair roller to collect the fur that's left all over the house like little piles of buried treasure. In less than a minute, you can restore your furniture to showroom new... at least until your pet showers it with more hair.
6. A bleach-free no-scrub shower cleaner you simply spray and forget, letting the cleaner do the work for you. Reviewers say it takes a few times to tackle big jobs, but it's definitely worth the buy. 👇🏽
7. A Bissell Little Green machine perfect for pet parents whose furry friends tend to leave them little gifts on the carpet every once in a while. It's a small yet mighty appliance that reviewers say works better than they ever imagined.
8. A 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles, because they're not only comparable to Magnatiles according to shoppers (which are $80 more for the same size set) but they'll also work with the Magnatiles your kiddo may already have. Now their tiny castle can expand into a creative kingdom! If you've been looking for a way to get your kid off the screen, these tiles are a great way to do just that. They might even let you join their construction team.
9. A multisurface pet stain and odor eliminator used mostly to remove messes from pets, but reviewers say it's powerful enough to work on vomit, both from pets and tiny humans. 🥴
10. A cruelty-free eyeshadow primer because after you've mastered your YouTube tutorial, the last thing you want is for your look to fade before you can even show it off. This primer will not only help those colors pop, but it'll also help them last all day.
11. A compact HEPA air purifier with a four-stage filtration system and an eco mode to help you save on your electric bill. The filter typically lasts 12 months and has an indicator to notify you when it needs to be replaced.
12. A luxe pair of high-waisted leggings that can not only withstand squat day, but one reviewer claims it withstood barbed wire, too!
13. A veggie chopper aka your new best friend when it comes to meal prepping. You can chop onions, spiralize zucchini, dice potatoes, and so much more.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Promising review: "This is the best of its kind. It cuts great and is very sturdy — I had been using a lesser model. I even cubed chicken breasts today plus cauliflower, onions, and more. I was a chef for 30 years and I love this so much I had to review straight away!" —david fasnacht
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in four styles and colors).
14. A compact milk frother so you can make an Insta-worthy cup of coffee that'll put your local barista to shame. You may never buy a cup of coffee again. Who am I kidding? You definitely will, but on days when you don't have time, you can get close to your favorite latte at home. It also comes in an assortment of gorgeous colors.
15. A bright foam cleanser from The Face Shop that really foams up with just a dime-size amount of product. It's formulated with rice water to cleanse the skin and brighten its appearance.
16. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter allowing you to use your Bluetooth headphones and stay cool, calm, and collected during a turbulent flight.
The AirFly Pro comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick start guide, and manual. Twelve South is a small business that has been creating innovative tech accessories since 2009.
Promising review: "Last year I splurged on some AirPod Maxes and for the amount of money I threw down on them, I was determined to get as much use out of them as possible and that included on plane rides. With the AirFly Pro, I can connect my headphones via Bluetooth and use the seat-back screen without having to fiddle with the free wired headphones they hand out that 1.) have horrible sound quality and 2.) don't fit my ears in the slightest (I swear my ear canals are tiny or something??)." —Chelsea Stuart
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four options and two colors).
17. A stainless steel cleaner made with natural ingredients to safely remove watermarks, residue, and grease from your steel sinks and appliances. A couple of sprays and wipes and it's back to looking model home new.
18. A Chuckit! Ultra Ball you'll be glad you have when your best bud nudges you for a little one-on-one bonding. They'll be so happy to play the ultimate game of fetch with their favorite human.
19. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, a subtle and simplistic clip that's elegant yet sturdy. It may look like it's resting in your tresses, but this claw clip has a grip that'll hold on and won't let go until *you* decide to release it. Ready to put your hair up and have it stay there? This clip is up for the task and even has rounded teeth to prevent hair damage.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Feels expensive. This hair clip works very well and also feels like a very high end item. It’s very sturdy and is a great, trendy replacement for plastic claw clips." —Mae
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
20. Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, a French moisturizer that has gained more than 20,000 5-star reviews thanks to its ability to infuse your skin with a heavy dose of hydration. Reviewers and makeup artists alike swear by its use as a base under your makeup. (They also say it smells really good too!)
Promising review: "I have used this product every day for over two years. My skin feels great, makeup goes on easier. Not greasy or sticky. The best part is the price!" —anneches
Promising review: "I am in my fifties and this is the only moisturizer I can use that keeps my skin soft and supple and makes putting on makeup easy and looks so smooth. I'd be lost if I could not get this product!" —Belly Jelly
Get it from Amazon for $29+ (available in two sizes).