    27 Things From Amazon That BuzzFeed Shopping Readers Are Loving Right Now

    Including a no scrub shower cleaner, reviewer-loved leggings, a "flossing toothbrush", and other popular products from our BuzzFeed Shopping posts.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A bottle of TikTok-famous Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence that uses what seems like icky snail mucin to give you ~wow-worthy~ results backed by more than 46,000 5-star ratings! Who knew snails were actually skincare gods?! 

    Bottle of the snail essence
    Reviewer's before and after showing reduced acne scars and smoother skin
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    The best part is that the snail mucin is obtained safely, so no snails are harmed!

    Promising review: "I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up! No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great. Highly recommend!" —Sarah D.

    Get it from Amazon for $17.

    2. A pack of teeth-whitening pens in case you want those pearly whites to actually be white instead of 50 shades of beige.

    yellow before teeth photo and white after teeth photo
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amazing teeth whitening pen that actually works!! Within just a few days the results are incredible! White teeth guaranteed. 🦷" —Lauren Jordan

    Get two from Amazon for $18.95.

    3. A two-pack of "flossing toothbrushes" for getting rid of all that food lodged between your teeth you know is there but just can't seem to reach. These toothbrushes have multilayer bristles that act like floss and can get into those tiny crevasses.

    A toothbrush with two layers of bristles, one long and thin and one shorter and thicker
    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans that even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. 

    Here's what one of our editors, Emma Lord, has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively." 

    Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.

    Get a pair from Amazon for $8.91 (also available as a four-pack). 

    4. A set of Rubbermaid produce-saver containers that'll help you squeeze every ounce of freshness out of your fruits and veggies.

    Three Rubbermaid produce containers with assorted vegetables and fruits
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Works wonderfully! I always had problems with strawberries staying fresh for more than a day. No more! These containers definitely do the job of keeping produce fresher, and longer. The larger size is plenty large for a big head of lettuce. The smaller one is perfect for berries. Wish I had a couple more!" —Tracy V

    Get it from Amazon for $16.49+ (available in five styles).

    5. A compact hair roller to collect the fur that's left all over the house like little piles of buried treasure. In less than a minute, you can restore your furniture to showroom new... at least until your pet showers it with more hair.

    before/after image of hair on couch and after image with nothing on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing – he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care; it's THAT good." —Stephanie

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors).

    6. A bleach-free no-scrub shower cleaner you simply spray and forget, letting the cleaner do the work for you. Reviewers say it takes a few times to tackle big jobs, but it's definitely worth the buy. 👇🏽

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product. I hate cleaning tubs. This product has made our tubs look new. I don't use it every shower, maybe every third. Just spray down everything after the shower, and forget about it. You DO need to rinse the tub before next shower due to the product making it slick. With other cleaners, the fumes always messed with my asthma. I have noticed that for some reason, I sneeze twice, because I have to spray shower doors while I'm still in the shower, but it never affects my lungs. I would recommend this to EVERYONE!" —Angela GIllaird

    Get it from Amazon for $20.83+ (available in three sizes and two scents).

    7. A Bissell Little Green machine perfect for pet parents whose furry friends tend to leave them little gifts on the carpet every once in a while. It's a small yet mighty appliance that reviewers say works better than they ever imagined.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We have a carpet cleaner but it didn’t have attachments for spot cleaning. This is perfect for cleaning a small spill on my chairs, couch, and even the carpets in my car. It’s so easy to use and took no time to assemble or learn. I love that it comes with attachments to clean the hose out and how the other attachments come apart for easy cleaning as well. It has great suction and really gets the dirt out of everything. Used it for cat pee on a couch and it worked great for that. I absolutely love this thing and it was worth all the money. It’s not too heavy so it’s easy to carry around and the cord is a great length so you don’t have to keep switching plugs." —Damon

    Get it from Amazon for $120.29.

    8. A 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles, because they're not only comparable to Magnatiles according to shoppers (which are $80 more for the same size set) but they'll also work with the Magnatiles your kiddo may already have. Now their tiny castle can expand into a creative kingdom! If you've been looking for a way to get your kid off the screen, these tiles are a great way to do just that. They might even let you join their construction team.

    Child playing with colorful magnetic building blocks forming structures on a sofa
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wish I had known about these sooner! PicassoTiles are *exactly* like Magna-tiles but way more affordable. We just received the 100 tile set today — an early birthday gift for our soon-to-be-four-year-old. We have two sets of Magna-tiles — one with the grommets (purchased new last year) and one without (purchased second hand [no idea how old they are]). The PicassoTiles are the same weight and size as the MagnaTiles and have the same exact magnets. They do not have metal grommets, but the old MagnaTiles are indestructible, so I know that these will be too. And PicassoTiles are much prettier in my opinion, because they are slightly more translucent and have brighter colors. They integrate into the collection seamlessly. I highly recommend this product. And if you are considering buying any kind of magnetic tile toy for your child, I recommend purchasing as big a set a you can for versatility of play. Our son has played with these all day and night off and on every single day since we bought them last year. After integrating the new PicassoTile set, he hugged his enormous structure and declared them his favorite...twice. A wonderful toy!" —skater mom

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99

    9. A multisurface pet stain and odor eliminator used mostly to remove messes from pets, but reviewers say it's powerful enough to work on vomit, both from pets and tiny humans. 🥴

    amazon.com

    Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.

    Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pads, I saturate the area with Rocco & Rossi's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia

    Get it from Amazon for $19.31+ (available in two sizes).

    Check out our in-depth Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator review.

    10. A cruelty-free eyeshadow primer because after you've mastered your YouTube tutorial, the last thing you want is for your look to fade before you can even show it off. This primer will not only help those colors pop, but it'll also help them last all day.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    11. A compact HEPA air purifier with a four-stage filtration system and an eco mode to help you save on your electric bill. The filter typically lasts 12 months and has an indicator to notify you when it needs to be replaced.

    A wooden dresser with a framed lighthouse art piece above, a washing machine, a striped figurine, and an acoustic guitar beside
    amazon.com

    Filters pollen, pollutants, other allergens and reduces volatile organic compounds and odors.

    Promising review: "I was diagnosed with some pretty severe allergies recently and it was highly suggested that I buy a room air purifier with a HEPA filter. After searching the internet I decided to get this one. It is fantastic! I had no idea there were odors in the house until this started removing them. I have a dog and there is no trace of dog smell. I used to clean constantly to prevent pet odor and had a hard time keeping up with it. This makes it so much easier. It is very quiet when on low speed and I sleep with it running during the night. It's quieter than the AC when it kicks on. I am going to buy a second one so I don't have to move it from room to room every day." —David Chang

    Get it from Amazon for $159.99+ (available in two colors and styles).

    12. A luxe pair of high-waisted leggings that can not only withstand squat day, but one reviewer claims it withstood barbed wire, too!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was on my way to the gym and wearing these pants when I got a call for an injured owl in a field (I run a wildlife transport nonprofit org, and our volunteers get called out last minute a lot for urgent rescues). I didn't have a change of clothes with me, so I responded in said pants. As I was climbing over a 4-foot wire fence, a piece of barbed wire caught the crotch of my pants and I went a** over tea kettle face first into the ground, with my pants' crotch still 4 feet above me hooked on the devil's rope. Somehow, I was able to waddle back up and retrieve the crotch of my pants off the wire. THERE WAS NO HOLE, NO RIP, NO NOTHING, PANTS ENTIRELY INTACT. I wasn't wearing any underpants at the time, so these pants literally saved me a lifetime of embarrassment and a moment of public nudity. I'll be continuing to purchase these as my main "activewear" bottoms. Thanks again. This is the only review I've ever done, you're welcome." —Virginia K.

    Get it from Amazon for $34 (available in sizes XXS–XXL, two lengths, and in 16 colors).

    13. veggie chopper aka your new best friend when it comes to meal prepping. You can chop onions, spiralize zucchini, dice potatoes, and so much more. 

    Reviewer putting a potato on a flip top lid cutter and bringing the lid down to chop it into pieces
    Model pressing down on top to cut an onion
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.  

    Promising review: "This is the best of its kind. It cuts great and is very sturdy — I had been using a lesser model. I even cubed chicken breasts today plus cauliflower, onions, and more. I was a chef for 30 years and I love this so much I had to review straight away!" —david fasnacht

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in four styles and colors). 

    14. A compact milk frother so you can make an Insta-worthy cup of coffee that'll put your local barista to shame. You may never buy a cup of coffee again. Who am I kidding? You definitely will, but on days when you don't have time, you can get close to your favorite latte at home. It also comes in an assortment of gorgeous colors.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wanted a hand frother that would be light, quick, easy to use, and something that I could easily hide away in my minimalist kitchen. This battery-powered frothed fits that bill and we are so impressed. It takes two AA batteries, which were super simple to install. The frother works perfectly for single or double-serve drinks, and creates a perfect froth in SECONDS! The motor isn’t too powerful, but powerful enough to mix liquids in depths of up to about 5/6 inches (the deeper the liquid, the more friction on the frother). SO. GLAD we added this to our kitchen gadgets, despite being such minimalists! Coffee/latte making is a BREEZE!" —Katie B.

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in 43 colors). 

    15. A bright foam cleanser from The Face Shop that really foams up with just a dime-size amount of product. It's formulated with rice water to cleanse the skin and brighten its appearance.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This foams easily, thick and smooth. Feels like liquid silk. I love the smell. I'm very sensitive to smells in personal care products, and this is the most pleasant smell I have ever had in a soap. I use a lot of sunscreen due to hiking in Arizona. When I wash my face with this soap, it cleans off everything in one go, no need for a second wash to make sure everything is off my face. My face somehow looks and feels super clean but not tight, not ashy, and doesn't look or feel dry. I've used it for months now, and my skin definitely looks clearer and I've had no breakouts." —Emery Davis

    Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).

    16. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter allowing you to use your Bluetooth headphones and stay cool, calm, and collected during a turbulent flight. 

    a BuzzFeeder's AirFly pro plugged into a seat back screen on an airplane
    Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed

    The AirFly Pro comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick start guide, and manual. Twelve South is a small business that has been creating innovative tech accessories since 2009. 

    Promising review: "Last year I splurged on some AirPod Maxes and for the amount of money I threw down on them, I was determined to get as much use out of them as possible and that included on plane rides. With the AirFly Pro, I can connect my headphones via Bluetooth and use the seat-back screen without having to fiddle with the free wired headphones they hand out that 1.) have horrible sound quality and 2.) don't fit my ears in the slightest (I swear my ear canals are tiny or something??)." —Chelsea Stuart

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four options and two colors).

    17. A stainless steel cleaner made with natural ingredients to safely remove watermarks, residue, and grease from your steel sinks and appliances. A couple of sprays and wipes and it's back to looking model home new.

    Stainless steel cleaner ad showing a dirty surface &#x27;Before&#x27; and a clean surface &#x27;After&#x27; with a spray bottle in center
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Wow — I never thought there would be so much dirt sitting on top of my appliances! Dirt comes off really good with the use of this liquid and smells good too — no toxic smell at all and safe to use! The appliance is glimmering in shine and cleanliness after use!" —Dynah K.

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    18. A Chuckit! Ultra Ball you'll be glad you have when your best bud nudges you for a little one-on-one bonding. They'll be so happy to play the ultimate game of fetch with their favorite human.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My dog's favorite ball and possibly his favorite toy of all. He is a boxer mix, about 55 lbs, aggressive chewer. He can quickly shred most toys and bones. These balls hold up well - after a few months of use, he was able to tear a few small pieces off the first one I bought him, but it was still functional. This ball bounces very well, better than a tennis ball, although slightly smaller in diameter. This size is good for him, as he can carry it around, slam dunk it on the floor, toss it up and catch it himself, and even toss it to me. But if your dog is larger, you might want to consider the next larger size to protect against getting stuck in the throat. The ball is very lively and makes for some good play, even indoors if you have the room." —Dan R.

    Get it from Amazon for $4.469+ (available in 10 sizes and also in packs of two, four, and eight).

    19. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, a subtle and simplistic clip that's elegant yet sturdy. It may look like it's resting in your tresses, but this claw clip has a grip that'll hold on and won't let go until *you* decide to release it. Ready to put your hair up and have it stay there? This clip is up for the task and even has rounded teeth to prevent hair damage. 

    reviewer with styled hair pulled into the gold claw clip at the back
    Reviewer with hair pulled into a bun with the clip at the back
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories. 

    Promising review: "Feels expensive. This hair clip works very well and also feels like a very high end item. It’s very sturdy and is a great, trendy replacement for plastic claw clips." —Mae

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99

    20. Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, a French moisturizer that has gained more than 20,000 5-star reviews thanks to its ability to infuse your skin with a heavy dose of hydration. Reviewers and makeup artists alike swear by its use as a base under your makeup.  (They also say it smells really good too!)

    the tube of cream, with moisturizing soy proteins, soothing aloe vera, softening shea butter, and protective beeswax
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have used this product every day for over two years. My skin feels great, makeup goes on easier. Not greasy or sticky. The best part is the price!" —anneches

    Promising review: "I am in my fifties and this is the only moisturizer I can use that keeps my skin soft and supple and makes putting on makeup easy and looks so smooth. I'd be lost if I could not get this product!" —Belly Jelly

    Get it from Amazon for $29+ (available in two sizes). 

    21. A reviewer-loved microfiber sheet set in case you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly alternative to more extravagant fabrics. Reviewers praise this set's softness, wrinkle resistance, and durability. If you live in cooler climates, you'll appreciate the microfiber materials' ability to retain warmth. Something tells me your next nap is going to be a doozy.

    Unmade bed with a prominent headboard and pillows, in a room with a nightstand and lamp
    amazon.com

    Mellanni is a family-owned and operated small business in New Jersey that's been making bedding since 2014.

    This sheet set has over 256,000 5-star reviews.

    Promising review: "Feel like expensive high-end hotel sheets. I normally use flannel sheets year-round because it’s the only material I like, but these are my new favorites. Very soft and cooling. Fit our bed perfectly. I purchased both for our bed and our spare room and have only gotten compliments from guests. Great sheets without the huge sticker price." —Anna Greenlun 

    Get it from Amazon for $34.97+ (available in sizes twin–California king, with extra deep pocket options, and 41 colors).