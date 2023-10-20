First We Feast Lagoon Returns To ComplexCon With New IRL Experiences From Hit Shows Hot Ones™ And The Burger Show

The extended ‘Hot Ones Universe’ will take over the First We Feast Lagoon with several new experiences that allow attendees to challenge their taste buds with an explosive burst of flavors via its newest sauces and collaborations, including:

A special appearance from Hot Ones host Sean Evans

Back for a second year, fans can rally and relax at the Hot Ones Tailgate hosted by the L.A. Chargers in celebration of season two of its Hot Ones spinoff Truth or Dab - LA Chargers Edition. The series premiered earlier this summer and features eight players who bravely join host Sean Evans as he offers two options – tell the truth or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab!

Hot Ones x Hot Pockets x Carrots: To celebrate the recent launch of the "hottest Hot Pockets ever," Hot Ones and Hot Pockets team up for a spicy fan experience, featuring a covetable merch collab from ComplexCon staple Carrots.





In addition to the Hot Ones experiences, here’s a sneak peek at what will be served up at the First We Feast Lagoon:

Burger mania: Chef of Amboy LA and host of the hit First We Feast series The Burger Show, Alvin Cailan returns to the Lagoon to bring his fan-favorite burgers to the masses. George Motz, host of First We Feast’s Burger Scholar Sessions will also bring his spin on regional burger classics to the Lagoon.

Two east coast eateries – Philly's Down North Pizza and Washington DC's Chicken & Mumbo Sauce – will make their First We Feast Lagoon debuts this year.

A Selection of Restaurants Brought To You By LA Restaurateur Andy Nguyen, including Trill Burgers, Matte Black Coffee, Sonic Speed Cafe, Sandoitchi, and more.

Local hot spots will also bring big culinary clout to the festival, including fresh offerings from Koreatown favorites Lunasia and Love Hour.

Don't miss the James Beard-nominated food truck All Flavor No Grease from the South LA street food king Keith Garrett, which was featured on Food Grails.

Boiling Crab, a restaurant focused on southern style seafood and crawfish boils, will be popping up at ComplexCon, which is a first-ever event of its kind for the restaurant.





Finally, First We Feast will unveil new collaborations and merch, including exclusives to ComplexCon, at the festival. Additionally, guests can explore the immersive Espolòn Cantina at the First We Feast Lagoon, where guests can savor spicy margaritas and palomas featuring the spicy flavor of Hot Ones Hot Sauce. Rockstar Energy Drink will be providing a Recovery Experience featuring DJ sets, a photo booth, and a sampling bar.

CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET is the Artist Director of ComplexCon 2023 and GRAMMY-winning artist and producer Kid Cudi will headline the evening concerts. ComplexCon(versations) speaker series will also return and feature distinguished voices from across mediums that define what’s now and next in culture, including the much anticipated Sneaker Of The Year panel lead by Joe La Puma. Additional programming, performers and panelists will be announced very.

Want to fill your belly at ComplexCon? VIP and general admission tickets are currently available at ComplexCon.com . For more information and to stay updated on the latest news, follow @complexcon on TikTok , Twitter and Instagram .

