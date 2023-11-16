ComplexCon Announces Full Lineup Of Star-Studded Programming And Panelists

(Long Beach, November 16, 2023) Today ComplexCon announced full details on its much-anticipated ComplexCon(versations) panels which will round out the festival’s global dialogue about the current state of art and culture. ComplexCon’s daytime programming tracks will feature some of today’s most impactful cultural commentators and creatives including: Joe La Puma, Speedy Morman, Bimma Williams, Lil Yachty, DJ Clark Kent, Kristen Noel Crawley, Tip “T.I.” Harris, and many more. This year’s ComplexCon(versations) will kick off Saturday November 18th in the Long Beach Convention Center Grand Ballroom and explore core topics at the forefront of pop culture today, including Comedy, Film, Music, Technology, Fashion and Sneakers during the two-day convergence of pop culture, music, art, food, sports, innovation, activism, and education.

The 2023 ComplexCon(versations) panel topics and speakers will include:

Sneaker of The Year – Complex’s Joe La Puma will once again host the much-anticipated and highly polarizing debate to crown the hottest sneaker of the year, featuring top sneaker culture figures Lil Yachty, DJ Clark Kent, Kristen Noel Crawley and Jim Jones.

360 With Speedy – In this special live edition of Complex’s 360 With Speedy, the interviewer meets the interviewer. Speedy Morman sits down with Funny Marco to talk about his rise to fame and how awkward interviews have become the internet’s favorite format.

Future Genesis: How Oakley Evolved While Staying True To Their Brand DNA – Oakley creative executives and collaborators come together for a unique master class about how Oakley enhanced its reputation as a heritage brand by embracing innovation and new ideas. Moderated by Complex Editorial Creative Director Aria Hughes, the panel will feature guest speakers Brian Takumi (VP of Brand Creative), Calo Amato (Global Head of Marketing), and Diamond DeShields (WNBA).

Claima Stories – Co-Founder of Claima and Former Nike Marketer, Bimma Williams will interview rapper and producer IDK for a live taping of the Claima Stories podcast, where leading and emerging creatives and entrepreneurs of color about how they were able to build their own tables by turning their hobbies, side hustles, and ideas into thriving small businesses.

How T.I. Made an Independent Movie – GRAMMY Award-winning rapper T.I. details his journey to producing and acting in his independent film debut, Da‘Partments, in conversation with King Harris, Erica Duchess, Tyler Chronicles, and moderated by Jordan Rose.

What's Next For Streetwear – Complex Editorial Creative Director Aria Hughes is joined by founders Luka Sabbat, Nick Holiday and Bloody Osiris to break down the state of streetwear and what’s next for some of today’s hottest rising brands.

In addition to this year’s ComplexCon(versations) panelists, the ComplexCon show floor will feature a variety of special guests across over 100 activations and pop-ups. Additional highlights include:

Former ComplexCon Artistic Director Takashi Murakami returns this year with +44 – founded by seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton – to bring their second limited-edition drop to fans, coinciding with the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Hot Ones host and co-creator Sean Evans will make a special appearance at the First We Feast Lagoon for the Hot Ones Tailgate hosted by the L.A. Chargers in celebration of season two of its Hot Ones spinoff Truth or Dab - LA Chargers Edition.

Fashion and culture icon Michèle Lamy and Juergen Teller will launch a new collectible skateboard art collection in collaboration with THE SKATEROOM, featuring the fashion photographer ’s images of Lamy, with 10% of the revenue supporting a social project linking education and skateboarding.

Rapper and singer Coi Leray will make a special appearance at the Zushi booth on Saturday, Nov 18.

In celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary, Rhyme Capsule will host rappers Xzibit and Rass Kass on Saturday afternoon to receive special gifts for their contributions to the genre and culture and chat briefly about their experience navigating the ever-evolving music industry.

GRAMMY-winning singer Chris Brown will debut brand new Blue and Orange colorways of THE AURACLES’ NAMI slides, providing attendees with early access to purchase at the festival.

International, multi-platinum selling Chilean American singer-songwriter Paloma Mami is teaming up with ComplexCon veteran, The Incorporated, to create a limited-edition capsule at ComplexCon 2023. The co-designed collection has 4 pieces: a "baby" t-shirt, an oversized t-shirt, a full zip hoody and a snapback cap that embody the true nostalgia of what it means to be a fan. Together, The Incorporated and Paloma Mami have worked to create a fun and immersive experience at ComplexCon by recreating the classic teenage fan's bedroom, full of posters, merchandise, toys, etc., for fans to come by and catch those feelings once again.

