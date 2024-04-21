Maybe you know Jill Scott. She's behind songs like "The Way" and "A Long Walk." She went viral a few years ago for an, um, trick with a microphone.
Jill made the post shortly after Chris released a scathing diss track against Migos rapper Quavo, who's rumored to be dating Chris's ex, Karrueche Tran.
"I think the women he's abused would disagree," one user wrote back, echoing the sentiments of many others.
Jill said she used this example to show that "even he had something to offer," like Chris, I guess. "He was sick/hurt and did cruel things," she wrote. "I forgave him because of his trauma. Did I forget? Never. So I try my best to choose better. I've failed a few times but not in that abusive area."
Her defense of Chris comes after Kelly Rowland, Jordin Sparks, and Ciara all shared support for him in recent months.
*deep sigh* In times like this, I wish Jill would've remembered and practiced her own lyrics, "Maybe we could just be silent."
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.