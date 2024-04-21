    Jill Scott Called Chris Brown "Amazing," And Social Media Isn't Having It

    "Maybe we could just be silent." 🎶

    Chelsea Stewart
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Maybe you know Jill Scott. She's behind songs like "The Way" and "A Long Walk." She went viral a few years ago for an, um, trick with a microphone.

    Well, she's currently under fire after tweeting support for Chris Brown.

    Jill made the post shortly after Chris released a scathing diss track against Migos rapper Quavo, who's rumored to be dating Chris's ex, Karrueche Tran.

    Chris dated Karrueche off and on for four years until 2015 when it was revealed that he'd impregnated another woman. Still, Chris seemed to have a hard time letting her go. He was recorded bothering Karrueche in public and begging for her to take him back. He's also targeted other men who have been linked to her since, including Omarion and Victor Cruz

    Karrueche filed a restraining order against Chris in 2017, accusing him of physical and verbal abuse during their relationship. She also said that he'd allegedly told friends he would kill her if he couldn't have her just that year. Chris denied the claims. 

    Karrueche was one of his first known girlfriends after Rihanna, whom Chris pleaded guilty to assaulting in 2009. He's continually been embroiled in various other legal issues since.

    So, after the new song came out, Jill tweeted, "@chrisbrown is amazing. How does ANYBODY sing like THAT? Dance, look, Act and Rap… like THAT? Beyond gifted. It appears, exceptional people have to go through exceptional. There’s nothing to debate."

    @chrisbrown is amazing. How does ANYBODY sing like THAT? Dance, look, Act and Rap… like THAT? Beyond gifted. It appears, exceptional people have to go through exceptional 🔥. There’s nothing to debate.

    "I think the women he's abused would disagree," one user wrote back, echoing the sentiments of many others.

    "I doubt it," Jill replied. "My Mother's ex-husband was a mean, violent human AND he could lay foundation better than anyone in my city. What he did with cement was awe inspiring. We got away. He got a raise and praise for his ability. God dealt with the rest."

    I doubt it. My Mother’s ex husband was a mean, violent human AND he could lay foundation better than anyone in my city. What he did with cement was awe inspiring. We got away. He got a raise and praise for his ability. God dealt with the rest.

    Jill said she used this example to show that "even he had something to offer," like Chris, I guess. "He was sick/hurt and did cruel things," she wrote. "I forgave him because of his trauma. Did I forget? Never. So I try my best to choose better. I've failed a few times but not in that abusive area."

    When another fan told her they just couldn't "look past" Chris's problematic history, Jill responded and said she's "not here to fight anymore else's battles." "If/since women hear the stories, they should avoid that street. Running backwards in moving traffic makes zero sense. Therapy for every damn body," she wrote.

    I love you too. I’m not here to fight anymore else’s battles. If/since women hear the stories, they should avoid that street. Running backwards in moving traffic makes zero sense. Therapy for every damn body

    "And I caution those who refuse to forgive because they will undoubtedly need forgiveness at some point in their lives," Jill added in a separate tweet. "We're all flawed and need help. Power to people who move past violence. The past is a terrible reminder AND the future is ours."

    And I caution those who refuse to forgive because they will undoubtedly need forgiveness at some point in their lives. We’re all flawed and need help. Power to people who move past violence. The past is a terrible reminder AND the future is ours.

    Jill also said that "years of prayer, therapy, self-reflection, & making every effort to keep [her] feet on the ground has made [her] compassionate for other human beings" and urged others to do the same. "People go through and do terrible. We say we believe in God ; pray for enlightenment. We ARE a living testimony," she concluded.

    Look. Years of prayer, therapy, self reflection, & making every effort to keep my feet on the ground has made me compassionate for other human beings. People go through 💩 and do terrible 💩. We say we believe in God ; pray for enlightenment. We ARE a living testimony.

    Her defense of Chris comes after Kelly Rowland, Jordin Sparks, and Ciara all shared support for him in recent months.

    *deep sigh* In times like this, I wish Jill would've remembered and practiced her own lyrics, "Maybe we could just be silent."

    If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.