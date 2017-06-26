Sections

Live Updates: Housing Minister Declines To Confirm How Many Grenfell Survivors Have Been Rehoused

On Wednesday 14 June, a huge fire tore through Grenfell Tower in west London, killing at least 79 people. Since then, concerns have been raised over fire safety in tower blocks across the UK, and thousands of residents have been evacuated.

A fire engine parked outside the Chalcots Estate, north London, where hundreds of residents have been asked to evacuate.
Justin Tallis/AFP / Getty Images

A fire engine parked outside the Chalcots Estate, north London, where hundreds of residents have been asked to evacuate.

What We Know So Far

  • On Wednesday 14 June, a huge fire tore through Grenfell Tower in London, killing at least 79 people.
  • Police said the fire originated in a faulty fridge-freezer, and added that tiles and insulation in the cladding on the 27-storey building failed safety tests.
  • The blaze has raised concerns over the safety of cladding in tower blocks across the UK. Around 600 towers in the UK have some sort of external cladding, and urgent tests are being carried out to determine whether they're a fire risk.
  • So far, 60 towers across 25 local authorities have undergone fire safety tests. All 60 have failed.
  • Thousands of people in five tower blocks on the Chalcots Estate in Camden were ordered to leave their homes late on Friday night, after the buildings were determined a fire risk. At least 650 households were evacuated.
  • Up to 4,000 people could need to be rehoused, a Camden council official told BuzzFeed News on Friday. They may not be able to return for three to four weeks.
  • Residents, some with small children and pets, left with what belongings they could carry and were offered temporary shelter in nearby community centres, where air mattresses were laid out for sleeping on. The council also secured 270 hotel rooms to rehouse some of the displaced. Others had to stay with friends and family.

Updates

Posted at

Housing minister suggests councils acting too slowly to submit panels for testing

Alok Sharma, the government’s housing and planning minister, has implied that local authorities are being too slow submitting cladding panels to be tested in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.

“Certainly some councils are acting very quickly, and we want all of them to be acting urgently on this,” Sharma told BBC Radio 4 in response to questions on whether local authorities were acting quickly enough. “But we have a process whereby we are making sure that this happens.

“The advice we have given to local authorities and housing associations and that has also been conveyed by the local government association, is that people shouldn’t wait for the checks to come back from these cladding results, they should get the fire service in, check the buildings they think may be affected and put in place mitigation measures if required, or as in the case of Camden, evacuation if that needs to happen.”

A spokesperson for BRE, the company completing the safety tests, told BuzzFeed News there had been no delays on their end. "Every sample that has been sent to us has been tested. The process is very swift and the results are made available to the CLG and the local authority as soon as we have them."

The number of dead and missing from the fire stands, so far, at 79.

Sharma, MP for Reading West, appearing on the BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme and Sky News, also appeared unable to answer how many people remained unaccounted and missing. “The number that I have so far is 79,” he told Sarah Montague on Radio 4, “I completely understand how traumatised people are by this.”

“This is not about a cover-up, it is about making sure,” he said. Sharma, who was unable to give an exact figure, said there were a “couple of hundred households” who were waiting for housing and talking to the local authority.

Later that morning he told Sky News that the government had been “very clear” that “within three weeks we will make sure that everyone who has been affected by this in Grenfell Tower and Grenfell Walk who has lost their homes will be offered housing.”

“We are making sure that as quickly as possible housing assessments are done. We will make sure that we match people with the temporary home that matches their needs. There will be people who want to make sure they can get their children to school quickly, and we need to make sure they are housed in the right place for that to happen.”

Meanwhile, Sharma also confirmed the government had put in place a “regime” to ensure that cladding was being tested. “We are making sure that as soon as we identify a piece of cladding on a building that is non-compliant the local authority is informed immediately, fire service is informed and goes in and sees if there are mitigation measures that can be put in place. So people do not have to leave the building.”

Under the current plan, local authorities send samples to be tested, are informed of the results by central government, then inform the fire service to enable them to carry out proper tests to establish whether the block is safe, or put in place mitigation measures.

Sharma was unable to answer Radio 4 on the number of panels that are being tested, repeatedly stating they were being tested 24-hours a day.

–Rose Troup Buchanan

Posted at

60 other tower blocks have combustible cladding, tests after the Grenfell fire have found

Niklas Halle'n / AFP / Getty Images

Sixty high-rise buildings across England are covered in combustible cladding that failed urgent safety tests carried out after the Grenfell Tower disaster, in which at least 79 people died – raising the prospect of thousands of people being relocated from their homes.

According to the latest government figures, released on Sunday evening, all of the cladding samples that have been sent in by councils so far have failed the tests.

The number of failed tests, in buildings located in 25 local authorities across the country – and the 100% failure rate – suggests that the scale of the fire danger is far higher than previously thought.

Hundreds of towers with cladding on their exterior have yet to be tested.

About 600 towers in England are estimated to have some kind of cladding on the exterior, and tests are urgently being done to determine how many are at risk of going up in flames.

"It is therefore very important for local authorities and housing associations to continue to submit such samples as a matter of urgency," Sajid Javid, the communities secretary, said in an update on Saturday.

Areas affected include the city of Manchester, Camden, Plymouth, Hounslow, Portsmouth, Barnet, and Brent.

Separately, Portsmouth city council said on Friday it would remove the cladding from two towers, Horatia House and Leamington House in Somerstown, as a precautionary measure.

Read more here.
–Alex Spence and Patrick Smith

