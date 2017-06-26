Live Updates: Housing Minister Declines To Confirm How Many Grenfell Survivors Have Been Rehoused

What We Know So Far
- On Wednesday 14 June, a huge fire tore through Grenfell Tower in London, killing at least 79 people.
- Police said the fire originated in a faulty fridge-freezer, and added that tiles and insulation in the cladding on the 27-storey building failed safety tests.
- The blaze has raised concerns over the safety of cladding in tower blocks across the UK. Around 600 towers in the UK have some sort of external cladding, and urgent tests are being carried out to determine whether they're a fire risk.
- So far, 60 towers across 25 local authorities have undergone fire safety tests. All 60 have failed.
- Thousands of people in five tower blocks on the Chalcots Estate in Camden were ordered to leave their homes late on Friday night, after the buildings were determined a fire risk. At least 650 households were evacuated.
- Up to 4,000 people could need to be rehoused, a Camden council official told BuzzFeed News on Friday. They may not be able to return for three to four weeks.
- Residents, some with small children and pets, left with what belongings they could carry and were offered temporary shelter in nearby community centres, where air mattresses were laid out for sleeping on. The council also secured 270 hotel rooms to rehouse some of the displaced. Others had to stay with friends and family.
Updates
60 other tower blocks have combustible cladding, tests after the Grenfell fire have found
Sixty high-rise buildings across England are covered in combustible cladding that failed urgent safety tests carried out after the Grenfell Tower disaster, in which at least 79 people died – raising the prospect of thousands of people being relocated from their homes.
According to the latest government figures, released on Sunday evening, all of the cladding samples that have been sent in by councils so far have failed the tests.
The number of failed tests, in buildings located in 25 local authorities across the country – and the 100% failure rate – suggests that the scale of the fire danger is far higher than previously thought.
Hundreds of towers with cladding on their exterior have yet to be tested.
About 600 towers in England are estimated to have some kind of cladding on the exterior, and tests are urgently being done to determine how many are at risk of going up in flames.
"It is therefore very important for local authorities and housing associations to continue to submit such samples as a matter of urgency," Sajid Javid, the communities secretary, said in an update on Saturday.
Areas affected include the city of Manchester, Camden, Plymouth, Hounslow, Portsmouth, Barnet, and Brent.
Separately, Portsmouth city council said on Friday it would remove the cladding from two towers, Horatia House and Leamington House in Somerstown, as a precautionary measure.
–Alex Spence and Patrick Smith