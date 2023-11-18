Skip To Content
    22 Things People Told Us They Splurge On Because It's 100% Worth It To Them

    From inexpensive lunch dates to luxury fragrances, these are the things that people don't mind shelling extra $$$ out for.

    Brian Galindo
    by Brian Galindo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I've written a lot recently about the ways people are cutting back on their spending. But, I decided to switch it up, and recently I asked the BuzzFeed Community members to tell us what big or small things they splurge on and think are totally worth it.

    money flying around a mini shopping cart
    Viewstock / Getty Images/View Stock RF

    Below are 22 people who chimed in to share the things they think are worth spending a few (or lots) extra bucks on:

    1. A mattress and bedframe

    people shopping for a mattress
    Tanya Constantine / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

    "A good mattress and bed. When we relocated out of state our first purchase was a new bed and mattress. We got suckered into the split king adjustable memory foam hybrid and holy heck did it change my life. The adjustable base has the ability to let you lay in zero gravity, relieving pressure points. Then add in the massage features. Expensive AF, but worth it."

    shannonc4f8cc995d

    2. A weekly lunch date

    people eating takeout on the couch
    Riska / Getty Images

    "I work a back shift on a Thursday and my wife works from home on a Thursday (and our kids are at school) so we have 'Treat Yo'self Thursday' for lunch where we get something nice to eat delivered. We eat lunch together, have a chat and watch a quiz show. It never breaks the bank and is totally unnecessary but I look forward to that hour we get together. Worth every penny. Bonus: No dishes!"

    twigletpops

    3. A vaccum

    dyson vacuum
    Anthonyrosenberg / Getty Images

    "Dyson Cordless vaccum. It's so much better than any other vaccum I've ever had."

    icehippo73

    4. Shoes

    person shopping for shoes
    Tom Werner / Getty Images

    "Shoes. Some people don't realize how important a good pair of shoes are. For the longest time my dad, who is very frugal, would go to Kohl's and buy a cheap pair of tennis shoes and wonder why different parts of his body hurt. We finally got him to spurge on a pair of Hokas a few years ago and he realized a good pair of shoes are worth every penny."

    robert_dunder

    5. Upright freezer and food vacuum sealer

    freezer with the door open
    homedepot.com

    "A upright freezer and a food vacuum sealer has been a game changer for saving money on groceries! Buying meat in bulk is cheaper, then seal the meat in single servings. It helps with cost as well as food prep for those busy days. The standing freezer allows us to have larger storage, but better than a freezer chest because you can actually see and organize what you have. 

    Seriously worth every penny because it saves on the grocery bill as well as food waste because freezer burn isn't an issue when you can see everything you have easily."

    pferdreiter

    6. Concerts

    arena full of fans during a show
    Chiccododifc / Getty Images

    "Concerts for me. Lately there have been a lot of older musicians touring and it's great to see them for the first (and maybe last) time. Recent splurge was to see Peter Gabriel front row center and it was amazing."

    sisterhavoc

    7. Underwear

    bins with organized underwear
    Kostikova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    "Underwear! If you think about it it's the a piece of clothing that touches the most sensitive parts of your body, so the materiel and construction should be good. Also, you wash them after one use so you need it to last many, many washes."

    —anonymous

    8. Pillows

    Suradech14 / Getty Images

    "Pillows. I have tried cheap pillows and they don’t compare to more expensive, quality ones. Quality sleep is worth it to me."

    —anonymous

    9. Tattoos

    person getting a tattoo
    Microgen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    "Beautiful, well done tattoos. I save and try to get one a year. Supporting artists and having something on me that makes me feel more myself! I recently got a pet portrait of my dog and it’s my favorite. Makes me smile. No regrets."

    thisisfine

    10. Clothes

    stylish man standing outside
    Kiuikson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    "I pay more for my clothes because 1.) I like a certain vintage style that is not mainstream 2.) I'd rather pay a bit more for clothes that last for many years. Most of my clothes, I've had for over 10 years."

    matdyjames

    11. Lube

    clear bottle
    Anastasiia Burlakova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    "Weird answer, but premium lube. You really don’t know what you’re missing out on until you try good lube. I find it totally worth paying like 3x the price of other lubes."

    —anonymous

    12. Hobbies

    paint supplies laid out
    Mr_twister / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    "Splurging/investing in towards your hobbies — i/e: a great yoga mat for your practice, the best art supplies (paint, paint brushes, watercolor paper) for best results, etc."

    —anonymous

    13. Coffee creamers

    walgreens.com

    "I like to splurge on Starbucks flavoured creamers. One bottle is the same cost as a cup of their coffee but I get to have multiple cups of it at home."

    —anonymous

    14. A winter coat

    rack of coats
    Starkovphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    "I learned the hard way, but a good winter coat. On top of needing protection from the cold, I want to last more than two or three years."

    —anonymous

    15. Luggage

    person rolling a luggage bag in the airport
    Inewsistock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    "I never skimp on luggage. You need a suitcase with smooth wheels and that can stand up to the beating it gets by the airline. It really sucks when your bag comes out ripped, banged up, and broken."

    —anonymous

    16. Perfumes/colognes

    small bottle of perfume
    nordstrom.com

    "A scent I really like. I bought a very pricey Le Labo perfume recently and I almost regretted immediately. However, the scent is so unique and lasts such a long time that I don't need add any later (also, a little goes a long way). It really also brings me a little joy whenever I spray it on. Plus, I also get a ton of compliments on it!"

    —anonymous

    17. LED light bulbs

    app-controlled light
    Rosshelen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    "LED Color changing light bulbs. They can be a bit pricy up front (they can range from $7–9 a bulb depending on where you get them) but you can change color and the brightness of the light. They also save you on the electricity bill and will last a long while."

    —anonymous

    18. Record player

    vinyl playing
    Ivan_neru / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    "My record player. I am by no means someone who would have cared for that a few years ago and was happy with my under $100 player. But I started reading different recommendations on setups and decided to splurge on it. I have a nice collection of albums and enjoy the process of putting them on and sitting back and listening. The upgraded LP player has made a huge difference in that." 

    —anonymous

    19. Getting hair professionally dyed

    hair stylist applying color
    Srdjanpav / Getty Images

    "Dyeing my hair in a salon. It can be surprisingly expensive at times, but it makes me feel sexy and empowered, so I splurge!"

    —anonymous

    20. KitchenAid Stand Mixer

    kitchenaid.com

    "KitchenAid Stand Mixer. I did buy it refurbished (however it was still pricey). I like to bake a lot and it's workhorse."

    —anonymous

    21. Travelling

    person looking out to a sea side town
    Mstudioimages / Getty Images

    "Travel. Whatever you spend it’s worth it for life experience alone."

    AlexT

    22. And lastly, an espresso setup

    amazon.com

    "A good espresso machine and grinder. Do NOT skimp on the grinder — some say it’s even more important than the machine. While I can’t say I saved so much money because I don’t get coffee out and about very often, I enjoy my hike coffees SO much more. Some people are really particular about theirs, but I buy an espresso roast at Costco and it makes a delightful little latte every time. Me five years ago would say spending $700 on coffee equipment is nuts, but I now consider it money well spent."

    —anonymous

    Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.