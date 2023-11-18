I've written a lot recently about the ways people are cutting back on their spending. But, I decided to switch it up, and recently I asked the BuzzFeed Community members to tell us what big or small things they splurge on and think are totally worth it.
Below are 22 people who chimed in to share the things they think are worth spending a few (or lots) extra bucks on:
1. A mattress and bedframe
2. A weekly lunch date
3. A vaccum
4. Shoes
5. Upright freezer and food vacuum sealer
6. Concerts
7. Underwear
8. Pillows
9. Tattoos
10. Clothes
11. Lube
12. Hobbies
13. Coffee creamers
14. A winter coat
15. Luggage
16. Perfumes/colognes
17. LED light bulbs
18. Record player
19. Getting hair professionally dyed
20. KitchenAid Stand Mixer
21. Travelling
22. And lastly, an espresso setup
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.