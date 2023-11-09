Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us What's Something You Splurged On Because It's Worth Every Penny

From nice underwear to very good kitchen knives, we all have things we feel are worth the price.

Brian Galindo
by Brian Galindo

BuzzFeed Staff

While the good news is that inflation has slowed down, the bad news is that the prices of things have remained high — which means, for a lot of us, we're still looking at places where we can save here and there.

a piggy bank with money coming out of it
Marsbars / Getty Images

However, even though you might be saving money, there are probably some things you think are worth it and willing to pay for. So, what I want to know is: What is the big or small thing that you splurge on and think is totally worth it?

a man using a credit card while on his laptop
Nicola Katie / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maybe you really like cheese and like to treat yourself every once in a while to some pricier cheeses.

Fancy cheeses
Roxiller / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Perhaps you'll pay more with longevity in mind, buying well-made and timeless pieces of clothing and shoes that you know will last you a very, very long time.

a leather shoe
bloomingdales.com

Or, maybe you invested in a good coffee maker so you can make your own espressos and cappuccinos at home, instead going out to buy one every day.

a fancy coffee maker
amazon.com

Or, perhaps you and your S.O. make it a point to spend money on a date night every once in a while because it's a reason to get out of the house and just focus on each other.

a couple at dinner
Yacobchuk / Getty Images

Or, maybe you just like to spend more on good sheets — because you can't really put a price on a good night's sleep.

someone fixing their bed
Prasert Krainukul / Getty Images

So tell us the things you splurge on and think are totally worth it in the comments below, or submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.