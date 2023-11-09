While the good news is that inflation has slowed down, the bad news is that the prices of things have remained high — which means, for a lot of us, we're still looking at places where we can save here and there.
However, even though you might be saving money, there are probably some things you think are worth it and willing to pay for. So, what I want to know is: What is the big or small thing that you splurge on and think is totally worth it?
Maybe you really like cheese and like to treat yourself every once in a while to some pricier cheeses.
Perhaps you'll pay more with longevity in mind, buying well-made and timeless pieces of clothing and shoes that you know will last you a very, very long time.
Or, maybe you invested in a good coffee maker so you can make your own espressos and cappuccinos at home, instead going out to buy one every day.
Or, perhaps you and your S.O. make it a point to spend money on a date night every once in a while because it's a reason to get out of the house and just focus on each other.
Or, maybe you just like to spend more on good sheets — because you can't really put a price on a good night's sleep.
So tell us the things you splurge on and think are totally worth it in the comments below, or submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.