"ALWAYS wash clothing you have bought before wearing anything. This is not limited to just stuff you order online but clothing purchased in-store as well. The vast majority of clothing is chemically treated to prevent mildew and bugs during overseas shipping. And to be perfectly honest, what you buy in-store is likely much nastier than something from online that someone might have tried on and returned, most of those clothes have been tried on by multiple people, some of whom don’t bother wearing any undergarments during the process, and everything has been dropped on a dirty sales floor at least a few times."