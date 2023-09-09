There are things you truly don't learn until you work in that field. For example — many, many years ago — I worked retail at a slightly upscale clothing store chain, and I often got asked to "look in the back" for an item if we didn't have a size on the front floor. The truth was that the stock room wasn't very big, and we often knew if we were out of a particular size or item of clothing. However, I would 99% of time go "check the back" knowing we didn't have that item just to appease the customer and to take a few minutes off from being on the floor.