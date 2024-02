13. "When I was 8 or 9 years old, my older cousin (who was more like a sister), then 16, was the coolest person on earth. She had the coolest eyeshadow, a copper shade with orange and gold tones that looked good on me. I took said makeup and blamed it on her younger sister. We lived in different states, and my cousin was bummed that it went missing, and her sister was upset she got blamed for it."

"Our grandmother who lived with us, asked me about it and, of course, I denied it. I later got caught wearing the evidence on my eyes, and from what I know, my cousin never found out who took it. It turned out it was a Lancôme shadow, and that little act of theft started a habit of expensive, high-end makeup and skincare, while also developing first name basis-type thing with both Sephora and Ulta staff. Both of my cousins forgot about this incident until I fessed up on my older cousin’s 50th birthday 10 years ago."



—Anonymous