3. "Back in the early 2000s, our family computer died, and I immediately knew it was probably from a virus it got from downloading so many MP3s off LimeWire. My parents, who probably read about it, had told me I was not to download anything from a peer-to-peer site because they didn't want any trouble from the FBI. I figured we would just throw out the old computer and get a new one, but instead one day while I was at school, my dad took the computer to the shop to get it looked at and repaired."

"When I got home, I was a little worried when my mom told me my dad had taken the computer to get fixed, but figured there was no way it would turn on again. A few days later, my dad got a call from the computer repair guy asking him if he wanted him to back-up some files and the file of MP3s before he erased the computer's hard drive."



—Anonymous

