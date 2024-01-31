Everybody at some point or another — or some people all the time, let's be honest — has told a lie. However, just because a person lied doesn't mean they did it for malicious reasons.
Of course, telling a lie also comes with the risk of being caught lying. So what I want to know is: Have you ever told a white lie or non-malicious lie and got caught?
Maybe you told your mother-in-law that you loved her green bean casserole (even though you thought it was disgusting), and she kept making it "just for you," which led you to having to fess up that you actually didn't.
Or perhaps you pretended to be sick and called out to work only to unexpectedly be caught by your boss later when you went to chill at a coffee shop.
Or, maybe you lied about seeing a movie and then your friends asked your thoughts about certain scenes leaving you unable to answer.
Or, perhaps you were the one that caught someone telling a lie. Maybe your friend told you they really, really liked the gift you got them only to discover later that they had regifted it to another friend of yours.
So tell us what white lie or non-malicious lie you got caught telling in the comments below, or submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.