You know the terminally delightful BenDeLaCreme from Season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race and from All Stars 3 where — in one of the gaggest moments in the show's herstory — she eliminated herself while being the frontrunner to win the crown (I mean, ICONIC behavior).
And, of course, you know Jinkx Monsoon, the "internationally tolerated" drag queen and cabaret icon who won Season 5 of Drag Race (no easy task considering she went up against Rolaskatox). Oh! And she also came back last year for the all-winners season of All Stars; where she slayed again and was crowned Queen of All Queens.
But as all fans know, these two sisters have a long herstory together! DeLa and Jinkx are long-time collaborators, who have worked on many projects together throughout the years, and one of those projects is them putting the ho-ho-ho into the holiday season with their The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show! stage show.
Well, in honor of these two fabulous divas getting us in a festive mood 🎄 with their new tour, we had them read their Thirst Tweets! And may I say, some of you have been very naughty and are going to get coal in your stockings!!!
Which was great because these two ladies were up to find out what ya'll are tweeting at them.
Things start off with someone saying they want to be in a throuple with the two of them...
...which led DeLa and Jinkx to clarify the misconception that they're a couple — in fact, nothing has ever happened between them.
And, of course, there were a lot of thirst tweets about them being MILFs.
You can watch the video below to see all of DeLa and Jinkx's responses:
And be sure to check these two ladies on their The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show! You can find tour dates information here!