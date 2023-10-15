    20 Little Luxuries That Frugal People Allow Themselves To Spend Money On Because It Makes Their Life Enjoyable

    Sometimes you just have to treat yourself to a latte at Starbucks to make your day better.

    Recently I've been writing a lot about people wanting to save money and cutting back on things that they feel are getting way too expensive. But, at the same time, there are things that people feel are worth spending money on because it brings them joy.

    Now, I don't mean it's about spending $100-plus several nights a week at restaurants or going on a shopping spree. It's more treating yourself to little things here and there because it can fit within your budget, and the happiness it brings you is also worth it.

    And recently, Reddit user YTChillVibesLofi hit upon this very topic when they asked: "What little luxuries do you allow yourself to keep life enjoyable while saving a lot and rarely shopping, etc.?"

    The thread got hundreds replies full of little luxuries people like to treat themselves to! Below are the top, best, and most often repeated comments:

    1. "High quality coffee beans and good brewing equipment. I enjoy choosing beans with different flavor profiles, the ritual of preparing the coffee, and drinking it. For me, it is money well spent."

    knurre_nicht_pudel

    "Coffee. Good beans, manual burr grinder, unbleached filters, and the time to pour-over brew is a small luxury."

    PursuitOfThis

    2. "Vacations. It’s a must."

    Sane_Lane

    "I used to think vacations were a waste of money. Now, in my mid-20s, vacations and seeing the world is a must!"

    rainbowsauce1

    3. "Tools. Having high quality, correctly purposed tools for the project at hand contributes significantly to my sense of calm."

    PursuitOfThis

    4. "I used to just blind buy what I wanted. Now I keep a wishlist and put what I want rated from, like, 1–10, and every payday, I pick one of those things!"

    MissKat99

    "I do this, too!!! I love it. I always get excited when I make a new purchase even if it’s something small. Last payday was a set of mixing bowls (I want to learn to bake) and a little succulent (also want to get into gardening). I feel like I get to spend more time being mindful about my purchases and being excited and using my new purchases rather than buying 50 things at once and storing them until I need them (or forget them…)."

    angelblood18

    5. "Books! My library has a secondhand books section that has really cheap, good-quality books. I've gotten many $30 books for $2–$3. Helps add color to the room, and I enjoy reading them. 🙂"

    Adept-Strawberry-609

    "I do something similar with Blu-ray movies. Sometimes Goodwill stores have some quality titles for $1 that have retained their value a little as cult titles or niche horror or something. I'm very picky and have a curated collection, but the thrill of the hunt is part of the enjoyment, too."

    YTChillVibesLofi

    6. "Shop online and leave everything in my wishlists. Might have 20 things in [my] wishlist. Eventually buy one item in the sale or when I get a discount voucher. Still spend the time 'shopping' and following trends but don't spend much."

    RitaTeaTree

    7. "Tea and all the associated equipment."

    Wise_Fix_5502

    "Yes, tea is one of mine. However, I only use tea bags. But still, a good cup of tea, on a weekend morning, especially, is so lovely. I love to try various teas, mostly green teas, but my current favorite is a caffeinated tangerine tea."

    JustMe1314

    8. "I subscribe to a few fitness streaming services. They bring me a lot of joy, combined they still cost less than the gym. And I'm happy to support independent women-owned businesses."

    StarrrBrite

    9. "I always have fresh flowers in my apartment."

    WakingOwl1

    "When I owned a house, I had gorgeous perennial gardens that I built up over the course of 25 years. Now, I rent a third-floor apartment and have window boxes on my porch and fire escape and do hanging baskets. I think this year I’ll grow my own annuals from seed rather than buying sets."

    WakingOwl1

    10. "I like to regularly (like, once a week) have prepared Japanese food. It's really not bad on my budget doing it just four or five times a month. Plus, eating something is a biological imperative so covering a meal time removes some of the guilt of spending."

    YTChillVibesLofi

    11. "I allow myself every now and then to go splurge at a nice restaurant with amazing food. Food motivates me a lot, lol. I used to do this all the time — now that isn’t an option — but it’s something I allow once in awhile."

    ConsistentHouse1261

    12. "I think just owning one of something but making sure it’s good quality/can be used with lots of things. Take for example shoes — it’s a luxury to have a nice pair of heels, but if they’re the only heels you own and they go with all your heel-appropriate outfits, then I allow myself that. Or a coat, I spent a lot of money on a high-end coat about four years ago, but I wear it on top of any/all of my outfits during winter. I’ve got my money's worth, and I’m glad I spent more on a coat that’s lasted me."

    aricaia

    13. "Very basic, but I like to buy a fresh croissant from the bakery across the road on a Sunday. 😂"

    strongstrawb

    "This is nice because not only is it a quality item but you are incorporating it into a routine to make Sunday special. 😊 It's the little things!"

    castironbirb

    14. "I bought one of the AMC movie plans. Three movies a week for, like, $22/month. It's fantastic. I much prefer the movie theater audio than watching at home, plus it gets you out of the house for a bit."

    actualsysadmin

    15. "Grass-fed butter! A little goes a long way, and butter makes things taste so much better. I keep the butter in the silver foil wrap that clear says 'grass-fed' on it, and I smile inside each time I cut some out."

    dropandflop

    "You said little luxuries so I will say Kerrygold Irish Butter!!! 😋"

    New_Teach_9700

    16. "Daily coffee from my favorite cafe. The joy the ritual brings me is far more valuable than the money I’d save."

    Shampayne__

    "I do this once a week on weekends."

    Electronic_Karma

    17. "A subscription to Spotify, Audible, and the NY Times."

    cityhallrebel

    18. "I really like fashion. My closet has all my needs, and once in a while, I’ll thrift. There was a dress I’d been wanting on Etsy for the past eight months. Finally decided to buy it. Happy I did!"

    RadicalCambia 

    19. "Good quality skincare products. Not a drawer full of them, but I always have a bottle of fancy retinol serum and an eye cream."

    Soundlikeshit

    "Good quality makeup, one of each (concealer, mascara, foundation, blush, etc.)."

    BellaFromSwitzerland

    20. And lastly: "I would say streaming services because nobody NEEDS them so I'd say they are a luxury. I have the major hitters: Netflix, Hulu, Max, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ (and I'll add back AppleTV+ once Severance comes back, lol). It's almost a thousand dollars a year for all of them, but I'm a homebody, and I love watching TV shows/movies, so I see this as an investment into my mental well-being. It's literally all I do, lmao."

    TardyBacardi

